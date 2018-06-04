Monday Round Up
THE CHAMPIONSHIP Slovakia
An impressive line up of athletes took to the start line at THE CHAMPIONSHIP in Slovakia on the weekend. But it was defending champions, Lionel Sanders (CAN) and Lucy Charles (GBR) who triumphed once again in the men’s and women’s events respectively.
After a slower start to the day, Lionel Sanders raced his way up from seventh position during the bike leg, closing the gap between himself and Germany’s Sebastian Kienle. Only 23 seconds separated Sanders and Kienle at the start of the run, with Kienle leading. But it was Sanders who took the lead and managed to break away in the last three kilometres of the run, claiming victory in the men’s race in 3:43:28. Just over a minute behind Sanders, Kienle finished the day in second place in 3:44:32. Rounding out the men’s podium was Germany’s Florian Angert who finished in 3:47:22.
Known for her strong swim, Great Britain’s Lucy Charles took the lead early on in the women’s event exiting the water in first position in 26:11. Charles maintained her lead on the bike and the run, taking the top spot on the podium in 4:06:10. Less than two minutes behind Charles was Germany’s Anne Haug who took second place in 4:07:58. Radka Vodickova (CZE) rounded out the women’s podium, coming home in 4:11:40. Australia’s Ellie Salthouse finished 10th in 4:28:40.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Lionel Sanders
|29:05
|1:58:17
|1:10:48
|3:43:28
|2
|Sebastian Kienle
|27:34
|1:59:07
|1:12:58
|3:44:32
|3
|Florian Angert
|25:22
|1:59:10
|1:17:56
|3:47:22
|4
|Pieter Heemeryck
|25:48
|2:01:31
|1:16:58
|3:48:50
|5
|Maurice Clavel
|25:41
|2:01:13
|1:18:07
|3:49:49
|6
|Antony Costes
|27:37
|1:58:57
|1:18:45
|3:50:45
|7
|Michael Raelert
|25:52
|2:02:21
|1:18:02
|3:51:17
|8
|Adam Bowden
|25:36
|2:10:08
|1:09:53
|3:51:28
|9
|Andreas Dreitz
|29:03
|2:02:39
|1:16:32
|3:54:09
|10
|Ivan Kalashnikov
|25:45
|2:07:04
|1:16:45
|3:54:41
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Lucy Charles
|26:11
|2:13:00
|1:21:34
|4:06:10
|2
|Anne Haug
|29:44
|2:16:16
|1:15:57
|4:07:58
|3
|Radka Vodickova
|28:19
|2:15:54
|1:22:21
|4:11:40
|4
|Emma Pallant
|30:11
|2:16:37
|1:21:00
|4:12:50
|5
|Kaisa Sali
|30:13
|2:16:26
|1:21:28
|4:13:59
|6
|Heather Wurtele
|29:48
|2:14:06
|1:25:49
|4:15:13
|7
|Kimberley Morrison
|28:54
|2:12:37
|1:32:25
|4:19:19
|8
|Katrien Verstuyft
|29:38
|2:21:55
|1:28:44
|4:25:53
|9
|Sarah Lewis
|29:46
|2:25:25
|1:25:55
|4:27:36
|10
|Ellie Salthouse (AUS)
|28:22
|2:24:15
|1:30:15
|4:28:40
IRONMAN Subic Bay Philippines
Subic Bay in the Philippines was sizzling on Sunday with the running of the inaugural Century Tuna IRONMAN Subic Bay Philippines event – the newest race to be added to the growing Philippine triathlon scene. Athletes toughed it out on the beautiful but difficult course, in challenging conditions – a hot swim, storms on the bike and a sizzling run.
In the men’s event it was Nicholas Baldwin (SYC) who, after dominating the bike (4:45:43), took the win – his first IRONMAN title – in 8:50:13, almost seven minutes ahead of New Zealand’s Cam Brown who crossed the finish line in second in a time of 8:56:49. Despite having the fastest swim of the day (51:14), New Zealand’s Simon Cochrane wasn’t able to maintain his lead on the bike and run, and rounded out the men’s podium in 8:58:58.
