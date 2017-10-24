Scholarship in memory of Garth Prowd OAM

Garth Prowd OAM was pioneer of sports tourism and an innovator and leader in the development of Australia’s largest and best known multi-sport, triathlon, running and cycling events.

One of the most experienced, highly respected and knowledgeable event managers in the global events industry, it was his hands on approach to event management and his affinity and genuine connection with people from all walks of life that endeared him to the tens of thousands of regular triathletes and athletes who were an important part of his extended ‘family’.

An enthusiastic sportsman, Garth was a passionate athlete advocate and instrumental in the support and career development of a number of Australia’s top elite athletes and was passionate about supporting young athletes develop not only their athletic ability but also their business acumen at the outset of their young careers.

In his honour, the Garth Prowd OAM Triathlon Scholarship has been created in partnership with Noosa Triathlon and the Prowd family, to remember the man affectionately known as the ‘Godfather’ of Australian triathlon.

The Garth Prowd Triathlon Scholarship aims to recognise and continue creating opportunities and pathways for young triathletes and is open for application to Australian triathletes aged between 15-23 years of age. Athletes will need to race the 2017 Noosa Triathlon and apply for the scholarship before by midnight (AEST) 31st October 2017. Apply here.

A panel of selectors will review and agree on one male and one female worthy candidate. The Scholarship winners will be awarded at the Noosa Triathlon Presentations, Noosa Main Beach, Sunday 5 November 2017, 4:00pm.

Proceeds of the newly renamed Tour de Noosa – Garth Prowd Ride will also go towards funding parts of the Scholarship. To enter Tour de Noosa – Garth Prowd Ride

Text and image: IRONMAN