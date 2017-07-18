Pipe Dreams and Daily Inspiration – Your Tri Bucket List

I love lists. Keeping lists has been a growing foible of character ever since I left the family home and finally assumed the inevitable responsibilities of adulthood. I moved away to pursue my aspiration of becoming world renowned, entourage supported, professional athlete – a lifestyle including chartered jets, personal chefs and meals served under an ostentatious steam concealing silver cover. Of course, initially I was not in such an opulent position (nor am I yet, but I’m ever the optimist) and for many of my formative years, I didn’t even own a car! My base moved around the country a lot, and I spent months at a time overseas. So to pay the expenses of a car for only a few months use a year was pointless, especially when travelling by foot and by bike was literally part of my job. Of course, this more simplistic form of transportation meant that returning to the house in between the 3-4 daily sessions was impractical. So I would leave the house each morning with everything I would need for that day. Inevitably, when preparing my gear for swim, bike, run, gym, the weather, plus casual clothes for between training session needs, I would often forget something.

Forgetting items like a drink bottle or a pair of sunglasses was mildly inconveniencing. But when the backup option for leaving my swim togs on the clothesline was a selection of decade old, faded speedos that had the solidity of a fly screen, I quickly learned the importance of countering forgetfulness. Since around age 18, I’ve been vigilant of the mounting signs pointing to a case of early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Throughout the day I’ll write lists, which I immediately misplace only to later recall their location and need to set a phone reminder to collect at future point, which will be cross checked with a digital calendar, all the while wandering the supermarket aisles at a complete loss as to why I’m facing baked beans when I in fact should be getting a haircut. Impending international travel will trigger a series of lists that detail when more specific lists of various travel necessities are to be compiled and ticked off as the departure date nears.

I thought I was somewhat of a list sensei until recently when, amid a conversation about a top-notch triathlon festival I’d been lucky enough to attend, a fellow triathlete replied to my praise of the event with, “Sounds like one to add to the bucket list!” Bucket list? Of course!

I compile lists daily that detail my current sock inventory, or contain – ‘lettuce, multigrain sliced, and TP’. But I’m yet to make any attempt to commit to paper, or mind, a collection of my most desired triathlons and sporting events to attend!

I began asking other athletes about their tri bucket lists. I looked at race calendars, and I started to investigate races that are happening in locations that I have always wanted to visit. In my flippant research, I realised I’ve barely scratched the surface in terms of the amazing events on offer near and far, and yet my race inspiration and location amazement have rocketed well beyond the normal atmosphere. It is incredible the excitement I feel when hearing of triathlons near and far that have such unique and unexpected characteristics – characteristics that provide the athletes with exceptional challenges, gallons of fun, breathtaking scenery and engaging culture. Hearing and reading about these events reminded me of an aspect of our sport I too often forget about – the adventure.

I imagine the thoughts of many people who read this may immediately fall to the dollars. This sport isn’t cheap and leaving work, study and family to travel even just interstate is difficult or impossible for most. For some, creating a tri bucket list may seem like a pipe dream, a reminder of what the other half might be experiencing while they’re stuck at work lucky to squeeze in a local club race around the kid’s soccer and paying off the mortgage. To those people, and everyone else, I stress that bucket lists don’t have to be started to be finished. They need not be reminders of what we will never get to race but fuel for the fire of what might be. There are those few triathletes who are in the fortunate position to live from race to race, crisscrossing the globe, ticking off their bucket list and posting photos of jaw-dropping mountainscapes and pink sunsets over palm-speckled white sandy beaches. There are lucky folk who might be able to tick another race off their lists every few years, carefully choosing from their list by how the well the finances and logistics suit. Then there are those who have ‘the one’ – that one race on their tri bucket list that to them is the epitome of triathlon.

I think everyone should have ‘the one’. Whether or not an athlete will ever get to race ‘the one’ is irrelevant because ‘the one’ becomes not just a race that is desired, but a tool. It becomes a part of an athlete, a part that they can use at any time. When training is becoming a chore or recovering from an injury feels like an eternity the athlete can use the thought of ‘the one’ as motivation and a reminder that when that race was added to the bucket list, there was reason and motivation and all possibility behind it.

An athlete’s ‘the one’ and their whole bucket list, in general, can be the light at the end of the tunnel. Even in times of prosperity in training the knowledge of a future pinnacle creates a wholeness to the triathlon life and gives it more soul.

The possibilities are endless. A bucket list can be limitless in its length and diversity – there are no rules. Imagination, creation and challenge should be used in heavy doses when compiling a list. Write the list in a day or craft it over the years. Allow it to reflect you as an athlete and also represent your personality – make bucket list writing an art. Most of all have fun building a list that may or may not ever get ticked off but will always be a light at the end of the tunnel as much as a piece of paper stuck to the fridge!

And if you are lucky enough to tick at least one of those events off the bucket list make sure the next thing to tick off is ‘my own togs’ on the top of the luggage pack list!

