When the weather shifts, the desire to ride doesn’t. Premium performance Australian cycling label, MAAP, releases new styles tailored for the contrasting conditions of both the Northern and Southern Hemisphere.

To celebrate the changing seasons, MAAP releases a new trans-seasonal collection on May 17 tailored for both the Southern and Northern Hemisphere – featuring newly introduced, innovative performance fabrications for shifting weather conditions.

Committed to developing the art and progression of cycling through a considered approach to style, innovation and performance, MAAP’s latest release features:

MAAP’s newly modelled Hex-tech fabric technology, our most anticipated fabric innovation yet.

Now with women’s specific design and fit, MAAP’s next evolution M-flag all-weather jersey features anatomical sleeve design providing a uniquely tailored and aero fit for men and women.

MAAP’s warmest jacket yet, the Deep Winter jacket is built for -5° to 10° celsius – every technical and performance design detail has been considered to get you out there when every sane person opts to stay in.

Oliver Cousins, MAAP Co-founder and Director, had this to say, “If you’re out riding in harsh weather you should have the kind of gear that allows you to do so at your best. Our relentless pursuit to bring the latest in performance and fabric innovations to every product is a core driver for everyone at MAAP – because you deserve to train and race at the highest level regardless of weather reports.”

Testing the new range, MAAP brought a selection of elite ambassadors from around the world – from Dubai, Sydney, Seattle, Malmo, New York City, Tokyo, Fort Collins, Orange County, and Italy – to Moab, Utah to ride at altitude for a week in wild weather and demanding terrain. With sub-zero temperatures, climbs exceeding 2,500m and winds whipping at over 60km/h, each piece in the new collection has been proven in the field.

MAAP ambassadors in Moab, Utah putting the new collection to the test:

Text, images and video: Ian Elliott | MAAP