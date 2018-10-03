Professional Triathlete field set for the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship

3 October, 2018

Defending champions, Germany’s Patrick Lange and Switzerland’s Daniela Ryf, headline elite field in the world’s most iconic single-day sporting event

40th Anniversary celebration of the original IRONMAN event showcasing ultimate test of body and mind

Triathlon’s top professional talent will assemble at the start line in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i for the 2018 IRONMAN® World Championship brought to you by Amazon, taking place on 13 October 2018. The most iconic one-day endurance event in the world will bring together a highly regarded and competitive professional field, headlined by defending champions Patrick Lange (DEU) and Daniela Ryf (CHE).

“This is a monumental year for IRONMAN as we celebrate four decades of racing at the IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i,” said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRONMAN. “We look forward not only to honouring the historic professional performances from years past, but also showcasing the ever-growing international triathlete talent that will be on full display.”

The women’s professional field will seek to dethrone three-time IRONMAN World Champion Daniela Ryf (CHE), who continues to add to her impressive resume. In addition to earning her fourth IRONMAN® 70.3® World Champion title this past September in South Africa, Ryf also came away with victories at the Mainova IRONMAN European Championship in Frankfurt and Enea IRONMAN 70.3 Gdynia in Poland.

Up for the challenge will be a host of strong contenders, including last year’s other podium finishers Lucy Charles (GBR) and Sarah Crowley (AUS), as well as the highly anticipated return of three-time IRONMAN World Champion, Mirinda Carfrae (AUS). Charles, who finished second a year ago, is coming off two impressive showings in Africa with a win in April’s Standard Bank IRONMAN African Championship and a second-place finish at the 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in September. Crowley will be looking to improve upon her third-place finish from a year ago and is in good form following a win at the 2018 IRONMAN Hamburg triathlon and a third-place finish at the 2018 Mainova IRONMAN European Championship in Frankfurt. Carfrae rejoins the ranks of the elite in Kona after spending a year away for the birth of her daughter. With wins this year at IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa and IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta combined with a strong second-place showing at the 2018 Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship in Cairns, Carfrae has been at full force on her comeback trail.

The women’s field only just begins there, as other seasoned and decorated competitors join this elite group. Heather Jackson (USA) is a ten-time IRONMAN 70.3 Champion and multi-time Top 5 finisher at the IRONMAN World Championship, while Kaisa Sali (FIN) finished fifth in last year’s IRONMAN World Championship and earned first-place finishes at the 2018 IRONMAN Switzerland and 2018 Mazda IRONMAN 70.3 Monterrey triathlons. Susie Cheetham (GBR) finished second at the 2018 Standard Bank IRONMAN African Championship, just minutes after fellow British racer Lucy Charles, and joins newcomer Teresa Adam (NZL), who earned a victory at the 2018 Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship in Cairns, as others to watch.

Below is the pro women’s start list for the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon:

BIB

LAST

FIRST

COUNTRY REP

F1

Ryf

Daniela

CHE (Switzerland

F2

Charles

Lucy

GBR (United Kingdom)

F3

Crowley

Sarah

AUS (Australia)

F4

Sali

Kaisa

FIN (Finland)

F5

Cheetham

Susie

GBR (United Kingdom)

F7

Jackson

Heather

USA (United States of America)

F8

Jahn

Kirsty

CAN (Canada)

F9

True

Sarah

USA (United States of America)

F11

Carfrae

Mirinda

AUS (Australia)

F12

Hufe

Mareen

DEU (Germany)

F14

Lester

Carrie

AUS (Australia)

F15

Siddall

Laura

GBR (United Kingdom)

F16

McCauley

Jocelyn

USA (United States of America)

F17

Piampiano

Sarah

USA (United States of America)

F18

Corbin

Linsey

USA (United States of America)

F19

Adam

Teresa

NZL (New Zealand)

F20

Vesterby

Michelle

DNK (Denmark)

F21

Blatchford

Liz

AUS (Australia)

F22

Smith

Lesley

USA (United States of America)

F23

Genet

Manon

FRA (France)

F24

Robertson

Jodie

USA (United States of America)

F25

Abraham

Corinne

GBR (United Kingdom)

F26

McBride

Rachel

CAN (Canada)

F27

Pallant

Emma

GBR (United Kingdom)

F28

Frades

Gurutze

ESP (Spain)

F29

Frederiksen

Helle

DNK (Denmark)

F30

Huetthaler

Lisa

AUT (Austria)

F31

Stage Nielsen

Maja

DNK (Denmark)

F32

Annett

Jen

CAN (Canada)

F33

Deckers

Tine

BEL (Belgium)

F34

Kessler

Meredith

USA (United States of America)

F35

Haug

Anne

DEU (Germany)

F36

Brandon

Lauren

USA (United States of America)

F37

Burke

Melanie

NZL (New Zealand)

F38

Lundstrom

Asa

SWE (Sweden)

F39

McKenzie

Beth

USA (United States of America)

F40

Konschak

Katja

DEU (Germany)

F41

Svensk

Sara

SWE (Sweden)

F42

Angela

Naeth

USA (United States of America

 

The men’s group is equally stacked with titleholders and contenders, including last year’s IRONMAN World Champion, Patrick Lange (DEU). Lange will seek his second win in Kona, where he holds a course-best time of 8:01:40 from his win in 2017, as well as the marathon run-course best time of 2:39:45, set in 2016 when he finished third. Also competing for the title is Lionel Sanders (CAN), who led the race last year through mile 23 of the marathon before giving way to Lange and ultimately earning second. Sebastian Kienle (DEU), the 2014 IRONMAN World Champion, placed fourth in the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship and will be looking for another title after just missing the podium last year. Meanwhile, last year’s third-place finisher David McNamee (GBR) looks to follow the trajectory of Lange, moving from a third-place finish to becoming a world champion the following year.

