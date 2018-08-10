Pro Start List for ISUZU IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in South Africa Announced
Ryf, Gomez look to repeat for share of $250,000 professional prize purse
Hauschildt, True, Frodeno, and Brownlee highlight a stacked field of additional professional contenders
Triathlon’s top talent will come together in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa for the 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship on September 1 and 2. Boasting one of the most competitive professional fields in the sport, the event will make history when the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship takes place in Africa for the first time.
“The professional field set to compete in this championship is once again extraordinary. We are looking forward to a great two-day event,” said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRONMAN. “Nelson Mandala Bay in Port Elizabeth, South Africa will be an excellent host as the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship hits the African continent for the first time; athletes from all around the globe are in for a treat.”
In 2017, Daniela Ryf (CHE) added to her accomplishments a third IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title in four years. Ryf will be looking to add to her impressive career and repeat as champion in 2018. Also vying for the title will be last year’s IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up Emma Pallant (GBR). The pro women’s field is stronger and deeper than ever.
Challenging these world champions is a group of talented women looking to break through, led by likes of
2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship winner and 2016 runner-up Melissa Hauschildt (AUS), 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up Heather Wurtele (CAN), multi-time IRONMAN 70.3 Champion Jeanni Seymour (ZAF), and up and coming IRONMAN 70.3 competitor Sarah True (USA).
Pro women’s start list:
On the men’s side, an equally determined group will seek to win this year’s title with two-time 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Javier Gomez (ESP) returning to defend his crown. Jan Frodeno (DEU), who spent much of his upbringing in South Africa and was the 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion, is coming off impressive victories at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside to start the season, along with a win at the IRONMAN European Championship in July. American hopeful and 2016 IRONMAN World Championship runner-up Ben Kanute (USA) makes a return to the field to vie for another podium spot. Joining for his first attempt at an IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title will be two-time Olympic gold medalist, Alistair Brownlee (GBR). Capping things off is last year’s fourth place finisher Sam Appleton (AUS), who has had a strong 2018 campaign including a victory at IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa. These are just a handful of names who are among the impressive pro men’s field that is expected to line up at the 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in just over three weeks.
Pro men’s start list:
The 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon will offer a $250,000 total professional prize purse which will be distributed to male and female first- through tenth-place finishers.
In addition to the competitive professional field, approximately 4,500 registered age-group athletes, representing more than 90 countries, territories and regions from around the world, are expected to compete at this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.
Text and image: IRONMAN