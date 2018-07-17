Warming Up – Why it’s so important

Hands up if you think warming up means just stretching? Well, this isn’t actually the case. A warm-up provides many important benefits, most of which stretching alone can’t give. Static stretching pre-exercise can do more harm than good if not done correctly or done cold – before a gradual warm-up has been undertaken. I like to have my athletes perform a dynamic stretching routine once warm – I will explain this further in a future article, but let’s focus on why warming up is so important.

Warming up is crucial before performance training or before you race because it slowly shifts blood into the muscles that will be doing the work. The key word here is ‘slow’ , so the warm-up needs to be done progressively pre intense effort – training or racing. Too often I hear a common story from athletes who have had a panic attack or had to suddenly stop and tread water in the first few minutes of a swim in a race to regather themselves, and in most cases, a thorough warm-up has not taken place. I am not talking about treading water, sculling in place or swimming 50 or 100-metres. Like when you come to a proper swim squad, you need a decent 15-minute getting the blood into the working muscles and work some intensity into the process so heart rate can get up to 80-85% of max during this period.

If initial efforts are done too fast the body can become stressed due to the blood moving from your major organs too quickly. When the warm-up is done progressively, the organs can properly compensate. Warming up increases the blood flow to the muscles, bringing oxygen and nutrients, and removing waste products and increases flexibility in the joints. The aim is to raise your heart rate gradually to its aerobic maximum only after 15 minutes.

Some warm-up examples:

Beginner Athlete

Swim – 10 minutes easy and can combine drills like sculling and clenched fist free to get a better water ‘feel’ before adding a few 15-20-second, higher intensity bursts to get the heart rate over 80% with some light swimming/sculling or backstroke in-between.

Bike – 10 minutes spinning easily in a small gear.

Run – 10 minutes beginning with a brisk walk and easing into an easy, slow jog.

Performance orientated Athlete with more experience

Swim – 600-800 metres different strokes, stroke drills/sprints.

Bike – 15-20 minutes up to 80% effort then 25-30 minutes for really hard intervals or time trials with intense efforts included in the second half of the warm-up.

Run – 15-20 minutes building to aerobic max followed by some light, more intense run-throughs/surges then some dynamic stretching for hard intervals or time trials.

Make sure you incorporate a warm-up into your racing.

The fitter we are, we generally need to spend more time on warming up. Try to work the warm-up before the race in reverse race order – e.g. walk/run first then cycle and swim last so you finish up the swim part of the warm-up just prior to race start. The aim should be to get the heart rate up to high-end aerobic levels – 75-80+% at points during the warm-up so to avoid the body going into any shock once the gun goes off. If you don’t warm up at all your heart rate will go from a resting state to 85-90% within a short time after the swim start and you will lactate and lose efficiency much quicker.

Just before the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games this year I had the fortune of being present at one of the local Noosa High School run tracks with a client doing a run session and have two-time Olympic Triathlon Gold Medallist, Alastair Brownlee, who was with the England Triathlon Team prepping for the Games in Noosa for several weeks, drop in for a solo track session. What was interesting was how long he warmed up and what he did for at least 40 minutes before hitting his stride with run-throughs and then a few fast 200s. He had recently been injured, so it wasn’t a full-blown set but he still looked great and fluent. He included, after a decent 15+ minutes of light jogging, a series of dynamic stretches and plyometric drills – with a lot of one leg hops on each leg, bounding, high knees and butt kicks before he left.

In a future run focus article, I will discuss incorporating specific dynamic stretches into a routine that will ensure you are getting your run muscles primed for a run. I will also look at Plyometrics, which are great for older or injury prone athletes to get some of the benefits of intervals without having to stress the body as much as doing run speed work and risking breaking down.

Photography by ITU media / Tommy Zafere