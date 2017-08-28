Royle’s return to form continues at Stockholm

Rio Olympian Aaron Royle will take a confidence boosting eighth place in the World Triathlon Series round in Stockholm, into next month’s Grand Final in Rotterdam.



Royle was in the hunt until the back end of the 10km run leg after he ran himself into second and third alongside Germany’s Justus Nieschleg.

He was out of the water in the top three with eventual winner Johnny Brownlee and triathlon’s fastest swimmer Richard Varga,

And after the 1.5km swim Royle was very active on the tough Stockholm bike course, which suited the former Under 23 world champion.

The lead group of six was eventually cut to three and after a strong ride, Royle was third out of transition.

But as hard as he tried to hang on and push the pace, the pressure eventually mounted.

A tiring Royle fell away as German’s Justus Nieschleg chased the determined dual Olympic medallist, Brownlee

As hard as he tried, Royle then struggled to go with the pursuing chase pack, led by defending ITU World Champion, Spain’s Mario Mola.

The six-strong pack charged past Royle with Nieschleg producing his best WTS effort and moving with the pack until towards the end of the race.

Brownlee produce a huge confidence boosting win ahead of a determined Norweigan Kristen Blummenfelt who hung on in a sprint finish with Frenchmen Pierre Le Corre third.

Then came consistent New Zealander Ryan Sissons in fourth, Nieschleg fifth,Tom Bishop (GBR) sixth, Mola seventh and then Royle, with Marcel Walkington in 29th the next best Australian.

Luckless WTS debutant Brandon Copeland was forced out of the race after suffering a puncture two kilometres into the bike. The Dan Atkins coached Copeland will now concentrate on his first ITU Under 23 World Championships in Rotterdam.

Text: Triathlon Australia

Image: ITU Media | Janso Schmidt