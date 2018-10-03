Professional Triathlete field set for the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship
Defending champions, Germany’s Patrick Lange and Switzerland’s Daniela Ryf, headline elite field in the world’s most iconic single-day sporting event
40th Anniversary celebration of the original IRONMAN event showcasing ultimate test of body and mind
Triathlon’s top professional talent will assemble at the start line in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i for the 2018 IRONMAN® World Championship brought to you by Amazon, taking place on 13 October 2018. The most iconic one-day endurance event in the world will bring together a highly regarded and competitive professional field, headlined by defending champions Patrick Lange (DEU) and Daniela Ryf (CHE).
“This is a monumental year for IRONMAN as we celebrate four decades of racing at the IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i,” said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRONMAN. “We look forward not only to honouring the historic professional performances from years past, but also showcasing the ever-growing international triathlete talent that will be on full display.”
The women’s professional field will seek to dethrone three-time IRONMAN World Champion Daniela Ryf (CHE), who continues to add to her impressive resume. In addition to earning her fourth IRONMAN® 70.3® World Champion title this past September in South Africa, Ryf also came away with victories at the Mainova IRONMAN European Championship in Frankfurt and Enea IRONMAN 70.3 Gdynia in Poland.
Up for the challenge will be a host of strong contenders, including last year’s other podium finishers Lucy Charles (GBR) and Sarah Crowley (AUS), as well as the highly anticipated return of three-time IRONMAN World Champion, Mirinda Carfrae (AUS). Charles, who finished second a year ago, is coming off two impressive showings in Africa with a win in April’s Standard Bank IRONMAN African Championship and a second-place finish at the 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in September. Crowley will be looking to improve upon her third-place finish from a year ago and is in good form following a win at the 2018 IRONMAN Hamburg triathlon and a third-place finish at the 2018 Mainova IRONMAN European Championship in Frankfurt. Carfrae rejoins the ranks of the elite in Kona after spending a year away for the birth of her daughter. With wins this year at IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa and IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta combined with a strong second-place showing at the 2018 Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship in Cairns, Carfrae has been at full force on her comeback trail.
The women’s field only just begins there, as other seasoned and decorated competitors join this elite group. Heather Jackson (USA) is a ten-time IRONMAN 70.3 Champion and multi-time Top 5 finisher at the IRONMAN World Championship, while Kaisa Sali (FIN) finished fifth in last year’s IRONMAN World Championship and earned first-place finishes at the 2018 IRONMAN Switzerland and 2018 Mazda IRONMAN 70.3 Monterrey triathlons. Susie Cheetham (GBR) finished second at the 2018 Standard Bank IRONMAN African Championship, just minutes after fellow British racer Lucy Charles, and joins newcomer Teresa Adam (NZL), who earned a victory at the 2018 Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship in Cairns, as others to watch.
Below is the pro women’s start list for the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon:
BIB
LAST
FIRST
COUNTRY REP
F1
Ryf
Daniela
CHE (Switzerland
F2
Charles
Lucy
GBR (United Kingdom)
F3
Crowley
Sarah
AUS (Australia)
F4
Sali
Kaisa
FIN (Finland)
F5
Cheetham
Susie
GBR (United Kingdom)
F7
Jackson
Heather
USA (United States of America)
F8
Jahn
Kirsty
CAN (Canada)
F9
True
Sarah
USA (United States of America)
F11
Carfrae
Mirinda
AUS (Australia)
F12
Hufe
Mareen
DEU (Germany)
F14
Lester
Carrie
AUS (Australia)
F15
Siddall
Laura
GBR (United Kingdom)
F16
McCauley
Jocelyn
USA (United States of America)
F17
Piampiano
Sarah
USA (United States of America)
F18
Corbin
Linsey
USA (United States of America)
F19
Adam
Teresa
NZL (New Zealand)
F20
Vesterby
Michelle
DNK (Denmark)
F21
Blatchford
Liz
AUS (Australia)
F22
Smith
Lesley
USA (United States of America)
F23
Genet
Manon
FRA (France)
F24
Robertson
Jodie
USA (United States of America)
F25
Abraham
Corinne
GBR (United Kingdom)
F26
McBride
Rachel
CAN (Canada)
F27
Pallant
Emma
GBR (United Kingdom)
F28
Frades
Gurutze
ESP (Spain)
F29
Frederiksen
Helle
DNK (Denmark)
F30
Huetthaler
Lisa
AUT (Austria)
F31
Stage Nielsen
Maja
DNK (Denmark)
F32
Annett
Jen
CAN (Canada)
F33
Deckers
Tine
BEL (Belgium)
F34
Kessler
Meredith
USA (United States of America)
F35
Haug
Anne
DEU (Germany)
F36
Brandon
Lauren
USA (United States of America)
F37
Burke
Melanie
NZL (New Zealand)
F38
Lundstrom
Asa
SWE (Sweden)
F39
McKenzie
Beth
USA (United States of America)
F40
Konschak
Katja
DEU (Germany)
F41
Svensk
Sara
SWE (Sweden)
F42
Angela
Naeth
USA (United States of America
The men’s group is equally stacked with titleholders and contenders, including last year’s IRONMAN World Champion, Patrick Lange (DEU). Lange will seek his second win in Kona, where he holds a course-best time of 8:01:40 from his win in 2017, as well as the marathon run-course best time of 2:39:45, set in 2016 when he finished third. Also competing for the title is Lionel Sanders (CAN), who led the race last year through mile 23 of the marathon before giving way to Lange and ultimately earning second. Sebastian Kienle (DEU), the 2014 IRONMAN World Champion, placed fourth in the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship and will be looking for another title after just missing the podium last year. Meanwhile, last year’s third-place finisher David McNamee (GBR) looks to follow the trajectory of Lange, moving from a third-place finish to becoming a world champion the following year.
