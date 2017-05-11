World Champ Signs On As IRONMAN Ambassador

Situated at the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns is raced on arguably the most spectacular bike course in the world with a stunning backdrop that takes your breath away.

With the support of Cairns Airport, Tourism Events Queensland and Cairns Regional Council, over its six-year history the Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns has become known as the IRONMAN in paradise and a ‘must-do’ on the IRONMAN circuit.

An integral part of the Cairns Airport Adventure Festival, Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns returns on Sunday 11 June 2017, with 3,000 athletes expected to compete.

Launching the Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns, race ambassador Tim Reed (2016 Ironman 70.3 World Champion, 2016 Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Champion and 2016 IRONMAN Australia Champion) talked of his long association with Cairns as both a visitor and a competitor.

“The attraction of this event extends past the race day excitement and includes access to some of the greatest natural wonders of the world, Great Barrier Reef, the Daintree Rainforest and the stunning tropical island surrounds.”

“When the opportunity to be an ambassador for Ironman Cairns came up, I jumped at the opportunity. My love for the area began when I was seven or eight years old and my family would make the annual pilgrimage to enjoy a two week escape from the NSW winter.”

“In more recent years the IRONMAN 70.3 Cairns brought me back to Northern Queensland and I was quickly reminded that one week was never enough, only touching the surface of the seemingly unlimited number of things to do and see.”

“Cairns is the ideal location and course to host the IRONMAN Asia Pacific Championships. As a fan of the sport it will be incredible to watch a world-class field fight it out to take home the Asia Pacific Championship titles. The standard of racing will be world class and I can’t wait to return in June and watch how the race unfolds and experience the wonders of Tropical North Queensland with my family.”

As the IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship it is also an important IRONMAN World Championship Qualifying Race that brings 75 qualifying slots to Cairns for the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Making it best opportunity for athletes to qualify in the Asia-Pacific region.

Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship Cairns is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland as part of the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar. Queensland, just the place to experience Australia’s best live.

Text: Noel McMahon | IRONMAN Oceania

Image: Korupt Vision