Product Spotlight: 2XU Trisuits

Compression Full Zipp Sleeved trisuit – $300 AUD

Colours: Black/Black & Ink/Sunburst Orange

Design Insight

Focusing on the key areas a triathlete needs in a suit that increases endurance yet is lightweight, breathable and aerodynamic. Engineered with a high strength 2XU MEMORY TECH CHAMOIS for durability and comfort in the saddle, this Compression Trisuit is engineered to support key regions demanding it most.

Complete with ICE X CT technology and proprietary VENT MESH fabric, the wearer is delivered superior ventilation and moisture management for freedom and flexibility through performance. 150D/CK fabric stabilises muscles while reducing fatigue to increase endurance time after time.

Features

1. Raglan sleeve for sun protection.

2. Full length front zip.

3. 2 rear angled pockets for storage.

4. Internal core support.

5. Silicone free Y ELASTIC GRIP.

6. 50+ UV sun protection.

7. Memory LD Tech Chamois. Italian made engineered with proprietary memory foam to offer

three times the support of traditional foams. Ergonomically designed for maximum cushioning

in regions demanding it most. This chamois is ideal for triathletes in the aero position. Perforated surface offers quick dry on the bike and comfort on the run, while Italian fabric and foam assures durability.

Fabric/compression Benefit

1. Lightweight, breathable and optimal airflow on the top half of the body

2. Powerful PWX fabric – 105D

3. Engineered sleeves for greater aerodynamics Compression benefits

4. Reduced muscle vibration and fatigue

5. Improved performance

6. Increased agility

7. Graduated compression

GHST Trisuit – $320 AUD

Colours: Black/Black & Black/Gold

Design Insight

This suit feels like a second skin. Finished with a water resistant for quick dry out of the swim, this suit also delivers essential breathability for the bike and run.



Built from 2XU’s ultra-light and incredibly breathable TRI SKIN fabric, this garment boasts impressive speed through the water. Complete with TRI SKIN POWER technology, this exclusive 2XU fabric supports muscles to encourage greater endurance. Quick dry fabric performance, flatlock stitching and a rear semi-lock zip facilitate impressive comfort and functionality for the wearer. The ultimate warm weather triathlon performer.

Features

1. Flatlock stitching for comfort.

2. Rear semi-lock zip with pull cord.

3. Silicone free Y ELASTIC GRIP.

4. TRI SKIN LITE quick dry technology.

5. TRI SKIN POWER light weight support.

6. SBR Fleece Chamois.

Fabric Benefits

1. Lightweight yet powerful TRI SKIN POWER

2. Quick Dry Performance

3. Breathable

Project X Trisuit – $400 AUD

Colours: Black/Desert Red

Design Insight

The combination of Compression PWX fabric and MCS (muscle containment stamping) technology on the lower half of the body, along with lightweight and breathable upper body fabric makes this suit ideal for long distance races Lightweight. Breathable. Optimal Airflow.

Engineered with 105D/CK fabric, this leading 2XU trisuit offers outstanding moisture management teamed with incredible muscle stabilisation for a dry, comfortable garment that enhances performance. Offering unparalleled strength, muscle stability and enhanced circulation through intelligent MCS compression technology. Light weight and breathable, SENSOR MESH X technology ensures unparalleled comfort and optimal airflow to combat warmer conditions.

Features/Benefits

1. MCS anatomical mapping targeted to quads / reduces impact from long course race

2. Memory Tech LD Chamois. Italian made engineered with proprietary memory foam to offer three times the support of traditional foams. Ergonomically designed for maximum cushioning in regions demanding it most. This chamois is ideal for triathletes in the aero position. Perforated surface offers quick dry on the bike and comfort on the run, while Italian fabric and foam assures durability.

Fabric Benefits

1. Lightweight, breathable and optimal airflow on the top half of the body

2. Powerful PWX fabric – 105D

3. Engineered sleeves for greater aerodynamics

Compression benefits

1. Reduced muscle vibration and fatigue

2. Improved performance

3. Increased agility

4. Graduated compression

Technical

MCS is a revolutionary fabric support system traced over key muscle, tendon and fascia groups. Targeted compression technology is anatomically mapped to wrap precise areas to further reduce muscle oscillation and damage. The advanced engineering provides greater compression power without excessive bulk.