Spaghetti Bolognese

I often find winter is a time when athletes struggle to keep up with their veg intake. The old favourite, spaghetti bolognese, can be a great vehicle for carrying that extra veg easily to you. 

Serves: 10 (think leftovers!)

Ingredients: 

  • 2 medium onions, diced
  • 2 medium carrots, diced
  • 2 zucchini, diced
  • 2 red capsicums, diced
  • 500g Portobello mushrooms, halved then sliced
  • 20 pitted Kalamata olives, diced
  • 500mL passata
  • 2x 400g tin crushed tomato
  • 2tbs tomato paste
  • 500g lean mince
  • ½ tbs dried oregano
  • 1 big bunch basil, shredded
  • Pepper
  • 4 cloves/1tbs garlic
  • 1tbs olive oil
  • Parmesan cheese
  • 1kg pasta (I prefer freezing the bolognese in portions and making the pasta fresh for each meal)

Method:

  1. In a large pot over medium heat, add the olive oil and cook the onion and carrot, adding the garlic after a few minutes
  2. When soft, add the mince, cooking for five minutes, or until browned
  3. Add the zucchini and capsicum, cooking for a few minutes
  4. Add the mushrooms and cook until slightly browned
  5. Add the Passata, crushed tomato, tomato paste, olives, herbs, pepper and stir
  6. Simmer for 20 minutes or longer (add ½ cup water if it reduces too much)
  7. Cook the pasta as per directions and drain
  8. Serve the bolognese over the pasta and top with some finely grated parmesan

 

Buon Appetite!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Margaret Mielczarek

Margaret Mielczarek is the deputy editor at Australian Triathlete Magazine and writes the web series 'Shenanigans of a Deputy 2.0'. She is a passionate age-group triathlete and four-time Ironman finisher - currently in training for Ironman number five!

