Red Bull TV to Air Live Race Coverage of the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship Internationally

Live coverage of the IRONMAN World Championship and featured IRONMAN Programs accessible to the largest audience in the event’s history.

IRONMAN, a Wanda Sports Holdings company, announced today that the 2017 IRONMAN® World Championship will be broadcast internationally (outside of the United States) on Red Bull TV. Over nine hours of full race coverage from Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i on October 14, 2017 will be available across multiple platforms both live and on demand, making the race accessible to a global audience like never before.

“This is an extremely exciting year for our incredible professional athletes and fans of the sport as we broaden the broadcast of this extraordinary event,” said Christopher Stadler, Chief Marketing Officer for IRONMAN. “Through this partnership with Red Bull TV, we have taken another major step forward in bringing the IRONMAN World Championship event to an international audience.”

The IRONMAN World Championship broadcast will be hosted by legendary IRONMAN World Champion and Grand Slam of Triathlon winner Greg Welch (AUS) and multiple IRONMAN Champion Michael Lovato (USA) and will also feature field reporters Matt Lieto (USA) and Charlie Webster (GBR). The live-action will include new camera angles and aerial imagery and Red Bull TV will have four exclusive 30-minute Facebook Live feeds from varied points on the course. The coverage will put viewers in the heart of the action, while behind-the scenes stories will draw them even closer to the endurance stars chasing the crown on Hawai`i Island’s lava fields. In addition, IRONMAN: Quest for Kona will now be featured on Red Bull TV internationally (outside of the U.S.).

For years, thousands of spectators have witnessed the awe-inspiring live action of the IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i in person or through streaming on IRONMAN.com. This year with addition of Red Bull TV, the 2017 race will reach its largest international audience ever, bringing the raw power and competitive nature of the top endurance athletes in the world, as well as some of the most extraordinary and impactful stories of courage and determination from the age-group athletes and everyday individuals competing alongside them.

Tune in to www.redbull.tv/ironman for coverage of the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship including full live coverage on Saturday, October 14, 2017. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs. If you’re in the United States, tune in to www.ironman.com for live coverage of the event.

For more information about the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship race day live coverage on Red Bull TV, visit www.ironman.com/tunein.

Text: IRONMAN

Image: Korupt Vision