Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls with Chicken

Serves 2

To meet all your protein and carbohydrate requirements for recovery, the rice paper roll is a great option.

Ingredients

  • 300g chicken breast
  • 100g rice vermicelli (noodles)
  • 1 medium carrot grated
  • 1 medium cucumber cut into short thin strips
  • 1 small capsicum cut into short thin strips
  • 1 cup bean sprouts
  • ½ cup mint leaves or combination of mint/coriander
  • 8 round rice papers
  • 2Tbs salt reduced soy sauce
  • 1Tbs lime juice
  • 1Tbs fish sauce
  • 2tsp minced ginger

Method

  1. Cut chicken breast in half lengthways, cook in a medium-hot pan with a little canola oil until cooked through
  2. Add the sauces (soy/lime/fish/ginger) to the pan for the last 60secs of cooking
  3. Drain the sauce into a small bowl and allow the meat to cool
  4. Place vermicelli in boiling water until softened slightly or as directed
  5. Wash and prepare all vegetables and place in bowls/containers
  6. Thinly slice meat.
  7. Soak one rice paper roll in bowl of warm water until soft
  8. Place a few pieces of each ingredient + 2tsp sauce and wrap
  9. Use remainder of vegetables to eat as a side salad

Recipe adapted from http://www.kidspot.com.au/kitchen/recipes/vietnamese-rice-paper-rolls-346

