IRONMAN AUSTRALIA COUNTDOWN BEGINS

The countdown has begun with the cream of the world’s Ironman professionals and more than 2,600 local competitors undertaking their final preparations for their annual assault on the prestigious IRONMAN Australia and IRONMAN 70.3 Port Macquarie to be held on 7 May.

As one of the longest running IRONMAN events in the world, IRONMAN Australia is an iconic, global event that has a very fond place in the hearts of the competitors who return year after year and an integral part of life on the New South Wales mid-north coast.

Heading up the pro field is Tim Reed, 2016 Ironman 70.3 World Champion, 2016 Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific Champion and defending IRONMAN Australia Champion, who is back to where it all began.

“As a teenager, Ironman Australia was the first Ironman event I witnessed and it sparked a small fire inside me to one day be able to find out what my potential is in triathlon. Ironman Australia and Port Macquarie, in particular, mean a lot of great memories with some of my best friends both from triathlon and outside of the sport. I believe that this race means more to me than most of the other pros lining up on the start line.”

Reed arrives in Port Macquarie in great form and top fitness but instead of oozing confidence he is a little anxious that things are on track.

“Typically I have my best races with a less than ideal preparation whether that be sickness or otherwise so I’m a bit worried with how smoothly the build up has been. I haven’t looked at the start list. I want to go into the race with a similar attitude to last year where I couldn’t care less where I finished, I just wanted to get the most out of what I had physically and mentally on the day. In saying all that, there are some athletes I would be more happy for than others, if they won because of the way they race.”

Reed will have his work cut out for him, with two-time winner Paul Ambrose and speedsters Brad Kahlefeldt and David Dellow expected to challenge him all day. IRONMAN Australia champion in 2012 and 2015, Ambrose knows all about what it takes to win on the Port Macquarie course and he has returned home ready to rumble on his home turf.

“I love this race, it holds a lot of sentimental meaning to me. I grew up with this race being the most culturally important event to me. Friends and training/racing peers would make the pilgrimage to watch and see this iconic race unfold. I still hold these memories and compared to other Ironman events I feel this race has more meaning for me.”

“My preparation has been great, did the USA Ironman Champs as a lead in race, felt good going into it and was having a great day until to a mechanical on the bike set me back. So I am trying to use this as a positive, so I can race IRONMAN Australia a little fresher.”

“I am expecting a fast hard race, which starts to break people after the six-hour mark of racing. I love this race as it is an honest course and you get found out if you’re not prepared to race the full ironman distance to your threshold. I think Tim Reed has been improving from strength to strength and being the defending champ, he will want to be racing at his best,” Paul said.

In the women’s event one of the pre-race favourites is IRONMAN Australia debutante, British triathlete, Laura Siddall.

Siddall is a self-confessed sport junkie, who represented England as a junior in 400m hurdles and netball, began her love affair with triathlon while she was working in Australia on two year contract with Shell Oil.

“I’d signed up for the Sydney to Wollongong ride (90km), with some work colleagues, and bought a hybrid road/mountain bike the week prior. I loved it and a colleague suggested I try Triathlon. I didn’t really know much about the sport, but I found a beginner’s course run by Bondi Fit and signed up for a beginner’s course coached by local legend Spot Anderson and the rest is history.”

It is in triathlon that Siddall found her niche and she soon was a on rampage loading her trophy case full of age-group championships across the globe over all distances. Making the leap to the pro ranks and racing against the big kids was just a natural progression for Laura and racing at the full distance at IRONMAN Australia is another step in her journey.

“Ironman Australia is an iconic race with a lot of history attached to it, so it means a lot to be racing for the title. I raced Ironman 70.3 Port Macquarie back in October 2009, as my first ever half distance triathlon. I was an amateur then, and very new to the sport so I’m excited to come back to Port Macquarie.”

“I’ve been to watch and support friends race the full Ironman at Port Macquarie a few times, so I’m really looking forward to racing the full distance myself. It’s always has a great atmosphere with loads of friends racing and supporting, so that also adds to what Ironman Australia is all about.”

Laura is very happy with her preparation and is looking forward to kicking off her year on a positive note and putting her training into practice.

“Race day is all about converting my training into the race and executing a race and performance I’m truly proud of. I’m excited about putting together the swim, bike and run that I know I’m capable of, and of course, I’ll be ready to front up and race on the day, and against the fantastic women on the start line with me,” she said.

IRONMAN Australia is an important World Championship Qualifying Race, offering 40 standard qualifying slots for the original and most famous long distance triathlon in the world, the IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

BIB NO. ATHLETE NAME COUNTRY REP / AUS STATE 1 REED, Tim NSW 2 AMBROSE, Paul CO 3 DELLOW, David QLD 4 FETTELL, Clayton NSW 5 FOX, Michael NSW 6 MCDONALD, Chris CO 7 KAHLEFELDT, Brad NSW 8 GOMES, Pedro PRT 9 BALDWIN, Nicholas SYC 10 READ, Carl NZL 11 BROWN, Daniel NSW 12 MAXWELL, Levi VIC 13 SHEARER, Nathan VIC

BIB NO. ATHLETE NAME COUNTRY REP / AUS STATE 20 GAILEY, Michelle NSW 21 SIDDALL, Laura GBR 22 MITCHELL, Jessica NSW 24 RICHARDS, Jessica NSW 25 THIBODEAU, Karen CAN

TEXT: IRONMAN ASIA PACIFIC

LEAD IMAGE: Delly Carr/IRONMAN