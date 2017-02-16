Thai Basil Chilli Stir-Fry
Our all-time favourite family stir-fry that can be matched to any protein you choose. It has sweet basil coconut flavours with a hint of chilli.
Prep Time: 15mins
Cook Time: 15mins
Difficulty: Easy
Serves: 4-6
Dietary:
- Gluten Free, Low Lactose, Vegetarian Option Available
- Per Serve (6) before sides:
- 35g of Protein
- 15g of Carbs
- 10g of Fat
- 4g Fibre
Ingredients:
- 500g chicken breast, diced (Also good with tofu, beef or prawns)
- 1 medium onion, chopped.
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 6 cups vegetables (e.g. broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, capsicum, baby corn)
- 2-3 x Tbsp sweet chilli sauce
- ½ cup chopped fresh basil
- 1 x Tbsp dried basil
- 1-2 tsp brown sugar (Optional)
- 3 x Tbsp oyster sauce
- Sprinkle of Fish sauce or lime juice
- 1 x 400g Can Coconut Milk
- ½ cup snow peas
- Brown Rice or noodles to serve.
Method:
- Cook chicken in a hot wok with olive oil until cooked through and golden. Remove from pan.
- Stir fry the onion and garlic until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant. Add vegetables and cook until just tender. Remove from pan.
- Add small amount of oil to the pan. Stir-fry the sweet chilli sauce, basil (dried & fresh), sugar, oyster sauce and fish sauce until the sugar is dissolved & the sauce is fragrant.
- Slowly add the coconut milk to the sauce and stir to combine.
- Add chicken, vegetables and snow peas back into the sauce and simmer for 2-3 mins until it starts to thicken.
- NOTE: if the sauce stays a little runny, it can be thickened by dissolving 2tsp of cornflour in a small amount of water and adding it to the mix. Stir well to combine and simmer.
- Perfect served with noodles or brown rice.
Text and image: Alicia Edge | Advanced Sports Dietitian and Accredited Practising Dietitian | Compeat Nutrition
Feature image: shutterstock.com
