Vietnamese Rice Paper Rolls with Chicken
Serves 2
To meet all your protein and carbohydrate requirements for recovery, the rice paper roll is a great option.
Ingredients
- 300g chicken breast
- 100g rice vermicelli (noodles)
- 1 medium carrot grated
- 1 medium cucumber cut into short thin strips
- 1 small capsicum cut into short thin strips
- 1 cup bean sprouts
- ½ cup mint leaves or combination of mint/coriander
- 8 round rice papers
- 2Tbs salt reduced soy sauce
- 1Tbs lime juice
- 1Tbs fish sauce
- 2tsp minced ginger
Method
- Cut chicken breast in half lengthways, cook in a medium-hot pan with a little canola oil until cooked through
- Add the sauces (soy/lime/fish/ginger) to the pan for the last 60secs of cooking
- Drain the sauce into a small bowl and allow the meat to cool
- Place vermicelli in boiling water until softened slightly or as directed
- Wash and prepare all vegetables and place in bowls/containers
- Thinly slice meat.
- Soak one rice paper roll in bowl of warm water until soft
- Place a few pieces of each ingredient + 2tsp sauce and wrap
- Use remainder of vegetables to eat as a side salad
Recipe adapted from http://www.kidspot.com.au/kitchen/recipes/vietnamese-rice-paper-rolls-346