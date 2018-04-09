Monday Round Up
IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside
It was a German sweep at IRONMAN 70.3 Oceanside on the weekend with Jan Frodeno (DEU) and Anne Haug (DEU) battling impressive professional fields to each take top spot at the event
Breaking his 2015 course record, Frodeno gave a dominating performance from start to finish coming in in 3:45:05 – three minutes ahead of 2016 winner, Lionel Sanders (CAN) who finished in second. Tim Reed (AUS) rounded out the podium finishing in third in 3:53:08.
In the women’s race, Haug laid down a masterful performance crushing the rest of the field to take the win by over four minutes in a time of 4:12:03. After a slower swim, Haug closed the gap on the bike and then during the run portion, racing away from 2016 winner, Holly Lawrence (GBR) who came home in second (4:16:26). USA’s Sarah True rounded out the women’s podium finishing in third in a time of 4:21:53.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jan Frodeno
|22:20
|2:08:27
|1:10:31
|3:45:05
|2
|Lionel Sanders
|24:35
|2:08:48
|1:11:46
|3:48:58
|3
|Tim Reed
|23:43
|2:13:03
|1:12:09
|3:53:08
|4
|Eric Lagerstrom
|22:24
|2:14:26
|1:13:09
|3:54:11
|5
|Rodolphe Von Berg
|23:45
|2:12:12
|1:17:07
|3:56:48
|6
|Jesse Thomas
|25:25
|2:13:03
|1:15:00
|3:58:00
|7
|Alex Libin
|25:08
|2:15:49
|1:14:59
|4:00:39
|8
|Kennett Peterson
|25:22
|2:12:52
|1:19:09
|4:01:52
|9
|Scott Defilippis
|25:32
|2:18:30
|1:14:46
|4:03:34
|10
|Nicholas Granet
|24:40
|2:18:39
|1:15:20
|4:04:07
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Anne Haug
|26:31
|2:24:14
|1:16:24
|4:12:03
|2
|Holly Lawrence
|24:03
|2:25:29
|1:22:35
|4:16:26
|3
|Sarah True
|23:59
|2:32:28
|1:21:06
|4:21:53
|4
|Heather Jackson
|27:28
|2:26:36
|1:25:16
|4:23:53
|5
|Jeanni Seymour
|25:01
|2:31:17
|1:27:37
|4:28:25
|6
|Paula Findlay
|25:02
|2:35:48
|1:23:48
|4:29:22
|7
|Jennifer Spieldenner
|24:05
|2:34:51
|1:28:09
|4:31:45
|8
|Kelsey Withrow
|24:59
|2:34:07
|1:27:51
|4:32:05
|9
|Skyw Moench
|27:24
|2:34:28
|1:27:56
|4:35:31
|10
|Minna Koistinen
|29:52
|2:33:42
|1:29:44
|4:38:14
IRONMAN 70.3 Texas
It was said to be a cold and windy day at IRONMAN 70.3 Texas on the weekend but that didn’t stop some dominating performances in both the men and women’s events.
USA’s Ben Kanute took top spot in the men’s race, taking the win by almost two minutes (3:43:44). Not unexpectedly, it was a slower start in the swim for Michael Weiss (AUT), but he was able to close the gap on the bike and run to come home in second place (3:45:40), while USA’s Andrew Starykowicz rounded out the podium in third (3:46:30) after yet another dominating performance on the bike. Another stand out in the men’s race was Matt Russell, who finished in seventh place (3:49:33) in his first race since the horrific crash in Kona last year.
