Pro Start List for ISUZU IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in South Africa Announced

Triathlon’s top talent will come together in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa for the 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship on September 1 and 2. Boasting one of the most competitive professional fields in the sport, the event will make history when the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship takes place in Africa for the first time. “The professional field set to compete in this championship is once again extraordinary. We are looking forward to a great two-day event,” said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRONMAN. “Nelson Mandala Bay in Port Elizabeth, South Africa will be an excellent host as the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship hits the African continent for the first time; athletes from all around the globe are in for a treat.” In 2017, Daniela Ryf (CHE) added to her accomplishments a third IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title in four years. Ryf will be looking to add to her impressive career and repeat as champion in 2018. Also vying for the title will be last year’s IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up Emma Pallant (GBR). The pro women’s field is stronger and deeper than ever. Challenging these world champions is a group of talented women looking to break through, led by likes of 2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship winner and 2016 runner-up Melissa Hauschildt (AUS), 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up Heather Wurtele (CAN), multi-time IRONMAN 70.3 Champion Jeanni Seymour (ZAF), and up and coming IRONMAN 70.3 competitor Sarah True (USA). Pro women’s start list: BIB LAST FIRST COUNTRY REP 1 Ryf Daniela CHE (Switzerland) 2 Pallant Emma GBR (United Kingdom) 4 True Sarah USA (United States of America) 5 Hauschildt Melissa AUS (Australia) 6 Seymour Jeanni ZAF (South Africa) 7 Frederiksen Helle DNK (Denmark) 8 Haug Anne DEU (Germany) 9 Wurtele Heather CAN (Canada) 10 Watkinson Amelia NZL (New Zealand) 11 Huetthaler Lisa AUT (Austria) 12 Kaye Alicia USA (United States of America) 14 Simmonds Imogen CHE (Switzerland) 16 Oliveira Pamella BRA (Brazil) 17 Langridge Fenella GBR (United Kingdom) 18 Lewis Sarah GBR (United Kingdom) 19 Findlay Paula CAN (Canada) 20 Jerzyk Agnieszka POL (Poland) 21 Czesnik Maria POL (Poland) 22 Palacio Romina ARG (Argentina) 23 Salthouse Ellie AUS (Australia) 24 Blatchford Liz AUS (Australia) 25 Eberhardt Anna HUN (Hungary) 26 Harari Lotty PAN (Panama) 27 Seidel Kirralee AUS (Australia) 28 Sheedy-Ryan Felicity AUS (Australia) 29 Herlbauer Michaela AUT (Austria) 30 Watkinson Annah ZAF (South Africa) 31 Nieuwoudt Magda ZAF (South Africa) 32 Hartikainen Heini FIN (Finland) 33 Mathews Laura USA (United States of America) 34 Vodickova Radka CZE (Czech Republic) 35 Morris Kerry AUS (Australia) 36 Basso Anne FRA (France) 37 Mahn Bruna BRA (Brazil) 38 Riveros Barbara CHL (Chile) 39 Fletcher Jenny CAN (Canada) 41 Dingman Danielle USA (United States of America) 42 Gehnboeck Sylvia AUT (Austria) 43 Charles Lucy GBR (United Kingdom) 44 Wiens Kyra USA (United States of America) 45 Hering Jackie USA (United States of America) 46 Bracegirdle Sonia NZL (New Zealand) On the men’s side, an equally determined group will seek to win this year’s title with two-time 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Javier Gomez (ESP) returning to defend his crown. Jan Frodeno (DEU), who spent much of his upbringing in South Africa and was the 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion, is coming off impressive victories at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside to start the season, along with a win at the IRONMAN European Championship in July. American hopeful and 2016 IRONMAN World Championship runner-up Ben Kanute (USA) makes a return to the field to vie for another podium spot. Joining for his first attempt at an IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title will be two-time Olympic gold medalist, Alistair Brownlee (GBR). Capping things off is last year’s fourth place finisher Sam Appleton (AUS), who has had a strong 2018 campaign including a victory at IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa. These are just a handful of names who are among the impressive pro men’s field that is expected to line up at the 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in just over three weeks. Pro men’s start list: BIB LAST FIRST COUNTRY REP 1 Gomez Noya Javier ESP (Spain) 2 Appleton Sam AUS (Australia) 3 Frodeno Jan DEU (Germany) 4 Von Berg Rodolphe USA (United States of America) 6 Weiss Michael AUT (Austria) 7 Kanute Ben USA (United States of America) 8 Mendez Cruz Mauricio MEX (Mexico) 9 Wild Ruedi CHE (Switzerland) 10 Clavel Maurice DEU (Germany) 11 Currie Braden NZL (New Zealand) 14 Metzler Justin USA (United States of America) 15 Dreitz Andreas DEU (Germany) 16 Heemeryck Pieter BEL (Belgium) 17 Ascenco Santiago BRA (Brazil) 18 Vandendriessche Kenneth BEL (Belgium) 19 Riederer Sven CHE (Switzerland) 20 Jarrige Yvan FRA (France) 21 Amorelli Igor BRA (Brazil) 22 Bowden Adam GBR (United Kingdom) 24 Smales Elliot GBR (United Kingdom) 25 Toldi Fernando BRA (Brazil) 26 Brownlee Alistair GBR (United Kingdom) 27 Herbst Marcus DEU (Germany) 28 Tutukin Ivan RUS (Russian Federation) 29 Aguayo Munoz Emilio ESP (Spain) 30 Maciel Da Silva Paulo Roberto BRA (Brazil) 31 Cunnama James ZAF (South Africa) 33 Libin Alex USA (United States of America) 34 Azevedo Filipe PRT (Portugal) 35 Van de Wyngard Felipe CHL (Chile) 36 Rea Tim AUS (Australia) 37 Haller Adrian CHE (Switzerland) 38 Guilloux Arnaud FRA (France) 39 Fisher Ryan AUS (Australia) 40 Reichel Horst DEU (Germany) 42 Roche Kieran AUS (Australia) 43 Buckingham Mark GBR (United Kingdom) 44 Carrillo Alan MEX (Mexico) 45 Kastelein Nicholas AUS (Australia) 46 Rolli Markus DEU (Germany) 48 Neumann Max AUS (Australia) 49 Ackermann Johann DEU (Germany) 50 Moreno Molins Albert ESP (Spain) 51 Raelert Michael DEU (Germany) The 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon will offer a $250,000 total professional prize purse which will be distributed to male and female first- through tenth-place finishers. In addition to the competitive professional field, approximately 4,500 registered age-group athletes, representing more than 90 countries, territories and regions from around the world, are expected to compete at this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.