Racing in the Wild, Wild West

Started planning your racing calendar yet? Have you considered adding Ironman Western Australia (WA) to your schedule? With 65 Kona slots allocated to the race this year, why wouldn’t you do it! I’ll be there, and I’m excited – training has ramped up and is well and truly underway! But with just under six-months until the event, it’s not only time to enter but to start planning the travel and accommodation – before it all sells out. It’s a popular racing destination, so you don’t want to leave it to the last minute, or you might miss out.

About Busselton

One of Western Australia’s favourite tourism towns, Busselton (about three hours from Perth) is known as the gateway to the Margaret River region – a premium wine and surfing region. The focal point of the seaside town is the iconic 1.8 kilometre Busselton Jetty and the picturesque waterfront precinct. The main street has a cosmopolitan atmosphere, with restaurants, cafes and pubs to suit all tastes. There are plenty of accommodation options, from luxurious resorts to family-friendly motels. Whether you’re racing or spectating, there is so much to do in Busselton. From the exploring the jetty and underwater observatory to wine tours, art galleries, the museum, caving, whale and dolphin watching, exploring the Tuart forest and more – there is something for everyone. And what better way to explore the stunning, biodiverse region than to go there for a race?

What’s the weather like in December?

Busselton has more of a mild, Mediterranean climate. Summer weather typically arrives in December with average temperatures ranging from 25 to 35°C. But be prepared for all weather conditions, especially on race day. Over the years I’ve experienced variable weather – hot conditions one year; cold, Melbourne-like conditions the next. Hot tip: prepare for the heat in training, so then even if race day is cold, you’ll still be at an advantage.

Getting to Busselton

When planning your trip, the first step is planning how you’re going to get to Perth, the capitol city of WA.

The quickest way to get to Perth is to fly – you can fly to Perth from all the main cities in Australia. Sure, you can also drive or take the bus, but you will need to plan a big trip with multiple stops, as it’s near impossible to drive to Perth in one trip from any of the major cities in Australia.

The flying distance to Perth is:

3010 kilometres from Hobart – flight time is approx. six hours via Melbourne or Sydney using the major airlines.

– flight time is approx. six hours via Melbourne or Sydney using the major airlines. 2721 kilometres from Melbourne – flight time approx. three to four hours direct.

– flight time approx. three to four hours direct. 3088 kilometres from Canberra – flight time approx. four hours direct (Qantas only). Cheaper airlines e.g. Tigerair and Virgin will get you there in approx. six hours via Melbourne.

– flight time approx. four hours direct (Qantas only). Cheaper airlines e.g. Tigerair and Virgin will get you there in approx. six hours via Melbourne. 3290 kilometres from Sydney – flight time approx. four to five hours direct.

– flight time approx. four to five hours direct. 2653 kilometres from Darwin – flight time approx. four hours direct.

– flight time approx. four hours direct. 3606 kilometres from Brisbane – flight time approx. five to six hours direct.

– flight time approx. five to six hours direct. 2131 kilometres from Adelaide – flight time approx. three to four hours direct.

When booking your flight remember to factor in your gear, particularly your bike. Look at the fine print of your selected airline, so you don’t get stung for extra baggage. Also, if this is your first time travelling with a bike – make sure you allow extra time when getting to the airport. It takes a little longer getting through check-in when you have an oversized item (you’ll have to check-in and then take your bike to the oversized baggage area).

When packing for the trip, remember – carrying CO 2 canisters in your bike bag/box is a big “no”. To avoid any uncomfortable situations with airline staff (you don’t want to end up on Border Security), leave it at home. And fret not – you will be able to buy CO 2 etc., once in Busselton – the Ironman expo will have all your race day needs sorted.

Next up, getting from Perth airport to Busselton.

Busselton is about three hours from Perth airport so you will need to factor in how you’re going to get to Busselton from Perth when planning your trip. You’ve got some options:

Drive – hire a car through known companies such as Hertz, Avis, Thrifty Car and Truck Rental, Europcar Perth Airport and more.

– hire a car through known companies such as Hertz, Avis, Thrifty Car and Truck Rental, Europcar Perth Airport and more. Shuttle bus or airport transfers

Express coach travel

Train

I’d suggest hiring a car and driving. This would probably be the easiest way to get there. Remember: you will have bags and a bike, so it’ll be much easier travelling in your own (hire) car. Plus, then you’ll have a car to get around Busselton and the surrounding Margaret River Region before, during and after the Ironman.

Hot Tip: when planning your trip think about food and where you’re going to stop to eat. If you’re like most athletes, you will be famished at the end of a three-hour car trip so you may want to stop along the way to get food or to stock up on car snacks. The thing is – there isn’t much available along the highway in the way of food if you make the three-hour trip all in one – you won’t really see any obvious places to stop along the highway.

Aside from stocking up on snacks to eat in the car on the way to Busselton, you could stop in Perth to eat before hitting the highway. A great place to stop is Beaufort Street Mt Lawley, WA. Along Beaufort Street, Queens Tavern is great; there are also other options to suit everyone’s taste buds, including Miss Potz, Cantina 663, Dainty Dowager, Pepper Lunch, Mr Munchies, The Modern Eatery, Veggie Mama, Nando’s, Grill’d and more.

If you’d prefer to get on your way rather than stopping in Perth, towns you can stop along the way include Mandurah and Bunbury. The only thing is – you’ll have to veer off the highway to get to these towns, which will add to your total trip.

Places to stay

Busselton offers accommodation for all budgets and tastes. From luxurious resorts, plush hotels and family-friendly motels, there is something for everyone.

My first year in Busselton (watching my boyfriend race), we stayed at Amaroo – one of the motels close to town, which has all the essentials, and is convenient and affordable. I’ve also stayed at the more luxuries Aqua Resort – it’s a little bit pricey, so we stayed there with a group of training mates and split the cost. Last year I stayed at one of the plush hotels, The Sebel .

Both the Aqua Resort and The Sebel are about six kilometers from the Busselton Jetty and have easy access to the beachfront and the beach path, which is perfect for doing taper runs on.

Hot tip: Most accommodation places are around 5-10 kilometres from the town centre and Ironman HQ so again, having a car is helpful otherwise you will find yourself riding into town for food, massages, check-in etc., which is an option but may not be great if you’re supposed to be in taper.

Food and Drink

There are plenty of food options in Busselton when hunger sets in. Whether you prefer to cook your own meals or enjoy dining out – from local supermarkets, takeaway joints, café’s to fine dining restaurants and more, there’s something for everyone.

Looking for a restaurant, bar or fine dining experience? Or are you looking for a place where you can load those carb stores before the race? You can’t go past the following popular choices:

For coffee lovers, try:

The Urban Coffee House

Fat Duck Cycles and Espresso – great coffee, freshly squeezed juices and top quality fuel to refill the tank

Prefer to cook your own meals in race week? Busselton has all regular supermarkets available – Woolworths, Coles, IGA and more. All your food and cooking needs are sorted.

Do and See

There is plenty to do and see in Busselton and the Margaret River Region – before or after the race.

First up, the iconic and picturesque 1.8 kilometre Busselton Jetty is not to be missed. It features the Jetty Train, the Underwater Observatory and the interpretive centre and museum. So whether you’re sitting back, relaxing and enjoying the journey across the clear waters of Geographe Bay or if you’re descending eight meters beneath the water’s surface there is something for everyone at the jetty – visiting it should be at the top of your ‘to-do’ list while in Busselton.

Love wine? This is probably best left for after the race, but exploring the Margaret River Region, which is a prime wine region is a must-do. Popular wine tours to take include:

To get your heart rate pumping try the Zipline and Aerial Adventure Park. Forest Adventures offers adrenaline-packed and fun filled courses and flying foxes. This is something for the family or a great way to challenge your mates before or after the race.

If you’re a marine lover, you cannot go past dolphin and whale watching charters. Busselton offers a number of charters, including:

For something more relaxed, take a drive through the historic Ludlow Tuart Forest. Did you know – “Tuart trees are native only to the coastal plain between Busselton and Jurien in the south-west of Western Australia. They grow up to 40 metres high, live up to 500 years, and their stately grey trunks form an open forest different to others in the state. As with WA’s other tall forests, most have been cut down since Europeans settlement, leaving Ludlow Tuart Forest as the only surviving Tuart forest anywhere.” For those racing you will ride through the forest leading into the Ironman, and of course, the Ironman bike course takes you there. But during the race is not the time to be looking and beautiful trees.

Pre- race Massage and Wax

The week leading into the Ironman is often filled with taper training, and fine-tuning both your race day equipment and your engine (your body). Most athletes will be keen on a pre-race massage to get rid of sore spots and prime the body for race day. Popular centres that offer sports massage include:

Alternatively, opt for a sports massage organised by Ironman in the week leading into the race – see the Ironman website for details. In 2016, pre- and post-race massage services were held at Busselto

n Tennis Club.

To make sure you’re #aero on race day (if you’re looking for a place to get a leg, arm or back wax) you can’t go past Busselton Skin and Body.

SunSmart Ironman Western Australia

Ironman Western Australia will take place in beautiful, scenic town of Busselton on 3 December 2017. The world-class sporting event has grown in both popularity and size since it’s debut in 2004, and has become renowned as a spectacular race and holiday venue. The event incorporates the Busselton Jetty and is known to have one of the flattest bike and run courses on the Ironman circuit – the perfect recipe for some fast times and records broken (especially if the weather plays nice). Ironman Western Australia is an Ironman World Championship qualifying race, and there are 65 qualifying slots to Kona 2018 available this year. So make sure you don’t miss out. Enter today and get training!

Feature image: Dennis Tan | Paparazzi on the Run

Share this article

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter