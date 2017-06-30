Operation Balance

So… It’s six months to #IMWA. Six. Months. Say, what?

Right.

As it turns out, I can’t put training off any longer. I can’t avoid getting in the pool. I can’t afford to hit snooze anymore when the alarm goes off at 5am.

Seriously! Get your shit together Margs and JFT*!

A part of me shudders at the thought of how much work I have to do over the next six months. The luxury of having done Ironman before (this ain’t my first time at the rodeo kids) is that you know exactly what it takes. ALL. THAT. TRAINING. (*Stares blankly*) Oh god…!

The other thing I’ve realised recently – so many ‘AHA’ moments – is that, well I don’t have the whole balance thing completely sorted yet. In fact, I’ve discovered that I tend to go all nuts and in the zone when I want to achieve something, but I can really only do it about one big thing at a time. Like, when I want to kick-ass at work – it’s like, game on! I will do what needs to be done. I will work – TWENTY. FOUR. SEVEN. But then I can’t seem to do anything else. Or if I’m training for something big, that scares me (ahem, Ironman), it’s like – bring it! Yeah, bring it… but oops, there goes that deadline and oops, I’ve cancelled those dinner plans… yet, again… because, training (and I wonder why I don’t get invited to do things…. Geez!). Talk about tunnel vision on crack!

But – question. And be honest. Is it really just me? Or are you like this as well? Are you the sort of person who is either training like a mad person or making an indent on the couch and binge-watching Netflix? Because – exercise for fitness? What?

That’s me.

All or nothing. Zero balance.

OK, before I go on – if you’re one of those perfect people that have #adulting and the whole balance thing sorted… GIVE ME YOUR SECRETS, BIATCH!

The thing that’s triggered this ‘AHA’ moment (bless you Oprah!) is that I’ve been given a mini-promotion at work – ahh-mazing! So stoked! Such a brilliant opportunity. But this means that my responsibilities are going to increase a bit over the next few months – well, duh! Expected. I can so handle it.

But what about #IMWA? (*insert mini freak out*)

I’ve committed to this goal, and I want to kick ass… Well, actually, at a minimum I just don’t want to get eaten by a shark.

So, can I do both? Can I succeed at work and also achieve my Ironman goals? Can I find a balance? Is it possible to be all tunnel vision about more than one thing? I’m sure it is… there are plenty of you out there that do it. I’m just not there yet. How do you do it? TELL ME!

Man, I’m so glad I’m realising this now and not in November, weeks out before the big day. Much better now than – “Oopsies! I’ve struggled with balance. And now my result’s gonna be shit.”

So, pull out your yoga mats, get your Kombucha and incense ready. I’m about to go on a ‘jourrr-ney’ of self-discovery (oh god… *facepalm*).

#operationbalance starts now. I’ll let you know what I discover.

And in the meantime… JFT Margs. J.F.T!!

~ Margy Margs

P.S. For the record – I went back to the pool today. It was freezing. I can’t lift my arms past my shoulders now. But WATCH. OUT! #IMWA here I come.

*JFT = Just F**king Train (clearly have a love for acronyms)

Image: shutterstock

Share this article

Facebook

Google+

Linkedin

Twitter