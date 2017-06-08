Winter wellness for triathletes

With the mornings becoming cooler and days shorter, now is a good time to refresh the latest nutrition information to help you keep you fit and healthy over the winter months.

Vitamin D

The “sunshine vitamin” is most well-known for its role in bone health but is now understood to also have an important role in immune function. It is commonly recognised that athletes who predominately train indoors are at high risk of Vitamin D deficiency, but, as we head in to the winter months, it’s a timely reminder that even triathletes who train and compete outdoors can be at risk of Vitamin D deficiency. This is especially important for those living in the southern states of Australia where the latitude limits UVB exposure and Vitamin D synthesis (as well as the number of layers – essential for getting out for a ride or run on freezing mornings – blocks exposure of the skin to sunlight).

There is still some debate as to the “optimal” level of Vitamin D however, the 2013 Position Statement Vitamin D and health in adults in Australia and New Zealand suggests that for optimal musculoskeletal health, a serum 25-OHD level of 50 nmol/L at the end of winter (10-20 nmol/L higher at the end of summer, to allow for seasonal decrease) is advised. Recommended sunlight exposure during winter for athletes living in the north of Australia (e.g. Cairns) is ~9-12 minutes/day, in Brisbane or Perth is ~15-19 minutes/day and in the southern states is between 26-47 minutes/day.

Dietary sources of Vitamin D are limited, yet small amounts can be found in oily fish, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified milks and margarine. Given the difficulty in obtaining Vitamin D from the sun and diet during the winter months, supplementation with Vitamin D may be required for athletes who are Vitamin D deficient. If you’re in unsure, it’s a good idea to get your Vitamin D levels checked at your next visit to your GP.

Foods rich in Vitamin D to add to your plate today: Oily fish, egg yolks, mushrooms and fortified milks and margarine

Probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms that have been shown to have beneficial effects on intestinal health and immune function, commonly found in foods such as yoghurt, fermented products such as kefir or miso and Yakult™ as well as in specialised supplements.

A recent Cochrane review found that supplementation with probiotics can be beneficial in preventing acute upper respiratory tract infections. Similarly, research conducted at the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) found favourable reductions in the number of symptom days and symptom severity of respiratory tract infections in athletes supplemented with probiotics. Although there is no definitive recommendation for the dose of probiotic supplementation in athletes, studies show that most athletes will safely tolerate dosages of two billion bacteria per day – although some people may benefit from a staggered increase over one to two weeks to minimise any potential for gastrointestinal side effects. For those athletes looking for a natural source of probiotics, research found favourable benefits to immune function, mainly reduced frequency of upper respiratory tract infections, in athletes consuming a daily dose of Yakult™ over a 16-week winter training period.

Foods rich in probiotics to add to your plate today: Yoghurt, fermented products such as kefir or miso, Yakult™

Zinc

Interest in zinc and immunity comes from its ability to inhibit the function of rhinovirus, the most frequent cause of the common cold. Research has shown that taking zinc lozenges or syrup soon after (within 24 hours of) the start of the common cold can reduce the duration of symptoms. Although there are apparent benefits to zinc supplementation, the optimal dose, duration and formulation of supplementation is yet to be confirmed so instead, try boosting your diet with foods naturally high in zinc including seafood (especially oysters), red meat (especially liver), cereal products and baked beans to keep you healthy this winter.

Foods rich in zinc to add to your plate today: Oysters, red meat, cereal products, baked beans

Vitamin C

Despite its popularity, there is little evidence to support the use of high doses of Vitamin C for preventing the common cold. While some research suggests that Vitamin C may have favourable effects on reducing the duration of cold symptoms, there is insufficient evidence to currently make recommendations on the ideal dose and duration of supplementation to boost recovery from the common cold. There is also a growing body of evidence to indicate that chronic supplementation with antioxidants can actually be detrimental for performance and can hamper adaptations in athletes. So instead of reaching for the jar of Vitamin C tablets this winter, a diet rich in fruits and vegetables may be more beneficial (and less harmful) than supplementing with tablets.

Foods rich in Vitamin C to add to your plate today: Citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, kiwi fruit, broccoli, berries

Iron

Low iron levels have been associated with reduced immune function and increased susceptibility to colds and flu, particularly during heavy training phases. Athletes, particularly females who are at increased risk of iron deficiency, should be encouraged to include iron containing foods regularly as part of their training diet. Great iron rich options are lean meats, eggs, legumes, almonds, tofu, dried apricots, foods fortified with iron such as breakfast cereals and Milo™. It is important to only supplement with iron tablets if prescribed by your GP as over-supplementation and high iron levels can cause medical issues.

Foods rich in iron to add to your plate today: Lean meats, eggs, legumes, almonds, tofu, dried apricots

Carbohydrates

There is good evidence to support the role of carbohydrates in counteracting the immune suppressive effects of exercise by dampening the rise in cortisol and other stress hormones. It’s important that during heavy training phases, particularly during the winter months when colds are more prevalent, that triathletes are proactive with their carbohydrate intake around exercise. Optimising pre-training fuelling, topping up carbohydrate stores during long training sessions and ticking the recovery nutrition boxes soon after training will all help to support immune function.

Foods rich in carbohydrates to add to your plate today: Wholegrain cereal and breads, fruits, dairy foods, vegetables such as sweet potato, sports foods including gels, drinks and bars

So there you have it, a quick snapshot of the latest information on the role of nutrition and immune function to help you stay healthy this cold & flu season. If you’d like to know more, or to develop your own wellness nutrition training plan, get in touch an Accredited Sports Dietitian nearby to help you healthy and on the training all through winter.

Share this article

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter