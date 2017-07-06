Racing red to fly at Challenge Roth

The racing red will fly this weekend at Challenge Roth, with Daniela Ryf returning to defend her crown and Terenzo Bozzone making his first appearance at the legendary race.

While the Swiss speedster admits her lead-up to this race has not been ideal due to a back injury, she is looking forward to experiencing the hearty support along the race course. “The bike course is amazing, the atmosphere on every hill is just breathtaking,” she says. But what she is really looking forward to is finishing. “The most fun of the race I enjoyed last year was the finish line. I hope I can do another Bird Shuffle and dance along the finish line. With the preparation I’m not sure I’ll have enough energy. I’ll be happy to have enough energy to cross the finish line and get there as fast as I can, but I hope I can enjoy it a bit like I did last year.”

Bozzone has been racing full-distance triathlons for years, but this will be his maiden race in Roth. “I am so excited. So many athletes I know have had the opportunity to race here, and I am glad I’ve been able to work it into my race schedule this year.”

The Kiwi has also seen his share of physical setbacks, with a bone bruise in his heel forcing him to take three weeks away from running. “While this was really frustrating, I used the time to focus on my riding and I’m really happy with the outcome. It has been a rough start to the year but I feel my fitness and strength have taken a big step up. It’s the second half of the season — time to start moving forward!”

Text: Lisa Pringle | Bahrain Endurance 13

Image: Delly Carr | Bahrain Endurance Media