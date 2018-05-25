Zone3 become ‘official swim partner’ to Commonwealth Games champion Jake Birtwhistle

Zone3, Europe’s fastest-growing triathlon brand, is pleased to announce the beginning of a long-term partnership with Australian ITU athlete Jake Birtwhistle. Jake will use Zone3’s award-winning Vanquish wetsuit for its incredible flexibility and buoyancy, to give him an edge in the World Triathlon Series.

2018 has started with a bang for Jake, winning gold in the Mixed Team Relay and securing silver in the Men’s Individual race at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. This was followed up by an impressive 2nd place in the ITU Yokohama event as part of the World Triathlon Series.

This follows on from a thrilling 2017 season when Jake secured podiums at WTS Hamburg and Edmonton, won the Mixed Relay World Championships with Australia and outran some of the biggest names in the sport including Javier Gomez and Alistair Brownlee at numerous Super League races.

Before switching to triathlon at the age of 17, Jake started his sporting career as a phenomenal runner and gained the accolade of Australian Junior Champion 11 times. He then went on to earn the title of Under-23 Triathlon World Champion in Chicago, before stepping up into the World Triathlon Series level of racing in 2016.

Sam Begg, Sponsorship and Partnership Manager at Zone3 said “We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Jake Birtwhistle for the future. We can’t wait to see him return to the front of short distance racing throughout the 2018 season, where we know he will be supported by our fastest and most comfortable range of award-winning wetsuits and swimwear yet. Jake’s feedback from using our swimskins and swim accessories in the Australian open water will also prove invaluable in the production of new ranges in the future.”

About the partnership, Jake said “It’s great to be working with Zone3. Their wetsuits and swimskins are second to none, and I have produced some of my best performances using their gear. 2018 is a big year for me, and I’m delighted Zone3 will be supporting me on my journey.”

For more information, please see Zone3.com

Text and images: Zone 3