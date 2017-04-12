Product review: LIV Trilliant Tri Bag

Packing for a triathlon can often seem like a giant, daunting task – one that generally takes up the better part of the day before the race. There’s so much to prepare and make sure that you take, it feels like you’re packing everything but the kitchen sink. Full. On. And if you’re anything like me, the running around your apartment getting everything together can leave you feeling a little frazzled, anxious and a bit snappy about forgetting something – from your goggles and your race belt to your socks and runners. “Honey, can you go through that checklist with me again,” sound familiar? Ah, the joys of racing triathlon. The race is the easy bit.

There’s a lot of gear we need to take with us on race morning and there’s nothing worse than having to carry multiple bags to the race because you haven’t been able to fit everything into one. I’ve had to do this once or twice and let me tell you, it’s not ideal when you’re trying to juggle the bags, your bike, your helmet – it’s just asking for trouble. The other thing is that more often than not, race start is at crazy early o’clock, which means that you could be setting up your transition in the dark. This makes it not only tricky to set up your transition area but also increases your chances of losing or forgetting something, especially if you have to pour out the entire contents of your backpack onto the grass.

Transition bag designs have come a long way and it’s relatively easy these days to find a transition bag to suit your packing needs – one that fits everything in, with compartments, zipped pockets and mesh sections so that you don’t have to carry 101 bags or tip everything out to set up your transition area on race morning.

Enter the LIV Trilliant Tri Bag.

If you’re looking for a transition bag that looks good, is lightweight, waterproof, durable and one that will get all of your race day essentials from race to race, then this is the bag for you.

It’s large without being bulky and hard to carry. I found that it fit most of my race day needs, except for my helmet, once the bag was packed with race day gear, extra clothes to change into after the race, nutrition, bottles, towels etc.

While I wasn’t able to fit my helmet in, watching the promotional video you could fit one in if you were packing a bit lighter – I’m known to be an over packer, just ask my boyfriend!

It has wide, padded straps, which are adjustable, and has an extra adjustable strap that clips across the top part of your chest for extra comfort during travel to and from the race. I cycled my TT bike to a recent race and found that the bag stayed mostly in place the entire ride. I would have liked an extra strap across my abs/hips for extra bag stability as the bag did move around slightly but I’m being picky here.

A significant point of difference with the LIV transition bag is how it opens. Unlike a normal backpack that opens at the top, with the bag in an upright position, the LIV bag opens up, almost like an overnight bag – from the section that sits across your back. This means that when you’re in transition or whenever you want to put something in or take something out from the main compartment of the bag you need to lay it face down – like a gym or overnight bag. I know what you must be thinking: “Say, what?” That was my initial reaction as well. But since trying it, I think this design works well, especially when you’re setting up your transition area. The opening allows you to see everything clearly – gone are the days of tipping the entire bag contents out.

For those that love being organised – this is the transition bag for you. It has smart compartments, making it easy to pack and stay organised. There’s a compartment for your swim gear, one for your cycling gear and one for your run gear, with all compartments clearly labelled. There are zip pockets, inside and out for your race number belt, timing chip, asthma pump, wallet, keys, iPhone, headphones and more. The outside of the bag has extra mesh pockets where you can put a spare water bottle – although, I found these to be a little too small, especially when the bag was full.

One of my favourite things about this bag is the addition of a swim, bike, run tag-style checklist. How cool is that! I’m a list/checklist fiend, especially when packing for a race and this was really helpful in remembering what you need to take.

Overall, I think this is a really cool transition bag. And even though there are a couple of things I’d add or make bigger, really I’m just being picky. I’m sold on this bag and design. It even helps you make new friends – it’s that good! At Race 4 of the Gatorade Triathlon Series I met new friend who sparked up a conversation after seeing me pack up my gear in transition after the race. As it turns out she also lives on my street!

Head to your local Giant / LIV retailer to get one for yourself, a list of retailers can be found at www.liv-cycling.com/au/

The LIV Trilliant Tri Bag bag retails at $129.95

