Tasty Broccoli salad

6 side serves

A perfect salad – served warm or cold – for dinner on a lower training day or when you’re aiming to ‘sleep low’.

Ingredients

  • 1 x head of broccoli (including stem), chopped into small florets
  • 8 medium mushrooms, finely sliced
  • 1 x carrot, finely sliced
  • 60g of pine nuts, lightly toasted
  • 1/2 – 1 purple onion, finely sliced
  • 1 clove of garlic, crushed
  • 2-3 short-cut bacon rashers, finely chopped (optional)
  • 150g of Haloumi (sliced and grilled) OR Feta (crumbled)
  • 2 tbsp of Greek Plain Yoghurt
  • 1-2 tsp wholegrain mustard
  • 2 tbsp of Olive Oil
  • 1 tbsp white wine vinegar/apple cider vinegar
  • Salt & pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Fill a saucepan with water and put it on the stovetop to boil.
  2. Meanwhile, prepare broccoli, mushroom and carrot. Blanch in boiling water for no more than one minute (you want your veggies still crispy). Remove from water and drain. Set aside in a large bowl.
  3. Next, heat a frying pan over med-high heat. Toast the pine nuts (if not done already) and add them to the veggie mix.
  4. In the same pan, next fry off the onion and garlic (and bacon if using) with a little olive oil for a few minutes. Add this to the veggie mix also.
  5. If using halloumi, slice into strips and fry in the same pan. Remove, chop into smaller pieces and add to the salad mix.
  6. Finally, in a separate small bowl, combine the dressing ingredients – yoghurt, mustard, oil, vinegar and salt and pepper. Whisk until well combined and then stir through the salad.
  7. This salad can be served immediately warm, or make in advance and have it cold as a side dish or lunch.

