Spaghetti Bolognese
I often find winter is a time when athletes struggle to keep up with their veg intake. The old favourite, spaghetti bolognese, can be a great vehicle for carrying that extra veg easily to you.
Serves: 10 (think leftovers!)
Ingredients:
- 2 medium onions, diced
- 2 medium carrots, diced
- 2 zucchini, diced
- 2 red capsicums, diced
- 500g Portobello mushrooms, halved then sliced
- 20 pitted Kalamata olives, diced
- 500mL passata
- 2x 400g tin crushed tomato
- 2tbs tomato paste
- 500g lean mince
- ½ tbs dried oregano
- 1 big bunch basil, shredded
- Pepper
- 4 cloves/1tbs garlic
- 1tbs olive oil
- Parmesan cheese
- 1kg pasta (I prefer freezing the bolognese in portions and making the pasta fresh for each meal)
Method:
- In a large pot over medium heat, add the olive oil and cook the onion and carrot, adding the garlic after a few minutes
- When soft, add the mince, cooking for five minutes, or until browned
- Add the zucchini and capsicum, cooking for a few minutes
- Add the mushrooms and cook until slightly browned
- Add the Passata, crushed tomato, tomato paste, olives, herbs, pepper and stir
- Simmer for 20 minutes or longer (add ½ cup water if it reduces too much)
- Cook the pasta as per directions and drain
- Serve the bolognese over the pasta and top with some finely grated parmesan