Storey & Alford take out Race 1 of Australia’s National Cross Triathlon Series

As Australia’s National Cross Triathlon Series kicked off in Queensland on the weekend it was Victorian Jacob Storey and Queenslander Anne Alford who took first blood at round 1 hosted at Murrenbong Scout Camp in Queensland’s spectacular Moreton Bay Region.

Storey dominated the event from the outset and never gave up his lead for the entirety of the challenging 6km Trail Run, 20km Mountain Bike and 3km Trail Run format.

Elite mountain biker and TreX veteran Andy ‘Hubcap’ Handyside, who in 2017 is stepping up to the Open category for the first time pulled back some time across the 20k mountain bike leg, but Storey continued to maintain his dominance with a blistering 12:02 run split for the final 3km trail run leg to take out the event in an amazing time of 1:31:30.

2016 Qld Dirt Mistress Champion Anne Alford has also chosen to take on the challenge of the Open Category in the 2017/18 season and her efforts were well rewarded being the first female across the line to take the win in a time of 1:55:53

Race organisers In2Adventure have stepped up the challenge for the Race 1 duathlon with a new trail run course and the addition of a technically challenging mountain bike section ominously named ‘Mordor’ along with the usual fun of the beginner/intermediate trails already on offer at Murrenbong Scout Camp.

The trail run course saw runners tackling all the mother nature could throw at them with off trail running, pinchy climbs, some log obstacles and a wet, muddy creek run.

“This trail run course has the lot” race director, Simon Lazenby, told us, “and Robyn has delivered a new trail run course that is both challenging and exhilarating and delivers more of what our athletes love about off road triathlon. It takes a bit of heart to tackle these courses, but it also makes it a memorable experience and an amazing achievement to cross that finish line.”

Along with the open athletes there were also some amazing performances from age groupers in the Standard, Sprint, Junior and Teaser courses with many new comers taking on the challenge of their first off road triathlon. But undoubtedly the highlight of the day was the Dirt Kids event where our young champions of tomorrow had the opportunity tackle their own duathlon course with a 500m run, 3k mountain bike and finishing up with a 250m run to the finish to the raucous cheers of the crowd.

Full results, photos and series points can be found on the website at www.trextriathlon.com.au

The TreX series continues on its national tour as it launches in an all new event location in the beautiful destination of Fingal Bay and Tomaree National Park in Port Stephens, NSW on the 16th and 17th of September.

The next round is a triathlon format but, like all TreX events this season it includes a duathlon and aqua bike option with standard distance, sprint, junior, teaser and dirt kids courses on offer. This is coupled with the eagerly anticipated Tomaree Trail Run Festival hosted on Sunday, which will present runners with one of the most challenging and awe-inspiring trail run courses in Australia.

2017|18 events include:

DATE EVENT LOCATION STATUS 16 | 17 Sept 2017 Race 2: TreX Port Stephens Fingal Bay, NSW Platinum 28 Oct 2017 Race 3: TreX Redlands Mt Cotton, Qld Gold 25 | 26 Nov 2017 Race 4: TreX Goldfields Bendigo, VIC Platinum 24 | 25 Feb 2018 Race 5: TreX Snowy Mountains Snowy Mountains, NSW Platinum 24 | 25 Mar 2018 Race 6: TreX Back 2 Back Enduro Kurwongbah, Qld Gold 28 | 29 April 2018 Race 7: TreX Champs Sunshine Coast, Qld Platinum

