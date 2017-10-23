Italian company Elite has been a leader in the cycling industry for over 30 years. As one of the worlds leading manufactures of cycling products from bottles and bottle cages, in-door trainers and rollers with new levels of realism, to the active ozone-based Ozone-Elite performance creams.

Elite continues to offer cyclists new products that enhance the cycling experience. Elite has, and continues to be, the choice of more than half of the professional cycling teams on the circuit including Team Sky, Movistar, BMC Racing Team and Orica Scott cycling team. With in-house researchers and engineers, the R&D team of Elite continues its research in mechanics, electronics, chemistry and biodynamics, to refine and advance the development of indoor-training management software, explore the function and efficiency of bottle cages, and examine materials for bringing increased thermal performance to bottles. Product by product and season-by-season Elite aim to bring new innovation and refinement to the market.

Elite Rampa

Smart Interactive Trainer RAMPA is a latest generation wireless electronic home trainer that uses a double communication protocol system (ANT+™ FE-C and Bluetooth Smart) to easily connect with iOS or Android smartphones and tablets via the Elite My E-Training app that professionally manages indoor training sessions. It also features Real software for PC Windows that is as easy to use and exhaustive as the My E-Training app. These two options offer video simulations of RealVideo (pro races designed by Elite), My RealVideo (courses created by the user community), training programs, free training, Google Maps courses, the saving and analysis of training data, data export in many formats/providers and many other options. Additionally, third party software, such as Zwift, Kinomap, TrainerRoad, etc., easily connects to the RAMPA for a wider range of indoor training customisation.

Features

Interactive wireless Smart home trainer with automatic resistance adjustment.

High power output: 800 watts at 35 km/h.

Electronically managed magnetic resistance, based on the type of training or course selected.

Simulates slopes up to 10%.

Compatible with third party apps and software. As well sa computers, Smartphones, tablets and cycle computers that feature Ant+ (Fe-C) and Bluetooth Smart protocols.

Compatible with Real Software Elite.

Resistance managed via the standard ANT+ FE-C (Fitness Equipment Control) profile and Power, Speed & Cadence data sent via the standard ANT+ Power and Speed & Cadence profiles.

Power and Speed & Cadence data sent via the standard Power and Speed & Cadence Bluetooth service.

Resistance managed via the proprietary Bluetooth service.

The reinforced frame (50mm tubes) and wide footprint ensure safety and stability. 40mm Diameter Elastogel roller.

40mm Diameter Elastogel roller. Automatic Tension Plate: a system that maintains the correct pressure between the unit roller and tire throughout training sessions.

Fast Fixing: a quick, easy and safe way to secure the bicycle to the trainer.

Compatible with: Road bikes with 24’’-29’’ wheels, Mountain bikes with 24’’-29’’ wheels.

40mm Gel Roller.

RRP: $849.95

For a list of retailers or to find out more information, head to

www.cassons.com.au