Tasty Broccoli salad
6 side serves
A perfect salad – served warm or cold – for dinner on a lower training day or when you’re aiming to ‘sleep low’.
Ingredients
- 1 x head of broccoli (including stem), chopped into small florets
- 8 medium mushrooms, finely sliced
- 1 x carrot, finely sliced
- 60g of pine nuts, lightly toasted
- 1/2 – 1 purple onion, finely sliced
- 1 clove of garlic, crushed
- 2-3 short-cut bacon rashers, finely chopped (optional)
- 150g of Haloumi (sliced and grilled) OR Feta (crumbled)
- 2 tbsp of Greek Plain Yoghurt
- 1-2 tsp wholegrain mustard
- 2 tbsp of Olive Oil
- 1 tbsp white wine vinegar/apple cider vinegar
- Salt & pepper, to taste
Method
- Fill a saucepan with water and put it on the stovetop to boil.
- Meanwhile, prepare broccoli, mushroom and carrot. Blanch in boiling water for no more than one minute (you want your veggies still crispy). Remove from water and drain. Set aside in a large bowl.
- Next, heat a frying pan over med-high heat. Toast the pine nuts (if not done already) and add them to the veggie mix.
- In the same pan, next fry off the onion and garlic (and bacon if using) with a little olive oil for a few minutes. Add this to the veggie mix also.
- If using halloumi, slice into strips and fry in the same pan. Remove, chop into smaller pieces and add to the salad mix.
- Finally, in a separate small bowl, combine the dressing ingredients – yoghurt, mustard, oil, vinegar and salt and pepper. Whisk until well combined and then stir through the salad.
- This salad can be served immediately warm, or make in advance and have it cold as a side dish or lunch.