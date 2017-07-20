Yoga for Triathletes Part 2

In the last issue of Australian Triathlete I wrote an introduction to the types of yoga that are suited as a supplement to triathlon, and why it is worthwhile to incorporate yoga into your training. I touched on a brief description of the styles of yoga that are likely beneficial for athletes incorporating it into their week.

In part two of the article, I will take you through some key poses that focus on the areas that triathletes need to keep loose and strong for injury prevention and ultimately better performance, and wellbeing.

Hold each of the poses below for approximately five breaths or up to one minute. Don’t stretch to your limits once you go into a pose. Breathe slowly and don’t force it. As you relax, your body will move deeper into the pose but, as you will find, the breath is an important part. Having an instructor who has experience will help greatly.

1. Downward Facing Dog

This pose is one of the first you may learn at yoga and is a great one for triathletes for the back of legs and higher back, and into the shoulders. With palms flat on the floor shoulder-width apart, tuck your toes under and press the hips up and back. Straighten the legs and engage the thighs, pressing down through the heels. Relax the shoulders away from ears, open your heart, and extend your spine long, while engaging your core.

2. Upward Facing Dog

This pose is great as you stretch the opposite way from all that time bent over the bike. Lying face down, inhale and straighten your arms, rolling over your toes and lifting your chest. Soften shoulders away from the ears. Press through the tops of your feet, engaging the front of your thighs and lifting them away from the mat. Engage your abdominals, straighten your arms, open your chest.

3. Crescent Lunge

From Downward Facing Dog, step the right foot between the hands by the right thumb. Stay on the ball of the back foot, with the right heel over the ball of the right foot, and raise the upper body toward the ceiling. Stack the shoulders over the hips with the right knee at a 90-degree angle. Squeeze the back thigh muscles to the bone and internally rotate the back thigh to keep the hips square. Reach both arms overhead and hook the thumbs. Take your gaze to the thumbs and start to reach up first and then back as you move into a backbend. It is important to keep the pelvic floor lifting, belly button drawing in, and the legs firm as the foundation of the pose, which will allow for a deeper backbend. Hold for five breaths. Come back to centre and release hands to the floor, stepping back into Downward Facing Dog. Then repeat on the other side.

Hip Openers – 3 and 4

4. King Arthur’s Pose

This one is one of the best I have been using for many years. This pose is done at the wall for support and is an intense quad and hip flexor opener.

I like to place a folded blanket or mat down on the floor at the base of a wall for padding. Then come onto your hands and knees with the sole of your foot against the wall behind you. Bring your right knee to the base of the wall, pointing your right foot and shin straight up it. Step your left foot outside your left hand on the floor in front of you, coming into a low lunge with your left heel flat and left knee stacked over ankle. Bring your elbows up onto your front knee. Press your hips back toward the wall.

As you’re ready, pull your waistline back and begin to lift up through your chest, placing your hands on your left knee and straightening your arms. Lengthen down through your tailbone as you lightly lift your low belly and extend up through your spine. To deepen the stretch, bring your backside all the way back to the wall behind you with the inner edge of your right foot outside your outer right hip before bringing your torso upright. Push weight down through your front heel, as you use your hands against your front knee to press your shoulders back to the wall. If the shoulders touch the wall, extend your arms overhead and press the backs of both hands into the wall.

5. Pigeon Pose

This pose stretches the outer hip and glutes and also relieves tension in the deep hip muscles. From the Downward Facing Dog, bring your right ankle toward your left wrist and place the lower right leg on the floor parallel to the front edge of your mat. Extend your left leg straight behind you. You can stay lifted in a backbend or fold forward over the bent right leg. Feel free to place a block (prop) under the front thigh muscles of the extended back leg for support. Hold for 5–10 slow breaths, and then repeat on the other side.

Piriformis/Glutes – 5 and 6

6. Single Leg Bridge Pose

This pose strengthens the outer hip and glutes. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-distance apart.

Straighten one leg and press your opposite foot into the floor and lift the hips and pelvis up. This trains the outer hip muscles to remain active in the pose and strengthens the muscles around the pelvis. Hold for a three count before relaxing back to the floor – build up to two sets of ten on each side.

Hamstring/ITB – 7

7. Reclining Hand-to-Big-Toe Pose

Use a belt or can use a cord/rope. This pose stretches the hamstrings and the entire line of tissue that runs along the back of the hip, thigh, and calf.

Doing a progressive across the body movement as described below and shown in photos makes this neural stretch and is great for the ITB also and gets into the hip. Lie on your back put a strap around the ball of the foot of the leg you are working and extend your leg up. Keep your head and shoulders on the floor and grab the strap with both hands. The non-working leg is lying out on the ground and can also have that foot of the nonworking leg pressing into a wall for support. Once you do the straight up Hamstring stretch, you can gradually rotate across the body at 5 degrees, 45 degrees to just off the floor to increase the stretch in stages. Repeat on the other side.

