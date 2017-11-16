How to work out your training zones

In the last article on measuring or setting the intensity in training or racing, I brought up the term ‘lactate threshold’. This is defined as the exercise intensity at which lactate (lactic acid) starts to accumulate in the bloodstream. This means the oxygen required to provide energy needs, is greater than that being supplied.

Training levels can be set based on a percentage of one’s lactate threshold or some sports coaches use a very similar value called Functional Threshold Power (FTP), which requires a power metre.

As you train and get fitter, the lactate threshold changes and hence coaches will test athletes a few times throughout their season. It is advisable to do it in the base or build training period to establish initial training zones and retest every 8-12 weeks.

How to establish zones using Lactate Threshold Heart Rate (LTHR):

Warm up running or biking for 10-20minutes.

Then perform a 30minutes time trial – this is your best effort for 30minutes. However, start your watch 10minutes into the time trial and then stop it at 30minutes.

Note your average heart rate value for the 20minute time trial. From this value calculate the below training zones. (Sourced from Training Peaks)

Using a power meter to set training levels

On the bike, this is seen as the most accurate method of setting training levels. Power measures the amount of work you are doing or simply your output. Heart rate measures your body’s response to your effort or its input. Heart rate can be affected by external factors such as temperature, terrain, fatigue and hydration; plus there is a time delay between when you put in an effort and the heart rate response to that effort.

the Power Test

You can either complete the test (opposite page) and reduce the (20minute) average power value by 5% OR simply collect power data for the entire 30mins period (not the 20mins as you did when measuring heart rate).

Having said that, while bike power metres are the best method for setting your training levels or zones, the disadvantage is that they are more expensive than heart rate monitors – some power metres cost around $2000. However, over the past two years, some other models have come out that cost around $1000 and are just as accurate.

No matter what method you use to establish your training levels below are some key tips:

Test conditions and the course are always repeated. Example – use a velodrome or same stretch of road.

Repeat the test at the same time of the day. Example – always in the AM or PM.

The day before test needs to be very easy.

Make sure there has been adequate carbohydrate intake leading into the test.

The best time to do the test is in the base and build period of training.

RUN ZONES



Recovery – Zone 1 Less than 85% of LTHR Aerobic – Zone 2 85% to 89% of LTHR Tempo – Zone 3 90% to 94% of LTHR Sub-Threshold – Zone 4 95% to 99% of LTHR Super Threshold – Zone 5a 100% to 102% of LTHR Anaerobic Capacity – Zone 5b 103% to 106% of LTHR

BIKE ZONES

Recovery – Zone 1 Less than 81% of LTHR Aerobic – Zone 2 81% to 89% of LTHR Tempo – Zone 3 90% to 93% of LTHR Sub-Threshold – Zone 4 94% to 99% of LTHR Super Threshold – Zone 5a 100% to 102% of LTHR Anaerobic Capacity – Zone 5b 103% to 106% of LTHR

PHOTOGRAPHY BY SHUTTERSTOCK.COM