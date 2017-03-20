Thrills and Spills on Hamilton Island as Murray Reigns Supreme at the Super League Triathlon

All eyes were on Hamilton Island on the weekend, with the arrival of the Super League Triathlon, as athletes battled it out to see who could reign supreme after three days of exciting, action-packed racing.

Day 1

Day 1 of racing saw versatility and adaptability triumph as Richard Murray swam, biked and ran three times in different orders to take the overall win in the Triple Mix format. The Triple Mix format saw athletes racing three stages, with 10 minutes rest counting down between each stage, starting when the first finisher crossed the line. Stage 1 was swim-bike-run; Stage 2 run-bike-swim and Stage 3 bike-swim-run.

With Murray taking out the overall win, Richard Varga placed second even with the five-second bonuses he won for being first out of the water in Stage 1 and winning Stage 2. Ryan Bailie picked up the final spot on the podium.

“I planned to take it pretty easy on the first day, but then on the last run I noticed the favourites were behind me, so I knew it was my moment to go,” said Murray.

Day 2

Day 2 of Super League Hamilton Island – athletes were hauled from sleep, ready to scorch the tarmac in Stage 1 individual time trial of the Equalizer. The Stage 1 non-drafting, time trial was designed to give the bike rider the advantage. The bike course started from the relative calm of Hamilton Island Airport going all the way up to the massive climb of One Tree Hill. In the final 1.4 kilometres of the Equalizer ti me trial course, athletes would grind uphill on ascents with a maximum gradient of 24.4 percent, gaining 121 metres in elevation.

With the local wildlife also getting in on the action on top of One Tree Hill, in the end, it was Colorado native, Cameron Dye who laid down the fastest bike split, with a time of 00:09:40. Dye has a killer bike leg, and it showed. Seconds separated the top three, with Jake Birtwhistle coming in second in a time of 00:09:42 and Ryan Fisher rounding out the podium, coming in, in third in a time of 00:09:43.

In the afternoon athletes were back in action for Stage 2 of the Equalizer, comprising an exciting swim-run-swim-bike-run sequence – an elimination round, which saw a 60-second countdown begin once the first swimmer was out of the second swim and any athlete who had not mounted his bike within that time eliminated.

Athletes were released onto the course in a pursuit format, with gaps between each athlete corresponding to the time lost to the Stage 1 winner.

After again chasing down the leaders on the final run, Murray asserted his ownership in Lap 1 overtaking Birtwhistle for first place. The blistering speed from the man who owns the triathlon 10-kilometre run record was enough to lap Josh Amberger, Dmitri Polyansky, Crisanto Grajales Valencia, Dye, Dan Hoy, and Alessandro Fabian. Birtwhistle’s second place went unchallenged, but Mario Mola pipped Gomez to be the first Spaniard across the finish line.

Murray’s win gave him another 20 points to add to his initial 20 points from day one, giving him a clear overall lead. Mola moved up the leaderboard to second overall, while Varga had been relegated to third.

“It was not easy,” said Murray. “That was hard, man. Each day is getting harder and harder, and Bailie and Birtwhistle, those kids can run. Give it to them. They can swim as well! I’m very stoked, but I’m going to pay tomorrow for sure.

Murray said he turned on the gas after overtaking the two Aussies to break them psychologically. He went so hard that he had difficulty remembering how many laps he had left to run. “Two kilometres is really long after the last few days. It wasn’t as hot as yesterday, but it was definitely hard out there.”

Day 3

Two days of searing heat and humidity were replaced with torrential rain early in the afternoon of Day 3 of Super League Hamilton Island. The temperature may have been cooler, but athletes were still feeling the heat with the pressure-cooker Eliminator format being unveiled. The three-stage swim-bike-run race saw athletes eliminated in each stage with race tactics playing as much a part as pure speed.

In Eliminator Stage 1 athletes were vying for a top 15-finish position to progress through to Stage 2. Stage 2 saw athletes battling for a top 10 position to advance through to the final stage of Eliminator. Stage 3 would crown the winner of Eliminator.

Looking cool and calm as he sat on Mola’s heels in the final stage of the Eliminator, Birtwhistle unleashed a devastating sprint to claim the win and the Eliminator title from Mola (second) and Murray (third).

But it was Murray, with a third-place finish in Eliminator and victories in Triple Mix and Equalizer, who was the big winner on the day. He amassed a total of 56 out of 60 points across the three days of racing to take home $100,000 and the Leonid Boguslavsky Champions Trophy, as the overall winner of Super League Hamilton Island.

The top three finishers of Eliminator also made up the overall podium finishers for Super League Hamilton Island, with Mola in second place (49 points) taking home the second place cheque for $50,000 and Birtwhistle capping off an incredible race week with third place overall (48 points) and receiving $30,000.

For all the race highlights and full results, visit the Super League Triathlon website – www.superleaguetriathlon.com/live.

Images: Delly Carr | Super League Triathlon