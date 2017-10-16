PATRICK LANGE (DEU) SMASHES COURSE RECORD AND DANIELA RYF (CHE) EARNS THIRD STRAIGHT WIN IN MOMENTOUS 2017 IRONMAN WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Patrick Lange (DEU) and Daniela Ryf (CHE) earned championship titles with momentous performances today at the 2017 IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i. Lange passed Lionel Sanders (CAN) in the final three miles, clocking in at 8:01:40 and establishing a new course record (formerly 8:03:56 by Craig Alexander, 2011). Ryf earned her third consecutive crown with a time of 8:50:47, joining an exclusive “three-peat” winners’ circle alongside the newest IRONMAN Hall of Fame inductee Chrissie Wellington and Natascha Badmann, Dave Scott, Paula Newby-Fraser and Mark Allen. Over 2,350 athletes from 66 countries, regions and territories on six continents started the IRONMAN World Championship race on the Island of Hawai`i in the toughest one-day endurance event in the world. Lange, who raced in only his fourth IRONMAN to-date, had an incredible ascension after having been 17th out of the swim in today’s race. Shortly after the swim, a pack of strong cyclists including Sanders, Sebastian Kienle (GER) and Cameron Wurf (AUS) broke away from the group. Wurf would sail into T2, shattering the 2006 bike course record held by Normann Stadler (4:18:23) with a 4:12:54 split. Sanders and Kienle also smashed the record with 4:14:19 and 4:14:57 split times, respectively. On the run, Sanders took a quick lead as Kienle fell into second. Meanwhile, Lange moved from 11th place to a steady third-place position by the half-marathon marker. Lange then made a decisive pass at mile 23 on the run, as he moved ahead of Sanders to take a hold of the lead, finishing strong in first place. With a 2:39:59 run split, he was only 14 seconds away from breaking the run course record he set last year (2:39:45). Sanders hung on for second place, ultimately concluding his race with a time of 8:04:07. David McNamee (GBR), Kienle and James Cunnama (ZAF) rounded out the top five. McNamee had the second fastest run split of the race with 2:45:30, helping him clinch a third-place podium finish by more than two minutes ahead of Kienle. Defending champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Jan Frodeno dug deep after back spasms slowed him first to a complete stop and then run/walk pace, mustering enough strength to finish the race. Top 10 professional men’s results are below: 1. Patrick Lange DEU 00:48:45 04:28:53 02:39:59 08:01:40 2. Lionel Sanders CAN 00:53:41 04:14:19 02:51:53 08:04:07 3. David McNamee GBR 00:48:40 04:28:55 02:45:30 08:07:11 4. Sebastian Kienle DEU 00:53:44 04:14:57 02:57:12 08:09:59 5. James Cunnama ZAF 00:49:09 04:21:03 02:56:46 08:11:24 6. Terenzo Bozzone NZL 00:48:41 04:26:20 02:53:48 08:13:06 7. Andy Potts USA 00:49:01 04:31:02 02:50:27 08:14:43 8. Patrik Nilsson SWE 00:48:34 04:29:01 02:55:51 08:18:21 9. Ben Hoffman USA 00:48:52 04:22:00 03:04:16 08:19:26 10. Boris Stein DEU 00:53:48 04:23:59 03:00:42 08:22:24 Lucy Charles (GBR) led the professional women out of the water with a 48:48 split, missing the course record by only five seconds. After a speedy transition, Charles took the lead on the bike and had an approximately a five-and-a-half-minute lead over defending champ Daniela Ryf (CHE), Sarah Crowley (AUS) and Annabel Luxford (AUS). This pace remained consistent down the Queen Ka`ahumanu Highway until Ryf attacked, making up over five minutes over the final 25 miles of the bike, which positioned her at the front of the pack. Ryf then greatly extended her lead in the run, with Charles, Crowley and Heather Jackson (USA), fighting for the remaining podium positions. Ryf took first at 8:50:47, almost exactly four minutes off of her own 2016 course record time of 8:46:46. Calling on her epic running abilities, the Swiss star claimed her third successive IRONMAN World Championship victory. Charles, a Kona rookie, maintained her second-place position throughout most of the run and ultimately to the finish. Crowley rounded out the top three in her second-ever appearance at the IRONMAN World Championship, finishing her race exactly two minutes behind Charles. Jackson and Kaisa Sali (FIN) rounded out the top five women. Top 10 professional women’s results are below: 1. Daniela Ryf CHE 00:53:10 04:53:10 03:00:02 08:50:47 2. Lucy Charles GBR 00:48:48 04:58:19 03:08:09 08:59:38 3. Sarah Crowley AUS 00:53:07 04:57:51 03:05:37 09:01:38 4. Heather Jackson USA 00:57:58 04:53:55 03:06:19 09:02:29 5. Kaisa Sali FIN 00:57:53 04:59:50 03:01:34 09:04:40 6. Susie Cheetham GBR 00:57:54 05:03:28 03:09:26 09:16:00 7. Carrie Lester AUS 00:57:51 05:00:32 03:16:35 09:19:49 8. Liz Lyles USA 01:00:08 05:04:10 03:11:21 09:20:31 9. Annabel Luxford AUS 00:53:02 04:59:15 03:24:07 09:20:58 10. Jocelyn McCauley USA 00:54:31 05:04:34 03:16:42 09:21:08 The athlete field tackled a 2.4-mile ocean swim in Kailua Bay, followed by a 112-mile bicycle ride along Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway to the turnaround in Hawi, capped with a 26.2-mile run along Ali’i Drive, up Palani Road to the Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway, along the rugged Hawaiian terrain that finished on majestic Ali’i Drive, where each year, more than 110,000 athletes vie for slots to the event. The professional athletes competed for a share of the $650,000 prize purse. NBC will air the IRONMAN World Championship special in the U.S. on Saturday, December 9 at 2:30 p.m. ET (check local listings for details). The race will also available on-demand internationally through Red Bull TV.