The women’s event saw some strong performances, but it was new mum, Liz Blatchford (AUS) who dominated the race from start to finish. Coming out of the swim in first position (53:01) Blatchford maintained her lead on the bike and run, and took home the win in 9:22:22. This was Blatchford’s first IRONMAN in three years – what a return to IRONMAN racing! Almost 20 minutes behind Blatchford was fellow Aussie, Dimity Lee Duke who finished in second place in 9:40:45. New Zealand’s Simone Maier rounded out the women’s podium, crossing the finish line in 9:47:39. After a strong start to the day, Australia’s Alise Selsmark finished the day in fifth in 10:13:48.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Nicholas Baldwin
|55:07
|4:45:43
|3:03:52
|8:50:13
|2
|Cameron Brown
|55:48
|4:53:38
|3:01:53
|8:56:49
|3
|Simon Cochrane (NZ)
|51:14
|4:54:01
|3:07:16
|8:58:58
|4
|Eneko Elosegi
|1:00:00
|4:57:41
|3:32:06
|9:35:38
|5
|August Benedicto
|1:08:49
|5:07:37
|3:27:06
|9:48:46
|6
|Freddy Lampret
|55:12
|4:59:33
|3:50:37
|9:51:21
|7
|Benjamin Rana
|1:04:52
|5:14:57
|3:46:42
|10:13:01
|8
|John Philip Duenas
|1:17:24
|5:46:48
|3:16:41
|10:27:33
|9
|Jonard Saim
|1:00:09
|5:30:08
|4:40:54
|11:17:47
|10
|Arland Macasieb
|1:06:40
|6:04:04
|4:35:34
|12:03:30
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Liz Blatchford
|53:01
|5:03:46
|3:19:22
|9:22:22
|2
|Dimity Lee Duke
|1:00:22
|5:05:48
|3:23:26
|9:40:45
|3
|Simone Maier
|1:07:02
|5:02:05
|3:31:29
|9:47:39
|4
|Julia Grant
|1:01:00
|5:25:01
|3:25:10
|9:57:09
|5
|Alise Selsmark
|56:16
|5:36:16
|3:34:28
|10:13:48
|6
|Erin Furness
|1:04:01
|5:42:58
|4:03:25
|10:56:47
|7
|Jana Candrova
|1:08:32
|5:47:56
|4:13:55
|11:19:28
|8
|Alexandra Ganzon
|1:11:21
|5:41:06
|4:20:03
|11:21:29
IRONMAN 70.3 Kraichgau
On the other side of the globe, the popular triathlon hotspot (also known as the land of the 1000 hills) Kraichgau, in southwest Germany, welcomed an impressive calibre of long course athletes for the half iron distance event.
The heat was on in the men’s event from start to finish with just over eight minutes separating the top three. After a strong start, Germany’s Jan Frodeno claimed victory in the men’s race in 3:49:05. Fellow countrymen, Patrick Lange wasn’t quite able to close the gap between himself and Frodeno, finishing in second place in 3:55:35. Despite having the fastest swims of the day (23:31), Australia’s Nick Kastelein wasn’t able to maintain his lead and finished the day in third in a total time of 3:57:13.
With a strong bike-run combination, Germany’s Laura Philipp claimed victory in the women’s race, setting a new course record along the way (4:20:50). Fellow countrywomen, Daniela Saemmler finished in second (4:31:16). Hot on Saemmler’s heels was Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED), who finished the day in third in 4:34:58.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jan Frodeno
|23:29
|2:11:03
|1:11:06
|3:49:05
|2
|Patrick Lange
|25:25
|2:14:19
|1:12:20
|3:55:35
|3
|Nicholas Kastelein (AUS)
|23:31
|2:15:38
|1:14:33
|3:57:13
|4
|Andi Boecherer
|24:34
|2:14:37
|1:15:44
|3:58:43
|5
|Marc Duelsen
|25:45
|2:14:04
|1:17:10
|4:00:18
|6
|Markus Rolli
|25:24
|2:14:11
|1:17:18
|4:00:21
|7
|Julian Mutterer
|25:39
|2:14:10
|1:18:58
|4:01:58
|8
|Bas Diederen
|24:36
|2:21:21
|1:14:57
|4:04:34
|9
|Tom Lecomte
|26:30
|2:16:22
|1:20:32
|4:06:37
|10
|Tobias Drachler
|25:31
|2:20:27
|1:17:10
|4:06:49
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Laura Philipp
|28:31
|2:27:28
|1:21:13
|4:20:50
|2
|Daniela Saemmler
|28:44
|2:33:10
|1:25:48
|4:31:16
|3
|Yvonne Van Vlerken
|Unavailable*
|Unavailable*
|1:28:33
|4:34:58
|4
|Tine Deckers
|30:48
|2:35:30
|1:27:58
|4:38:20
|5
|Katharina Grohmann
|34:21
|2:37:35
|1:27:19
|4:42:57
|6
|Natascha Schmitt
|28:29
|2:41:38
|1:31:07
|4:44:53
|7
|Anna-Lena Pohl
|26:17
|2:42:23
|1:34:03
|4:46:33
|8
|Nina Derron
|28:29
|2:37:10
|1:39:02
|4:48:23
*Swim/Bike times unavailable at time of collating the Monday Round
IRONMAN 70.3 Victoria
It was an action packed day of racing at IRONMAN 70.3 Victoria, on the southern tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.
