SRAM Australia and Echelon Sports in Ironman Australia 2018-19 Partnership

It is great pleasure that we can announce a partnership between Ironman, SRAM Australia and Echelon Sports in supporting Ironman and 70.3 events across the country in 2018-2019.

The relationship between SRAM, Echelon Sports, Ironman and USM Events in Australia has been a long one; supporting events such as the iconic Noosa Triathlon, ITU World Series Events, Mooloolaba Triathlon and other cycling and triathlon events over past 15+ years. This new partnership will further strengthen this relationship and now encompass Ironman Australia (Port Macquarie), Ironman Asia Pacific (Cairns), Ironman Western Australia (Busselton), 70.3 Mooloolaba, 70.3 Western Sydney, and 70.3 Geelong.

Chris Langdon – Echelon Sports: “Iconic events such as Ironman, Noosa Triathlon and the like are in the DNA of both SRAM and Echelon Sports history. From SRAM’s first ever product that was used predominantly by triathletes in the 1980’s (Gripshift on Aero bars) to today’s wireless SRAM eTap, ZIPP’s 454/858 wheels and QUARQ’s power meter technology. Triathlon has had a positive role in how we have developed with Echelon Sports being born out of triathlon through my racing days starting back in the late 1980’s, and working with one of triathlons most Iconic brands in ZIPP since the early 2000’s”.

Rob Eva – SRAM Australia: “Triathlon is an important part of who we are as a company and brand, it is fantastic to be able to give back to events such as Ironman, as supporting the athlete’s is at the core of what we do best. SRAM, ZIPP and QUARQ create products to make athletes go faster and further while monitoring their performance. We will now additionally support them not only with that, but also ensure that their race can run as smoothly as possible through technical support before and during these events. For me, giving back to the athletes and customers that have supported our business over so many years is a fantastic way to say thank you”.

The first Ironman Australia event kicks off on this weekend, the 5th-6th May in Port Macquarie followed by Ironman Asia Pacific in Cairns set for early June.

Text: Echelon Sports

Image: Korupt Vision