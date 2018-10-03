Professional Triathlete field set for the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship

Defending champions, Germany’s Patrick Lange and Switzerland’s Daniela Ryf, headline elite field in the world’s most iconic single-day sporting event

40th Anniversary celebration of the original IRONMAN event showcasing ultimate test of body and mind

Triathlon’s top professional talent will assemble at the start line in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i for the 2018 IRONMAN® World Championship brought to you by Amazon, taking place on 13 October 2018. The most iconic one-day endurance event in the world will bring together a highly regarded and competitive professional field, headlined by defending champions Patrick Lange (DEU) and Daniela Ryf (CHE).

“This is a monumental year for IRONMAN as we celebrate four decades of racing at the IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i,” said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRONMAN. “We look forward not only to honouring the historic professional performances from years past, but also showcasing the ever-growing international triathlete talent that will be on full display.”

The women’s professional field will seek to dethrone three-time IRONMAN World Champion Daniela Ryf (CHE), who continues to add to her impressive resume. In addition to earning her fourth IRONMAN® 70.3® World Champion title this past September in South Africa, Ryf also came away with victories at the Mainova IRONMAN European Championship in Frankfurt and Enea IRONMAN 70.3 Gdynia in Poland.

Up for the challenge will be a host of strong contenders, including last year’s other podium finishers Lucy Charles (GBR) and Sarah Crowley (AUS), as well as the highly anticipated return of three-time IRONMAN World Champion, Mirinda Carfrae (AUS). Charles, who finished second a year ago, is coming off two impressive showings in Africa with a win in April’s Standard Bank IRONMAN African Championship and a second-place finish at the 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in September. Crowley will be looking to improve upon her third-place finish from a year ago and is in good form following a win at the 2018 IRONMAN Hamburg triathlon and a third-place finish at the 2018 Mainova IRONMAN European Championship in Frankfurt. Carfrae rejoins the ranks of the elite in Kona after spending a year away for the birth of her daughter. With wins this year at IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa and IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta combined with a strong second-place showing at the 2018 Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship in Cairns, Carfrae has been at full force on her comeback trail.

The women’s field only just begins there, as other seasoned and decorated competitors join this elite group. Heather Jackson (USA) is a ten-time IRONMAN 70.3 Champion and multi-time Top 5 finisher at the IRONMAN World Championship, while Kaisa Sali (FIN) finished fifth in last year’s IRONMAN World Championship and earned first-place finishes at the 2018 IRONMAN Switzerland and 2018 Mazda IRONMAN 70.3 Monterrey triathlons. Susie Cheetham (GBR) finished second at the 2018 Standard Bank IRONMAN African Championship, just minutes after fellow British racer Lucy Charles, and joins newcomer Teresa Adam (NZL), who earned a victory at the 2018 Cairns Airport IRONMAN Asia-Pacific Championship in Cairns, as others to watch.

BIB LAST FIRST COUNTRY REP F1 Ryf Daniela CHE (Switzerland F2 Charles Lucy GBR (United Kingdom) F3 Crowley Sarah AUS (Australia) F4 Sali Kaisa FIN (Finland) F5 Cheetham Susie GBR (United Kingdom) F7 Jackson Heather USA (United States of America) F8 Jahn Kirsty CAN (Canada) F9 True Sarah USA (United States of America) F11 Carfrae Mirinda AUS (Australia) F12 Hufe Mareen DEU (Germany) F14 Lester Carrie AUS (Australia) F15 Siddall Laura GBR (United Kingdom) F16 McCauley Jocelyn USA (United States of America) F17 Piampiano Sarah USA (United States of America) F18 Corbin Linsey USA (United States of America) F19 Adam Teresa NZL (New Zealand) F20 Vesterby Michelle DNK (Denmark) F21 Blatchford Liz AUS (Australia) F22 Smith Lesley USA (United States of America) F23 Genet Manon FRA (France) F24 Robertson Jodie USA (United States of America) F25 Abraham Corinne GBR (United Kingdom) F26 McBride Rachel CAN (Canada) F27 Pallant Emma GBR (United Kingdom) F28 Frades Gurutze ESP (Spain) F29 Frederiksen Helle DNK (Denmark) F30 Huetthaler Lisa AUT (Austria) F31 Stage Nielsen Maja DNK (Denmark) F32 Annett Jen CAN (Canada) F33 Deckers Tine BEL (Belgium) F34 Kessler Meredith USA (United States of America) F35 Haug Anne DEU (Germany) F36 Brandon Lauren USA (United States of America) F37 Burke Melanie NZL (New Zealand) F38 Lundstrom Asa SWE (Sweden) F39 McKenzie Beth USA (United States of America) F40 Konschak Katja DEU (Germany) F41 Svensk Sara SWE (Sweden) F42 Angela Naeth USA (United States of America

