Monday Round Up

IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside

It was a German sweep at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside on the weekend with Jan Frodeno (DEU) and Anne Haug (DEU) battling impressive professional fields to each take top spot at the event

Breaking his 2015 course record, Frodeno gave a dominating performance from start to finish coming in in 3:45:05 – three minutes ahead of 2016 winner, Lionel Sanders (CAN) who finished in second. Tim Reed (AUS) rounded out the podium finishing in third in 3:53:08.

In the women’s race, Haug laid down a masterful performance crushing the rest of the field to take the win by over four minutes in a time of 4:12:03. After a slower swim, Haug closed the gap on the bike and then during the run portion, racing away from 2016 winner, Holly Lawrence (GBR) who came home in second (4:16:26). USA’s Sarah True rounded out the women’s podium finishing in third in a time of 4:21:53.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jan Frodeno 22:20 2:08:27 1:10:31 3:45:05 2 Lionel Sanders 24:35 2:08:48 1:11:46 3:48:58 3 Tim Reed 23:43 2:13:03 1:12:09 3:53:08 4 Eric Lagerstrom 22:24 2:14:26 1:13:09 3:54:11 5 Rodolphe Von Berg 23:45 2:12:12 1:17:07 3:56:48 6 Jesse Thomas 25:25 2:13:03 1:15:00 3:58:00 7 Alex Libin 25:08 2:15:49 1:14:59 4:00:39 8 Kennett Peterson 25:22 2:12:52 1:19:09 4:01:52 9 Scott Defilippis 25:32 2:18:30 1:14:46 4:03:34 10 Nicholas Granet 24:40 2:18:39 1:15:20 4:04:07

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Anne Haug 26:31 2:24:14 1:16:24 4:12:03 2 Holly Lawrence 24:03 2:25:29 1:22:35 4:16:26 3 Sarah True 23:59 2:32:28 1:21:06 4:21:53 4 Heather Jackson 27:28 2:26:36 1:25:16 4:23:53 5 Jeanni Seymour 25:01 2:31:17 1:27:37 4:28:25 6 Paula Findlay 25:02 2:35:48 1:23:48 4:29:22 7 Jennifer Spieldenner 24:05 2:34:51 1:28:09 4:31:45 8 Kelsey Withrow 24:59 2:34:07 1:27:51 4:32:05 9 Skyw Moench 27:24 2:34:28 1:27:56 4:35:31 10 Minna Koistinen 29:52 2:33:42 1:29:44 4:38:14

IRONMAN 70.3 Texas

It was said to be a cold and windy day at IRONMAN 70.3 Texas on the weekend but that didn’t stop some dominating performances in both the men and women’s events.

USA’s Ben Kanute took top spot in the men’s race, taking the win by almost two minutes (3:43:44). Not unexpectedly, it was a slower start in the swim for Michael Weiss (AUT), but he was able to close the gap on the bike and run to come home in second place (3:45:40), while USA’s Andrew Starykowicz rounded out the podium in third (3:46:30) after yet another dominating performance on the bike. Another stand out in the men’s race was Matt Russell, who finished in seventh place (3:49:33) in his first race since the horrific crash in Kona last year.

It was an Aussie domination in the women’s race with Mel Hauschildt taking the in win in 4:07:55, almost two minutes ahead of fellow Aussie, Mirinda Carfrae who couldn’t quite close the gap on the run, coming home in second place in a time of 4:09:50. Hot on Carfrae’s tail was Canada’s Heather Wurtele, who rounded out the women’s podium just nine seconds behind Carfrae in a time of 4:09:59.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Ben Kanute 23:19 2:03:46 1:14:16 3:43:44 2 Michael Weiss 26:04 2:04:19 1:11:32 3:45:40 3 Andrew Starykowicz 24:19 2:00:56 1:18:12 3:46:30 4 Matt Hanson 25:22 2:06:31 1:11:00 3:46:48 5 Paul Matthews 24:17 2:07:53 1:14:33 3:49:09 6 Trevor Wurtele 25:20 2:06:48 1:14:30 3:49:22 7 Matthew Russell 26:07 2:05:57 1:14:15 3:49:33 8 Raul Tejada 25:20 2:07:59 1:14:47 3:50:57 9 Emilio Aguayo Munoz 24:07 2:07:43 1:16:02 3:51:13 10 Ivan Tutukin 24:20 2:13:18 1:10:58 3:51:17

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Melissa Hauschildt 27:42 2:18:50 1:18:07 4:07:55 2 Mirinda Carfrae 27:43 2:20:14 1:18:49 4:09:50 3 Heather Wurtele 27:38 2:19:06 1:20:18 4:09:59 4 Kimberley Morrison 27:32 2:15:24 1:25:34 4:11:40 5 Jodie Robertson 29:22 2:20:10 1:19:54 4:14:58 6 Haley Chura 25:31 2:29:52 1:21:05 4:20:14 7 Holly Benner 27:39 2:25:46 1:25:49 4:23:05 8 Danielle Dingman 36:03 2:22:08 1:22:46 4:23:57 9 Christen Brown 27:34 2:26:26 1:26:58 4:24:32 10 Robin Pomeroy 27:13 2:27:44 1:27:45 4:25:38

2018 St Kilda OTU Triathlon Oceania Cup and Triathlon Oceania Championships

St Kilda was sizzling on the weekend with some fast racing at the OTU Oceania Olympic Distance Championships. Sam Ward took out the men’s event (1:48:57) followed closely by Callum McClusky (1:49:06), with Daniel Hoy (1:49:26) rounding out the men’s podium. In the women’s, Natalia Van Coevorden claimed top spot (1:59:43) followed by Annabel Luxford (2:00:01). Tamsyn Moana-Veale rounded out the women’s podium coming in only seconds behind Luxford in 2:00:12.

Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Sam Ward 17:16 56:16 31:44 1:48:57 2 Callum McClusky 18:11 55:22 31:47 1:49:06 3 Daniel Hoy 17:17 56:16 32:02 1:49:26 4 Luke Burns 18:10 55:23 32:29 1:49:51 5 Marcel Walkington 17:12 56:20 32:49 1:50:06 6 Steven Mckenna 18:23 55:12 32:53 1:50:15 7 Fergus Roberts 18:25 55:09 33:06 1:50:25 8 Brandon Copeland 17:15 56:16 33:23 1:50:36 9 Kyle Smith 17:13 56:18 33:41 1:50:56 10 Daniel Coleman 18:24 55:12 33:44 1:51:11

Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Natalie Van Coevorden 19:45 58:58 37:38 1:59:43 2 Annabel Luxford 19:45 58:52 37:52 2:00:01 3 Tamsyn Moana-Veale 19:49 58:56 38:04 2:00:12 4 Elise Salt 19:16 58:57 38:43 2:00:50 5 Maddie Dillon 19:46 58:58 39:34 2:01:49 6 Kira Hedgeland 19:47 58:58 40:10 2:02:20 7 Lotte Wilms 19:19 58:57 40:37 2:02:57 8 Annabel White 19:46 58:59 41:19 2:03:27 9 Anel Radford 19:22 58:53 41:52 2:04:04 10 Anneke Jenkins 20:01 1:02:25 39:59 2:05:48

Feature image credit: Donald Miralle | IM 70.3 Oceanside