Adding to the competition will be James Cunnama (ZAF), who placed fifth at the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship and Javier Gomez Noya (ESP), an Olympic silver medalist and two-time IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion. Fans will also be keeping an eye on Tim Don (GBR), who was unable to race last year after a pre-race accident left him with a broken neck just days before the event. After a grueling road to recovery, Don has made a remarkable comeback, placing first at the 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 Costa Rica triathlon, only eight months after the accident. Americans Andy Potts and Ben Hoffman look to rejoin the Top 5 after both finished in the Top 10 in 2018.
Below is the pro men’s start list for the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon:
BIB
LAST
FIRST
COUNTRY REP
M1
Lange
Patrick
DEU (Germany)
M2
Sanders
Lionel
CAN (Canada)
M3
Kienle
Sebastian
DEU (Germany)
M5
McNamee
David
GBR (United Kingdom)
M6
Cunnama
James
ZAF (South Africa)
M7
Gomez Noya
Javier
ESP (Spain)
M8
Nilsson
Patrik
SWE (Sweden)
M9
Amberger
Josh
AUS (Australia)
M10
Currie
Braden
NZL (New Zealand)
M11
Van Lierde
Frederik
BEL (Belgium)
M12
Tutukin
Ivan
RUS (Russian Federation)
M14
Potts
Andy
USA (United States of America)
M15
Buckingham
Kyle
ZAF (South Africa)
M16
Aernouts
Bart
BEL (Belgium)
M17
McMahon
Brent
CAN (Canada)
M18
Rana
Ivan
ESP (Spain)
M19
Wurf
Cameron
AUS (Australia)
M20
Van Berkel
Tim
AUS (Australia)
M21
Weiss
Michael
AUT (Austria)
M22
Amorelli
Igor
BRA (Brazil)
M23
Hanson
Matt
USA (United States of America)
M24
Skipper
Joe
GBR (United Kingdom)
M25
Clavel
Maurice
DEU (Germany)
M26
Van Berkel
Jan
CHE (Switzerland)
M27
Costes
Antony
FRA (France)
M28
Koutny
Philipp
CHE (Switzerland)
M29
Stein
Boris
DEU (Germany)
M30
Starykowicz
Andrew
USA (United States of America)
M31
McKenzie
Luke
AUS (Australia)
M32
Butterfield
Tyler
BMU (Bermuda)
M33
Clarke
Will
GBR (United Kingdom)
M34
Hoffman
Ben
USA (United States of America)
M35
Collington
Kevin
USA (United States of America)
M36
Duelsen
Marc
DEU (Germany)
M37
Petersen-Bach
Jens
DNK (Denmark)
M38
Viennot
Cyril
FRA (France)
M39
Phillips
Mike
NZL (New Zealand)
M40
Degasperi
Alessandro
ITA (Italy)
M41
Wild
Ruedi
CHE (Switzerland)
M42
Dreitz
Andreas
DEU (Germany)
M43
O’Donnell
Tim
USA (United States of America)
M44
Brown
Cameron
NZL (New Zealand)
M45
Guillaume
Romain
FRA (France)
M46
Chevrot
Denis
FRA (France)
M47
Vinhal
Thiago
BRA (Brazil)
M48
Plese
David
SVN (Slovenia)
M49
Chrabot
Matt
USA (United States of America)
M50
Molinari
Giulio
ITA (Italy)
M51
Reed
Tim
AUS (Australia)
M52
Schildknecht
Ronnie
CHE (Switzerland)
M53
Millward
Callum
NZL (New Zealand)
M54
Cochrane
Simon
NZL (New Zealand)
M56
Baldwin
Nick
SYC (Seychelles)
M57
Don
Tim
GBR (United Kingdom)
M58
Russell
Matt
USA (United States of America)
The 2018 IRONMAN World Championship will offer a $650,000 total professional prize purse which will be distributed to male and female first- through 10th-place finishers.
In addition to the competitive professional field, approximately 2,500 age-group athletes are registered to compete in this year’s IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. This year the event will host the largest international athlete field in race history, representing 82 countries, regions and territories, from six continents. Athletes ranging in age from 19 to 85 have earned their championship opportunity by having finished among the best at one of more than 40 qualifying IRONMAN events worldwide.
Race week coverage of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon will be available on www.ironman.com and www.facebook.com/IRONMANnow.
Comprehensive coverage will capture the week’s activities including every aspect of the race. For live tracking, real-time results® and instant notifications, fans can follow both the professional and age-group athletes on the IRONMAN Tracker app available for download from Google Play and the iTunes App Store.
Text and feature image: IRONMAN