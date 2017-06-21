Quality vs.Quantity

A major element of progression and success in triathlon, as in any endurance sport, or almost any refined skill, for that matter, is consistency. The daily grind of repetitive motion is the chisel and hammer that chips at a slab of marble and slowly creates a masterpiece. It is the act of swimming the same stroke, pedalling the same cycle and striding the same step thousands upon thousands of times for months, years and even decades that sees finite improvement and intricate awareness of the body’s movement. This process, taking such a huge chunk of time with a relatively small requirement for specific mental focus can often feel monotonous, mind numbing, mundane and utterly dull. Most triathletes I’ve come across in my time agree. it is part and parcel of this sport that you become quite accustomed to having the chorus tune of that given week’s jingliest pop song to be on constant repeat in your head over and over and over. Even more impressive is the triathlete’s freakish skill to remain sane and not ride headlong into oncoming traffic when said boppy beat is on a high internal rotation – they may not actually know all the lyrics resulting in a hybrid of humming and fabricated nonsensical words. Such is the triathlete’s commitment to the ‘chiselling of David’.

What I so often hear from successful triathletes and triathlon coaches alike is that a key contributor to an athlete’s improvement over time is the attention to detail in training and racing. The opinion that chasing K’s and piling up the junk miles is wasting huge amounts of time and actually causing athletes to grow slower is an angle that I’ve seen cast, particularly in my time spent in the shorter version of our sport. So, is improvement in the quantity or the quality?

I’m sure, anyone reading this, who has spent any time in triathlon, and who has attempted to make positive changes to their performance, will know that improvement in performance is made as the result of accumulated, consistent training AND triathlon work that brings attention to the finer details of movement within that training. Of course somewhere in the middle of the mindless meandering kilometres and the precise measurement of the biomechanics scale is the “Goldilocks Zone” where most athletes will find improvement. But there are times when quality is king and other times when quantity should reign.

There is an old Chinese story of a young boy dreaming of becoming a Shaolin monk who is set the task of repeatedly slapping water with his hands for the duration of his first day at the monastery. He is then ordered to repeat this seemingly pointless exercise each day for a whole year. When a year is up, the young monk confronts his superiors who, again, command him to slap water. Frustrated, the boy slams his hand down on the thick stone table splitting it clean in two. Only then does he realise that the consistent and repetitive action that he had refined through countless quality movements gave him the strength he would not have achieved through thoughtless hitting of the stone itself. This story, for me, demonstrates the wonderful integration of quantity and quality. Quantity in the consistent and mundane repetition across a huge span of time is obvious. On the other hand, pun unintended, there is such quality involved in the slapping action as water is moving and variable – such detailed sensation and ‘feel’ for the water would be developed.

The focus on consistent quantity and quality should constantly be shifting. When initiating a training program, many athletes will go for the LSD (Long Slow Distance) approach to begin with. As many theories suggest, starting out building an aerobic base will provide a foundation to then build more intense energy systems upon – I agree with this. An initial fitness building undertaking will require a lot of repetition. If fitness is lacking then, substantial high-intensity repetitions will not be possible, as fatigue will accumulate swiftly. By reducing quality in an intensity sense, physical conditioning will have a facility to flourish. What one should ask him or her self at this point is that when quality from an intensity perspective is less, does that mean all quality should be neglected with it?

I bring to your attention the quality of technique. If an athlete is rebuilding base fitness, the assumption is that technique condition (how efficiently an athlete moves in the water, on the bike or while running) is also as depleted as aerobic capacity. When an athlete’s technique is in question, the chances of injury are high, and the need to alter technique should at least be touched upon. Other aspects of quality monitoring that may too often be neglected such as nutrition, recovery and strength and conditioning (core strength, neural firing patterns, flexibility) jump to mind when I think of a harmonious combination of quantity and quality. With or without a coach these aspects of training quality can frequently be reviewed by reading and watching expert material, working and speaking with experts in body and mind (physiotherapists, massage therapists, osteotherapists, nutritionists, etc.). Even filming a few swim strokes, cycling revolutions and run strides at regular intervals to compare and tweak is a powerful quality monitoring exercise.

Once a foundation of fitness is laid down, and competition and events approach race specificity, training intensity will often increase. This is the period where “quality” work often happens and yet despite the intention of quality, the lesser-considered quality aspects may still be neglected. The old notion of “go till you blow” is as present as ever in triathlon and this can be a quality tipping point. I’m as much for some good old fashion teeth gritting and eye-popping work as the next “battler”, but there is a point where pushing beyond the body’s limits can do more harm than good. The quality of intensity is only as beneficial as the quality of the machine that it is being channelled through. Red lining in fifth in a Kombi still isn’t going to do much damage next to a dragster cruising in third.

The approach athletes take leading into big events often cause their attention to drift to qualities they may not have spent much time developing already. At this point the number of quality aspects increase and the consistency of their major qualities reduce. This is where we see the quality vs. quantity aspect inversed. Obviously rolling out to swim your longest ever session the day before a big race is about as clever as fly screens on submarines. The quantity, in terms of training volume, will usually decrease as events draw near. But in the final stages before an athlete’s big race day the quality of actions and thought should be at an all-time high. The awareness of the body’s movement should be as sensitive as ever after much consistent quantity combined with a frequent attention to quality.

Identifying that there are more qualities than just intensity and more quantities than just volume, the quality vs. quantity argument becomes null and void. If athletes embed one into the other, they will wield both a mighty hammer and an intricate chisel.

