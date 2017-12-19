Norseman and the XTRI WORLD TOUR gets to Chile with PATAGONMAN XTRI 2018

A very special race will take place on 9 December 2018 in Chile, specifically in the Aysén Region – the PATAGONMAN XTRI, an amazing competition in Patagonia that you cannot miss! The event is part of the XTRI WORLD TOUR CIRCUIT (prospect race) and it’s supported by Norseman, the successful but harsh, point-to-point iron distance race, that goes from fjord to mountain in Norway, and has been running since 2003.

The distance is the same as an Ironman, so 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42.2km run. However, the difference is the point-to-point course in Patagonia, in a unique surrounding and extreme conditions. The swim leg of the race starts with the jump from a ferry boat into the icy-cold waters of the Aysén Fjord (10-12°C); athletes then swim back to Puerto Chacabuco. The cycling leg of the race will take place on the only 180 km of the Carretera Austral that has actual pavement, all the way to Cerro Castillo/ The event will finish with a marathon on dirt trail and rubble roads following the Ibáñez River through forest, next to beautiful lakes and waterfalls all the way to the General Carrera Lake.

To compete, each athlete is required to have a support person who will assist them throughout the race. This companion will be transported by the organisation from T1 to two different points along the bike course, then to T2 and finally to two different points along the run course. From this last place (the 28 kilometre mark) the support person will be allowed to join their athlete, running together to the finish line. Besides this support, there will be only two supply/aid stations – one during the bike (90km mark) and other one during the run (21km mark).

There are only 300 slots for athletes. Entries open on 13 December 2017 and will close on 31 December 2017. However, this is not a first-come, first-served event. During this period, anyone can buy a lottery ticket to have the option to participate in the event. The cost of ticket is $10 USD and the total amount collected from this process will go to charity. After that period, there will be a lottery for all who participate in the enrolment process. Three hundred lucky winners will be selected and notified by email. They will have one week to confirm and pay their registration. Registration cost $690 USD. If after the seven days the payment is not completed, the slot will roll to another athlete.

The race is supported by the Chile Olympic Committee, the National Sports Institute, Bureau of National Tourism, the Armada de Chile and the local authorities.

For more information, visit – patagonman.com or email contact@patagonman.com

Text and images: PATAGONMAN XTRI