Product Spotlight: Cervélo Personal Best

At the 2016 Ironman World Championship in Kona Hawaii, Cervélo’s launched their new triathlon bike, yes you read right, triathlon bike. Not a TT bike made to fit the UCI guidelines but one made for you, triathletes. The bike they are calling their personal best – the P5X.

Pioneering a brand new “personal” approach and featuring revolutionary technologies that address the unique needs of every triathlete, whether training, racing or travelling.

The P5X is Cervélo’s best, most personal triathlon bike ever.

Before even entering the design phase, Cervélo conducted a full year of real world research. This included taking 14,500 photos at global triathlon events and training camps, cataloguing 4,600 bike set-ups and interviewing numerous athletes, fitters and coaches. It revealed that what triathletes really need from their bike, is individual tailoring and ease of adjustment. Results showed that only 3.8% of triathletes use what Cervélo found to be the “most common set up”. The priorities for creating the ultimate tri bike became clear; walking away from UCI rules and guidelines, to build a bike with individual tailoring, capable of incredible speed that could also be transported seamlessly around the world thanks to easy assembly and disassembly.

“It takes charge of the unique needs of triathletes first and foremost which led us to its exclusive design which we then engineered, adjusted and refined to create the fastest superbike on the road.” says Sean McDermott, Engineering Director.

“With the P5X, we’ve developed multiple micro and macro adjustment possibilities and an entire range of easy to access storage products. Whether training or racing, everything that is needed has been considered and can now be securely stowed in the P5X’s exclusive Smartpak, Speedcase and Stealthbox components,” says David Killing, Senior Designer. Capable of storing up to 3 water bottles, all the nutrition needed for an Ironman, flat kit, cold weather gear and just about anything else you can think of, the P5X can carry everything you really need with no drag penalty.

The P5X is available in four sizes S, M, L and XL and with two setup options.

The top end model comes fitted with SRAM RED eTap system, including SRAM crank, and ENVE 7.8 wheels and will retail for AUD$14,900, while the second build is fitted with an Ultegra Di2 groupset, a Rotor crank and Hed 6.9 wheels and will set you back AUD$19,900.

Available through Cervelo dealers around the country.

Cervelo P5X Features:

1. Simple seatpost-style stack adjustment, with height markings

2. Tilt-adjustable extension mount 0-12deg

3. Between-the-arms bottle cage mount

4. Pad reach adjustment range of 91mm

5. Pad stack adjustment range of 112mm

6. One 4mm hex key to adjust both stack and reach

7. Base bar seperates for packing

8. Flippable base bar for 80mm change in drop

9. No-trim-required fork steerer

10. Bar holster protective parking system for front end

11. Disc brakes for consistent braking power in all conditions and new aero design

12. Full housing cable routing for ease of assembly

13. Stealthbox to carry tols and flat kit

14. Thru axles front and rear for improved stiffness and handling

15. Vertical dropouts for easy wheel install and removal

16. Single bolt seatpost adjustment with height markings

17. Adjustable single rear bottle mount

18. Saddle clamp allows fore-aft adjustment from 74deg to 81deg effective seat angle

19. Removable Speedcase on downtube for extra storage and alternate bottle orientation

20. Ultra-low standover frame

21. Smartpak storage

22. Stem cover hides electronic junction boxes while maintaining no-tool-required access for adjustment and charging

Text and images: Cervelo

Share this article

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter