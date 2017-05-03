TreX Set for More Off Road Action in Spectacular Port Stephens

Australia’s National Cross Triathlon Series has an all new action packed destination in 2017 with a new event set to launch in spectacular Port Stephens.

Based on the NSW Mid North Coast, and just two and a half hours drive from Sydney, Port Stephens offers a winning combination of sandy beaches, national parklands and rugged coastlines. The location offers the perfect backdrop for the action packed TreX Series, which takes the traditional form of triathlon and then heads ‘Off Road’ with a thrilling mix of swimming, mountain biking and trail running.

The event is hosted by In2Adventure, the team who brought the ITU Cross Triathlon World Championships to Australia in 2016 and have been hosting specialist off road and adventure events throughout Australia for over ten years. Race Director Simon Lazenby sees this new event location in Port Stephens as “a significant and exciting addition to the already six race strong TreX Series in Australia” as well as “an amazing way to continue the development of the sport after the world champs in 2016.”

The event will take place across two days on the 16th and 17th of September and will hold some special experiences for athletes. Event Director Robyn Lazenby told us, “This is a new and exciting destination for the TreX series which is inspired by the opportunity to showcase Australia’s natural beauty and iconic regions to participants from across Australia and overseas. Port Stephens is one of Australia’s natural hidden treasures with its spectacular coastline, beaches, and the beauty of Tomaree National Park. The location represents a perfect fit for a TreX event which will act as a catalyst to showcase this amazing adventure destination.”

It seems the course is also going to offer something new and tempting for athletes as well.

“This is the first sea swim for the TreX Series and we’re so lucky to have the opportunity to host the swim in Fingal Bay which is one of the most amazing beach locations in Australia. The mountain bike leg will add a new European style course to the series with less technical riding, but some amazing trails, views and challenges presented within beautiful Tomaree National Park. It will be a great course for beginners and experienced mountain bikers alike. The most memorable part of this course will definitely be the trail run. It includes a challenging climb along Fingal Bay’s coastal path with views across the bay and coastline and finishes up with a rocky coastal section followed by an amazing beach run along the expanse of Fingal Bay. You might even see one of the many migrating Humpback or Southern Right Whales, or a friendly school of dolphins along the way, like we did earlier this year.” Robyn concluded.

TreX includes events for all ages and skill levels with Standard, Sprint, Junior, Teaser and Dirt Kids courses. The TreX event will also be coupled with a Dirt Fest Weekend, which will include a number of other off road adventure events for the entire family that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Entries are open now and participants can currently enter at the discounted ‘Early Bird’ rate for this event. To find out more and be a part of the off road action go to www.trextriathlon.com.au

2017|18 events include:

DATE EVENT LOCATION STATUS 20 Aug 2017 Race 1: TreX Duathlon Kurwongbah, Qld Gold 16 | 17 Sept 2017 Race 2: TreX Port Stephens Fingal Bay, NSW Platinum 28 Oct 2017 Race 3: TreX Redlands Mt Cotton, Qld Gold 25 | 26 Nov 2017 Race 4: TreX Goldfields Bendigo, VIC Platinum 24 | 25 Feb 2018 Race 5: TreX Snowy Mountains Snowy Mountains, NSW Platinum 24 | 25 Mar 2018 Race 6: TreX Back 2 Back Enduro Kurwongbah, Qld Gold 28 | 29 April 2018 Race 7: TreX Champs Sunshine Coast, Qld Platinum

Text and Images: Courtesy In2Adventure