It was an Aussie domination in the women’s race with Mel Hauschildt taking the in win in 4:07:55, almost two minutes ahead of fellow Aussie, Mirinda Carfrae who couldn’t quite close the gap on the run, coming home in second place in a time of 4:09:50. Hot on Carfrae’s tail was Canada’s Heather Wurtele, who rounded out the women’s podium just nine seconds behind Carfrae in a time of 4:09:59.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Ben Kanute
|23:19
|2:03:46
|1:14:16
|3:43:44
|2
|Michael Weiss
|26:04
|2:04:19
|1:11:32
|3:45:40
|3
|Andrew Starykowicz
|24:19
|2:00:56
|1:18:12
|3:46:30
|4
|Matt Hanson
|25:22
|2:06:31
|1:11:00
|3:46:48
|5
|Paul Matthews
|24:17
|2:07:53
|1:14:33
|3:49:09
|6
|Trevor Wurtele
|25:20
|2:06:48
|1:14:30
|3:49:22
|7
|Matthew Russell
|26:07
|2:05:57
|1:14:15
|3:49:33
|8
|Raul Tejada
|25:20
|2:07:59
|1:14:47
|3:50:57
|9
|Emilio Aguayo Munoz
|24:07
|2:07:43
|1:16:02
|3:51:13
|10
|Ivan Tutukin
|24:20
|2:13:18
|1:10:58
|3:51:17
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Melissa Hauschildt
|27:42
|2:18:50
|1:18:07
|4:07:55
|2
|Mirinda Carfrae
|27:43
|2:20:14
|1:18:49
|4:09:50
|3
|Heather Wurtele
|27:38
|2:19:06
|1:20:18
|4:09:59
|4
|Kimberley Morrison
|27:32
|2:15:24
|1:25:34
|4:11:40
|5
|Jodie Robertson
|29:22
|2:20:10
|1:19:54
|4:14:58
|6
|Haley Chura
|25:31
|2:29:52
|1:21:05
|4:20:14
|7
|Holly Benner
|27:39
|2:25:46
|1:25:49
|4:23:05
|8
|Danielle Dingman
|36:03
|2:22:08
|1:22:46
|4:23:57
|9
|Christen Brown
|27:34
|2:26:26
|1:26:58
|4:24:32
|10
|Robin Pomeroy
|27:13
|2:27:44
|1:27:45
|4:25:38
2018 St Kilda OTU Triathlon Oceania Cup and Triathlon Oceania Championships
St Kilda was sizzling on the weekend with some fast racing at the OTU Oceania Olympic Distance Championships. Sam Ward took out the men’s event (1:48:57) followed closely by Callum McClusky (1:49:06), with Daniel Hoy (1:49:26) rounding out the men’s podium. In the women’s, Natalia Van Coevorden claimed top spot (1:59:43) followed by Annabel Luxford (2:00:01). Tamsyn Moana-Veale rounded out the women’s podium coming in only seconds behind Luxford in 2:00:12.
Elite Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Sam Ward
|17:16
|56:16
|31:44
|1:48:57
|2
|Callum McClusky
|18:11
|55:22
|31:47
|1:49:06
|3
|Daniel Hoy
|17:17
|56:16
|32:02
|1:49:26
|4
|Luke Burns
|18:10
|55:23
|32:29
|1:49:51
|5
|Marcel Walkington
|17:12
|56:20
|32:49
|1:50:06
|6
|Steven Mckenna
|18:23
|55:12
|32:53
|1:50:15
|7
|Fergus Roberts
|18:25
|55:09
|33:06
|1:50:25
|8
|Brandon Copeland
|17:15
|56:16
|33:23
|1:50:36
|9
|Kyle Smith
|17:13
|56:18
|33:41
|1:50:56
|10
|Daniel Coleman
|18:24
|55:12
|33:44
|1:51:11
Elite Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Natalie Van Coevorden
|19:45
|58:58
|37:38
|1:59:43
|2
|Annabel Luxford
|19:45
|58:52
|37:52
|2:00:01
|3
|Tamsyn Moana-Veale
|19:49
|58:56
|38:04
|2:00:12
|4
|Elise Salt
|19:16
|58:57
|38:43
|2:00:50
|5
|Maddie Dillon
|19:46
|58:58
|39:34
|2:01:49
|6
|Kira Hedgeland
|19:47
|58:58
|40:10
|2:02:20
|7
|Lotte Wilms
|19:19
|58:57
|40:37
|2:02:57
|8
|Annabel White
|19:46
|58:59
|41:19
|2:03:27
|9
|Anel Radford
|19:22
|58:53
|41:52
|2:04:04
|10
|Anneke Jenkins
|20:01
|1:02:25
|39:59
|2:05:48
Feature image credit: Donald Miralle | IM 70.3 Oceanside