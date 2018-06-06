Pear and Blackberry Crumble
Perfect for the winter months and delicious served with a dollop of Greek yoghurt or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. We personally love the combination of pears and blackberries; however, any fruit, berries and nuts of your choice can be used.
Serves approx. 4-6
Ingredients
For the pear base
- 600g of pears, cored and cut into chunks
- 60g frozen blackberries
- 2 Tbs honey or maple syrup
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 2-3 Tbs water
For the crumble
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 30g of almonds
- 30g of pecans
- ¼ cup of pepitas
- 1-2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 4 level Tbs of butter (cold)
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 Tbs honey or maple syrup
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C and line an oven tray with baking paper.
- Place the pears, blackberries, syrup and cinnamon into a baking dish and pour over water. Stir together gently, to combine.
- To make the crumble blitz half of the oats in a food processor until a flour forms. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.
- Blitz the almonds and pecans for a few seconds to roughly chop them and set aside.
- Add the remaining oats to the flour mixture, followed by the chopped nuts, vanilla and cinnamon. Mix together.
- Using your fingertips, rub the butter into the mixture, then add the syrup and combine.
- To assemble, spread the pear base on to the tray and layer the crumble on top.
- Bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes or until the top of the crumble is golden brown.