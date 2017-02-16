Thai Basil Chilli Stir-Fry

Our all-time favourite family stir-fry that can be matched to any protein you choose. It has sweet basil coconut flavours with a hint of chilli.

Prep Time: 15mins

Cook Time: 15mins

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 4-6

Dietary:

Gluten Free, Low Lactose, Vegetarian Option Available

Per Serve (6) before sides: 35g of Protein 15g of Carbs 10g of Fat 4g Fibre



Ingredients:

500g chicken breast, diced (Also good with tofu, beef or prawns)

1 medium onion, chopped.

2 garlic cloves, crushed

6 cups vegetables (e.g. broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, capsicum, baby corn)

2-3 x Tbsp sweet chilli sauce

½ cup chopped fresh basil

1 x Tbsp dried basil

1-2 tsp brown sugar (Optional)

3 x Tbsp oyster sauce

Sprinkle of Fish sauce or lime juice

1 x 400g Can Coconut Milk

½ cup snow peas

Brown Rice or noodles to serve.

Method:

Cook chicken in a hot wok with olive oil until cooked through and golden. Remove from pan. Stir fry the onion and garlic until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant. Add vegetables and cook until just tender. Remove from pan. Add small amount of oil to the pan. Stir-fry the sweet chilli sauce, basil (dried & fresh), sugar, oyster sauce and fish sauce until the sugar is dissolved & the sauce is fragrant. Slowly add the coconut milk to the sauce and stir to combine. Add chicken, vegetables and snow peas back into the sauce and simmer for 2-3 mins until it starts to thicken. NOTE: if the sauce stays a little runny, it can be thickened by dissolving 2tsp of cornflour in a small amount of water and adding it to the mix. Stir well to combine and simmer. Perfect served with noodles or brown rice.

Text and image: Alicia Edge | Advanced Sports Dietitian and Accredited Practising Dietitian | Compeat Nutrition

Feature image: shutterstock.com

To celebrate all things nutrition for AHWW, we are offering our Australian Triathlete Magazine readers a handy 10% discount on all our services. Visit www.compeatnutrition.com for more info and simply type in AusTriMag10 at checkout (Valid from the 13th – 20th of February 2017).

Share this article

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter