World Champions to race in Busselton

A bumper field of Professional athletes headlined by World Champions, Terenzo Bozzone, Craig Alexander and Sarah Crowley will be looking to take out this year’s SunSmart IRONMAN 70.3 title.

Bozzone looks almost unstoppable, coming off an amazing month in March where he won IRONMAN New Zealand, IRONMAN 70.3 Bariloche and IRONMAN 70.3 Campeche over three consecutive weekends.

Bozzone, the 2008 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion, is no stranger to Busselton having previously won SunSmart IRONMAN 70.3 Busselton in 2015 as well as IRONMAN WA in 2016 and 2017.

Speaking to Triathlon WA, Bozzone said ‘I just love coming over to Western Australia and racing. The course is fast, and the crowd and local community support is second to none which makes it one of the most welcoming events on the global IRONMAN 70.3 circuit’.

Looking to win back the title he won in 2016, Craig ‘Crowie’ Alexander is heading back to Busselton coming off a strong performance at IRONMAN 70.3 Liuzhou where he finished second to two times Olympic Gold Medallist Alistair Brownlee. A five-time World Champion and veteran of the sport, Alexander continues to mix it with the young guns and will be looking to keep a strong field of up and coming athletes at bay.

Challenging these World Champions will be a raft of both experienced and up and coming athletes, with Callum Milward, Jake Montgomery and Guy Crawford looking to shake things up at the front of the field. West Australian locals Matt Duncan and young gun Oli Stenning will be lining up for their first races as Professional athletes.

The women’s field is arguably the strongest the event has seen, with the 2017 ITU Long Distance World Champion Sarah Crowley headlining a women’s field including three former winners of the event. Crowley had a stand out 2017 winning both the Asia Pacific IRONMAN and European Championships before a third-place finish at the IRONMAN World Championships in Kona last October.

Competing for the first time at SunSmart IRONMAN 70.3 Busselton, Crowley said ‘I’ve heard so many good things about this event and I am really excited to be able to get across this year and set up my 2018 campaign with a strong result’.

The women’s race will be red hot with previous IRONMAN 70.3 Busselton champions Kate Bevilaqua, Felicity Sheedy-Ryan and Liz Blatchford all set to take it up to Crowley. Also in the mix will be Queensland based West Australian’s Kerry Morris and Alise Selsmark while local athlete Emily Loughnan will be looking to make her mark in her first race as a Professional athlete.

SunSmart IRONMAN 70.3 Busselton Fast Facts:

The event is owned and managed by Triathlon WA

Consists of a 1.9km swim, 90.1km bike and 21.1km run

Total distance equals 70.3 miles

The event has a professional prize purse of US$25,000

The event doubles as the West Australia State Long Course Championships, now in its 36 th year and 17 th in Busselton.

SunSmart Ironman 70.3 Busselton is part of the SunSmart Busselton Festival of Triathlon which is a 3 day festival offering something for everyone to get involved in.

Text: Triathlon WA

Image: Korupt Vision