Adding to the competition will be James Cunnama (ZAF), who placed fifth at the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship and Javier Gomez Noya (ESP), an Olympic silver medalist and two-time IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion. Fans will also be keeping an eye on Tim Don (GBR), who was unable to race last year after a pre-race accident left him with a broken neck just days before the event. After a grueling road to recovery, Don has made a remarkable comeback, placing first at the 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 Costa Rica triathlon, only eight months after the accident. Americans Andy Potts and Ben Hoffman look to rejoin the Top 5 after both finished in the Top 10 in 2018. 

Below is the pro men’s start list for the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon:

BIB

LAST

FIRST

COUNTRY REP

M1

Lange

Patrick

DEU (Germany)

M2

Sanders

Lionel

CAN (Canada)

M3

Kienle

Sebastian

DEU (Germany)

M5

McNamee

David

GBR (United Kingdom)

M6

Cunnama

James

ZAF (South Africa)

M7

Gomez Noya

Javier

ESP (Spain)

M8

Nilsson

Patrik

SWE (Sweden)

M9

Amberger

Josh

AUS (Australia)

M10

Currie

Braden

NZL (New Zealand)

M11

Van Lierde

Frederik

BEL (Belgium)

M12

Tutukin

Ivan

RUS (Russian Federation)

M14

Potts

Andy

USA (United States of America)

M15

Buckingham

Kyle

ZAF (South Africa)

M16

Aernouts

Bart

BEL (Belgium)

M17

McMahon

Brent

CAN (Canada)

M18

Rana

Ivan

ESP (Spain)

M19

Wurf

Cameron

AUS (Australia)

M20

Van Berkel

Tim

AUS (Australia)

M21

Weiss

Michael

AUT (Austria)

M22

Amorelli

Igor

BRA (Brazil)

M23

Hanson

Matt

USA (United States of America)

M24

Skipper

Joe

GBR (United Kingdom)

M25

Clavel

Maurice

DEU (Germany)

M26

Van Berkel

Jan

CHE (Switzerland)

M27

Costes

Antony

FRA (France)

M28

Koutny

Philipp

CHE (Switzerland)

M29

Stein

Boris

DEU (Germany)

M30

Starykowicz

Andrew

USA (United States of America)

M31

McKenzie

Luke

AUS (Australia)

M32

Butterfield

Tyler

BMU (Bermuda)

M33

Clarke

Will

GBR (United Kingdom)

M34

Hoffman

Ben

USA (United States of America)

M35

Collington

Kevin

USA (United States of America)

M36

Duelsen

Marc

DEU (Germany)

M37

Petersen-Bach

Jens

DNK (Denmark)

M38

Viennot

Cyril

FRA (France)

M39

Phillips

Mike

NZL (New Zealand)

M40

Degasperi

Alessandro

ITA (Italy)

M41

Wild

Ruedi

CHE (Switzerland)

M42

Dreitz

Andreas

DEU (Germany)

M43

O’Donnell

Tim

USA (United States of America)

M44

Brown

Cameron

NZL (New Zealand)

M45

Guillaume

Romain

FRA (France)

M46

Chevrot

Denis

FRA (France)

M47

Vinhal

Thiago

BRA (Brazil)

M48

Plese

David

SVN (Slovenia)

M49

Chrabot

Matt

USA (United States of America)

M50

Molinari

Giulio

ITA (Italy)

M51

Reed

Tim

AUS (Australia)

M52

Schildknecht

Ronnie

CHE (Switzerland)

M53

Millward

Callum

NZL (New Zealand)

M54

Cochrane

Simon

NZL (New Zealand)

M56

Baldwin

Nick

SYC (Seychelles)

M57

Don

Tim

GBR (United Kingdom)

M58

Russell

Matt

USA (United States of America)

The 2018 IRONMAN World Championship will offer a $650,000 total professional prize purse which will be distributed to male and female first- through 10th-place finishers.

In addition to the competitive professional field, approximately 2,500 age-group athletes are registered to compete in this year’s IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. This year the event will host the largest international athlete field in race history, representing 82 countries, regions and territories, from six continents. Athletes ranging in age from 19 to 85 have earned their championship opportunity by having finished among the best at one of more than 40 qualifying IRONMAN events worldwide.

Race week coverage of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon will be available on www.ironman.com and www.facebook.com/IRONMANnow

Comprehensive coverage will capture the week’s activities including every aspect of the race. For live tracking, real-time results® and instant notifications, fans can follow both the professional and age-group athletes on the IRONMAN Tracker app available for download from Google Play and the iTunes App Store.

Text and feature image: IRONMAN

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for the mailing list

Enter your details below to stay up to date with whats going on.

×