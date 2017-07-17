Yoga for Triathletes (Part1)

About seven years ago I decided to give a weekly yoga class a go after speaking with advocates who were also athletes. I was quickly impressed with the results once I started to do the class consistently and when I completed additional key poses, which I found were good for me, through the week, at home. I now oversee a weekly yoga class within my coaching squads and make it part of a year-round program. It is a specific class that I was able to collaborate on, with a yoga instructor and is based on the needs of athletes, and more specifically, triathletes.

We focus on lower and upper back, arms, shoulders, hips and glutes, and the backs of legs – hamstrings and calves.

We do a lot of Downward-Facing Dog, which works wonders for those tight backs of legs. Downward-Facing Dog will be the best stretch you do all week and the meditative side also helps clear the mind and helps you refresh. For example, doing this on a Monday is a great way to start the week after racing or a solid weekend of training. Yoga done regularly (read: weekly), plus additional key poses done throughout the week that are relevant to your own needs, will assist with recovery and injury prevention. You will gain more flexibility, strength and balance. Mentally you will also benefit, as there is an element of having to hold a pose in, at times, a somewhat uncomfortable position. However, it is important not to go into intense pain for a pose. We are always being kept reminded of this by our experienced instructor.

Yoga will help you focus on known weaknesses or trouble spots, such as tight hips – always an issue with cycling and running, especially as we age. It will also help you on other trouble spots like Periformis/glutes (deep into the butt) or ongoing calf issues. In my experience, the flow-on results from athletes that I have seen stick to a weekly routine helps to prolong racing days and become much less prone to injury caused from that tight region through hips and butt, and lower back.

In this two-part article, I will firstly gloss over the various types of yoga that are suited as a supplement to triathlon training, and, in addition to the above introduction, I’ll explain why it is a good move to incorporate into your training.

Below is a brief description of each style of yoga that is likely to get a look in for athletes incorporating yoga into their week.

Hatha Yoga

Considered an introduction to yoga. Includes basic poses and breathing techniques, which ease students to the postures. It helps to increase range of motion and flexibility.

Vinyasa Yoga

This is a faster-paced yoga that uses salutations to flow more between each of the poses. There is more of a cardio element and great for core strength. Balance and flexibility are also a big part of Vinyasa and are quite popular with triathletes.

Bikram Yoga

Known as ‘hot yoga’, Bikram is a series of 26 poses practised in a room at or around 38 degrees Celcius plus and 30 to 60 percent humidity. Flexibility is increased due to the hot environment and the series of poses certainly work you as though you have done a solid run in the heat.

Some triathletes may find this style a bit too extreme for them if their training routine already incorporates some big training in the heat for longer events. In saying that if training for a hot event this session will certainly assist with racing in the heat on a number of levels.

Ashtanga Yoga

This style progresses through a series of poses that are each more challenging than the previous. Focus is on Strength and breath awareness.

Iyengar Yoga

This is the style I use with my squad each week and has an emphasis on alignment and form where you move within a pose only to correct alignment. This style uses props such as blocks, ropes and belts to derive the benefits from the postures without sacrificing the alignment of the pose. It is very good for injury prevention. Iyengar yoga places the body in various postures requiring stability and training of the neuromuscular system to respond appropriately.

