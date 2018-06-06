Pear and Blackberry Crumble

Perfect for the winter months and delicious served with a dollop of Greek yoghurt or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. We personally love the combination of pears and blackberries; however, any fruit, berries and nuts of your choice can be used.

Serves approx. 4-6

Ingredients

For the pear base

  • 600g of pears, cored and cut into chunks
  • 60g frozen blackberries
  • 2 Tbs honey or maple syrup
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 2-3 Tbs water

For the crumble

  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 30g of almonds
  • 30g of pecans
  • ¼ cup of pepitas
  • 1-2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 4 level Tbs of butter (cold)
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 Tbs honey or maple syrup

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C and line an oven tray with baking paper.
  2. Place the pears, blackberries, syrup and cinnamon into a baking dish and pour over water. Stir together gently, to combine.
  3. To make the crumble blitz half of the oats in a food processor until a flour forms. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.
  4. Blitz the almonds and pecans for a few seconds to roughly chop them and set aside.
  5. Add the remaining oats to the flour mixture, followed by the chopped nuts, vanilla and cinnamon. Mix together.
  6. Using your fingertips, rub the butter into the mixture, then add the syrup and combine.
  7. To assemble, spread the pear base on to the tray and layer the crumble on top.
  8. Bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes or until the top of the crumble is golden brown.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alicia Edge

Alicia is an Advanced Sports Dietitian with an online sports nutrition business, Compeat Nutrition. She is also a mum and triathlete, so advice extends beyond the basics and is instead focused on providing effective and achievable nutrition for both training and racing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for the mailing list

Enter your details below to stay up to date with whats going on.

×