Pro Start List for ISUZU IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in South Africa Announced

10 August, 2018

Ryf, Gomez look to repeat for share of $250,000 professional prize purse

Hauschildt, True, Frodeno, and Brownlee highlight a stacked field of additional professional contenders

Triathlon’s top talent will come together in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa for the 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN® 70.3® World Championship on September 1 and 2. Boasting one of the most competitive professional fields in the sport, the event will make history when the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship takes place in Africa for the first time.

“The professional field set to compete in this championship is once again extraordinary. We are looking forward to a great two-day event,” said Andrew Messick, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRONMAN. “Nelson Mandala Bay in Port Elizabeth, South Africa will be an excellent host as the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship hits the African continent for the first time; athletes from all around the globe are in for a treat.”

In 2017, Daniela Ryf (CHE) added to her accomplishments a third IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title in four years. Ryf will be looking to add to her impressive career and repeat as champion in 2018. Also vying for the title will be last year’s IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up Emma Pallant (GBR). The pro women’s field is stronger and deeper than ever.

Challenging these world champions is a group of talented women looking to break through, led by likes of

2013 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship winner and 2016 runner-up Melissa Hauschildt (AUS), 2015 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship runner-up Heather Wurtele (CAN), multi-time IRONMAN 70.3 Champion Jeanni Seymour (ZAF), and up and coming IRONMAN 70.3 competitor Sarah True (USA).

Pro women’s start list:

BIB

LAST

FIRST

COUNTRY REP

1

Ryf

Daniela

CHE (Switzerland)

2

Pallant

Emma

GBR (United Kingdom)

4

True

Sarah

USA (United States of America)

5

Hauschildt

Melissa

AUS (Australia)

6

Seymour

Jeanni

ZAF (South Africa)

7

Frederiksen

Helle

DNK (Denmark)

8

Haug

Anne

DEU (Germany)

9

Wurtele

Heather

CAN (Canada)

10

Watkinson

Amelia

NZL (New Zealand)

11

Huetthaler

Lisa

AUT (Austria)

12

Kaye

Alicia

USA (United States of America)

14

Simmonds

Imogen

CHE (Switzerland)

16

Oliveira

Pamella

BRA (Brazil)

17

Langridge

Fenella

GBR (United Kingdom)

18

Lewis

Sarah

GBR (United Kingdom)

19

Findlay

Paula

CAN (Canada)

20

Jerzyk

Agnieszka

POL (Poland)

21

Czesnik

Maria

POL (Poland)

22

Palacio

Romina

ARG (Argentina)

23

Salthouse

Ellie

AUS (Australia)

24

Blatchford

Liz

AUS (Australia)

25

Eberhardt

Anna

HUN (Hungary)

26

Harari

Lotty

PAN (Panama)

27

Seidel

Kirralee

AUS (Australia)

28

Sheedy-Ryan

Felicity

AUS (Australia)

29

Herlbauer

Michaela

AUT (Austria)

30

Watkinson

Annah

ZAF (South Africa)

31

Nieuwoudt

Magda

ZAF (South Africa)

32

Hartikainen

Heini

FIN (Finland)

33

Mathews

Laura

USA (United States of America)

34

Vodickova

Radka

CZE (Czech Republic)

35

Morris

Kerry

AUS (Australia)

36

Basso

Anne

FRA (France)

37

Mahn

Bruna

BRA (Brazil)

38

Riveros

Barbara

CHL (Chile)

39

Fletcher

Jenny

CAN (Canada)

41

Dingman

Danielle

USA (United States of America)

42

Gehnboeck

Sylvia

AUT (Austria)

43

Charles

Lucy

GBR (United Kingdom)

44

Wiens

Kyra

USA (United States of America)

45

Hering

Jackie

USA (United States of America)

46

Bracegirdle

Sonia

NZL (New Zealand)

 

On the men’s side, an equally determined group will seek to win this year’s title with two-time 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion Javier Gomez (ESP) returning to defend his crown. Jan Frodeno (DEU), who spent much of his upbringing in South Africa and was the 2016 IRONMAN 70.3 World Champion, is coming off impressive victories at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside to start the season, along with a win at the IRONMAN European Championship in July. American hopeful and 2016 IRONMAN World Championship runner-up Ben Kanute (USA) makes a return to the field to vie for another podium spot. Joining for his first attempt at an IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship title will be two-time Olympic gold medalist, Alistair Brownlee (GBR). Capping things off is last year’s fourth place finisher Sam Appleton (AUS), who has had a strong 2018 campaign including a victory at IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Rosa. These are just a handful of names who are among the impressive pro men’s field that is expected to line up at the 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in just over three weeks.

Pro men’s start list:

BIB

LAST

FIRST

COUNTRY REP

1

Gomez Noya

Javier

ESP (Spain)

2

Appleton

Sam

AUS (Australia)

3

Frodeno

Jan

DEU (Germany)

4

Von Berg

Rodolphe

USA (United States of America)

6

Weiss

Michael

AUT (Austria)

7

Kanute

Ben

USA (United States of America)

8

Mendez Cruz

Mauricio

MEX (Mexico)

9

Wild

Ruedi

CHE (Switzerland)

10

Clavel

Maurice

DEU (Germany)

11

Currie

Braden

NZL (New Zealand)

14

Metzler

Justin

USA (United States of America)

15

Dreitz

Andreas

DEU (Germany)

16

Heemeryck

Pieter

BEL (Belgium)

17

Ascenco

Santiago

BRA (Brazil)

18

Vandendriessche

Kenneth

BEL (Belgium)

19

Riederer

Sven

CHE (Switzerland)

20

Jarrige

Yvan

FRA (France)

21

Amorelli

Igor

BRA (Brazil)

22

Bowden

Adam

GBR (United Kingdom)

24

Smales

Elliot

GBR (United Kingdom)

25

Toldi

Fernando

BRA (Brazil)

26

Brownlee

Alistair

GBR (United Kingdom)

27

Herbst

Marcus

DEU (Germany)

28

Tutukin

Ivan

RUS (Russian Federation)

29

Aguayo Munoz

Emilio

ESP (Spain)

30

Maciel Da Silva

Paulo Roberto

BRA (Brazil)

31

Cunnama

James

ZAF (South Africa)

33

Libin

Alex

USA (United States of America)

34

Azevedo

Filipe

PRT (Portugal)

35

Van de Wyngard

Felipe

CHL (Chile)

36

Rea

Tim

AUS (Australia)

37

Haller

Adrian

CHE (Switzerland)

38

Guilloux

Arnaud

FRA (France)

39

Fisher

Ryan

AUS (Australia)

40

Reichel

Horst

DEU (Germany)

42

Roche

Kieran

AUS (Australia)

43

Buckingham

Mark

GBR (United Kingdom)

44

Carrillo

Alan

MEX (Mexico)

45

Kastelein

Nicholas

AUS (Australia)

46

Rolli

Markus

DEU (Germany)

48

Neumann

Max

AUS (Australia)

49

Ackermann

Johann

DEU (Germany)

50

Moreno Molins

Albert

ESP (Spain)

51

Raelert

Michael

DEU (Germany)

 

The 2018 Isuzu IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon will offer a $250,000 total professional prize purse which will be distributed to male and female first- through tenth-place finishers.

In addition to the competitive professional field, approximately 4,500 registered age-group athletes, representing more than 90 countries, territories and regions from around the world, are expected to compete at this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.

Text and image: IRONMAN

