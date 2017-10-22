This is Kona 2017

AT’s Korupt Vision headed to the Big Island to cover the IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, this is how the day unfolded. Congratulations to Patrick Lange and Daniela Ryf on taking the titles and to everyone who conquered the Kona course!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Margaret Mielczarek

Margaret Mielczarek is the deputy editor at Australian Triathlete Magazine and writes the web series 'Shenanigans of a Deputy 2.0'. She is a passionate age-group triathlete and four-time Ironman finisher - currently in training for Ironman number five!