The men’s group is equally stacked with titleholders and contenders, including last year’s IRONMAN World Champion, Patrick Lange (DEU). Lange will seek his second win in Kona, where he holds a course-best time of 8:01:40 from his win in 2017, as well as the marathon run-course best time of 2:39:45, set in 2016 when he finished third. Also competing for the title is Lionel Sanders (CAN), who led the race last year through mile 23 of the marathon before giving way to Lange and ultimately earning second. Sebastian Kienle (DEU), the 2014 IRONMAN World Champion, placed fourth in the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship and will be looking for another title after just missing the podium last year. Meanwhile, last year’s third-place finisher David McNamee (GBR) looks to follow the trajectory of Lange, moving from a third-place finish to becoming a world champion the following year.

Adding to the competition will be James Cunnama (ZAF), who placed fifth at the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship and Javier Gomez Noya (ESP), an Olympic silver medalist and two-time IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion. Fans will also be keeping an eye on Tim Don (GBR), who was unable to race last year after a pre-race accident left him with a broken neck just days before the event. After a grueling road to recovery, Don has made a remarkable comeback, placing first at the 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 Costa Rica triathlon, only eight months after the accident. Americans Andy Potts and Ben Hoffman look to rejoin the Top 5 after both finished in the Top 10 in 2018.

BIB LAST FIRST COUNTRY REP M1 Lange Patrick DEU (Germany) M2 Sanders Lionel CAN (Canada) M3 Kienle Sebastian DEU (Germany) M5 McNamee David GBR (United Kingdom) M6 Cunnama James ZAF (South Africa) M7 Gomez Noya Javier ESP (Spain) M8 Nilsson Patrik SWE (Sweden) M9 Amberger Josh AUS (Australia) M10 Currie Braden NZL (New Zealand) M11 Van Lierde Frederik BEL (Belgium) M12 Tutukin Ivan RUS (Russian Federation) M14 Potts Andy USA (United States of America) M15 Buckingham Kyle ZAF (South Africa) M16 Aernouts Bart BEL (Belgium) M17 McMahon Brent CAN (Canada) M18 Rana Ivan ESP (Spain) M19 Wurf Cameron AUS (Australia) M20 Van Berkel Tim AUS (Australia) M21 Weiss Michael AUT (Austria) M22 Amorelli Igor BRA (Brazil) M23 Hanson Matt USA (United States of America) M24 Skipper Joe GBR (United Kingdom) M25 Clavel Maurice DEU (Germany) M26 Van Berkel Jan CHE (Switzerland) M27 Costes Antony FRA (France) M28 Koutny Philipp CHE (Switzerland) M29 Stein Boris DEU (Germany) M30 Starykowicz Andrew USA (United States of America) M31 McKenzie Luke AUS (Australia) M32 Butterfield Tyler BMU (Bermuda) M33 Clarke Will GBR (United Kingdom) M34 Hoffman Ben USA (United States of America) M35 Collington Kevin USA (United States of America) M36 Duelsen Marc DEU (Germany) M37 Petersen-Bach Jens DNK (Denmark) M38 Viennot Cyril FRA (France) M39 Phillips Mike NZL (New Zealand) M40 Degasperi Alessandro ITA (Italy) M41 Wild Ruedi CHE (Switzerland) M42 Dreitz Andreas DEU (Germany) M43 O’Donnell Tim USA (United States of America) M44 Brown Cameron NZL (New Zealand) M45 Guillaume Romain FRA (France) M46 Chevrot Denis FRA (France) M47 Vinhal Thiago BRA (Brazil) M48 Plese David SVN (Slovenia) M49 Chrabot Matt USA (United States of America) M50 Molinari Giulio ITA (Italy) M51 Reed Tim AUS (Australia) M52 Schildknecht Ronnie CHE (Switzerland) M53 Millward Callum NZL (New Zealand) M54 Cochrane Simon NZL (New Zealand) M56 Baldwin Nick SYC (Seychelles) M57 Don Tim GBR (United Kingdom) M58 Russell Matt USA (United States of America)

The 2018 IRONMAN World Championship will offer a $650,000 total professional prize purse which will be distributed to male and female first- through 10th-place finishers.

In addition to the competitive professional field, approximately 2,500 age-group athletes are registered to compete in this year’s IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon. This year the event will host the largest international athlete field in race history, representing 82 countries, regions and territories, from six continents. Athletes ranging in age from 19 to 85 have earned their championship opportunity by having finished among the best at one of more than 40 qualifying IRONMAN events worldwide.