The men’s race saw a Canadian sweep, with Cody Beals (CAN) taking line honours in 3:54:45. Almost four minutes behind Beals was fellow countrymen, Brent McMahon (CAN) who finished in second in 3:58:27. Rounding out the men’s podium was Canada’s Nathan Killam who finished the day in 4:02:50. Australia’s Sam Betten, after one of the fastest swims of the day (24:06) wasn’t able to maintain the lead going into the bike and run, and finished the day in seventh place in 4:09:40.
It was a race to the finish in the women’s event with just over a minute separating first and second place. Canada’s Rachel McBride took top spot, finishing in 4:28:03 with Jen Annett, also of Canada, trailing close behind to finish in second place in 4:29:23. USA’s Jennifer Spieldenner rounded out the women’s podium, crossing the finish line in 4:31:48. Fastest run of the day went to USA’s Linsey Corbin, who completed the 21.1km in an impressive 1:27:28.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Cody Beals
|24:38
|2:10:48
|1:16:55
|3:54:45
|2
|Brent McMahon
|24:03
|2:15:38
|1:16:07
|3:58:27
|3
|Nathan Killam
|25:49
|2:13:48
|1:20:39
|4:02:50
|4
|Taylor Reid
|25:14
|2:16:54
|1:19:34
|4:04:15
|5
|Stephen Kilshaw
|25:48
|2:19:43
|1:17:33
|4:05:42
|6
|Kevin Portmann
|26:00
|2:14:43
|1:22:53
|4:06:17
|7
|Sam Betten
|24:06
|2:20:48
|1:22:15
|4:09:40
|8
|Adam Feigh
|26:08
|2:17:38
|1:23:19
|4:10:22
|9
|Frank Sorbara
|25:13
|2:23:55
|1:17:04
|4:10:41
|10
|Tyler Ems
|26:05
|2:19:04
|1:24:11
|4:12:40
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Rachel McBride
|25:18
|2:31:29
|1:28:20
|4:28:03
|2
|Jen Annett
|29:23
|2:24:02
|1:32:52
|4:29:23
|3
|Jennifer Spieldenner
|25:10
|2:35:01
|1:28:47
|4:31:48
|4
|Linsey Corbin
|28:00
|2:34:27
|1:27:28
|4:33:41
|5
|Kinsey Laine
|25:21
|2:35:55
|1:32:43
|4:37:15
|6
|Alycia Hill
|27:43
|2:38:12
|1:31:57
|4:41:55
|7
|Carly Johann
|29:18
|2:36:58
|1:33:12
|4:42:51
|8
|Brittany Higgins
|28:33
|2:39:04
|1:33:10
|4:44:05
|9
|Molly Roohi
|30:35
|2:37:09
|1:34:57
|4:46:21
|10
|Steph Corker
|26:22
|2:44:16
|1:33:07
|4:47:36
IRONMAN 70.3 Raleigh
There were some strong performances at IRONMAN 70.3 Raleigh in North Carolina on the weekend.
In the men’s event, it was Canada’s Jackson Laundry who took the top spot on the podium, finishing in 3:55:23, with second place going to USA’s Matt Chrabot who finished four minutes behind Laundry in a time of 3:58:22. Hot on Chrabot’s heels was fellow countrymen Alex Libin (USA), who, despite an impressive run (1:16:51), wasn’t able to close the gap and finished in third in 3:59:57.
USA’s Meredith Kessler continued her impressive racing comeback, claiming victory in the women’s race in 4:21:14. Almost five minutes behind Kessler was Heather Jackson (USA) who finished in second in 4:25:55. Canada’s Stephanie Roy completed the women’s podium finishing in a time of 4:27:00.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jackson Laundry
|26:34
|2:06:14
|1:20:03
|3:55:23
|2
|Matt Chrabot
|25:29
|2:08:05
|1:22:05
|3:58:22
|3
|Alex Libin
|26:32
|2:13:27
|1:16:51
|3:59:57
|4
|Kennett Peterson
|28:55
|2:06:44
|1:22:21
|4:00:57
|5
|Adam Otstot
|28:52
|2:11:02
|1:19:18
|4:02:18
|6
|Robbie Deckard
|26:35
|2:14:25
|1:22:54
|4:06:38
|7
|Vinicius Canhedo
|28:50
|2:11:01
|1:24:45
|4:08:12
|8
|Benson Hall
|29:09
|2:10:47
|1:26:27
|4:09:34
|9
|Christopher Busset
|32:02
|2:14:21
|1:21:28
|4:10:30
|10
|David Guete
|27:15
|2:16:43
|1:25:04
|4:11:49
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Meredith Kessler
|27:38
|2:23:53
|1:26:19
|4:21:14
|2
|Heather Jackson
|30:37
|2:21:54
|1:30:30
|4:25:55
|3
|Stephanie Roy
|30:40
|2:34:13
|1:19:10
|4:27:00
|4
|Holly Benner
|29:42
|2:25:39
|1:35:39
|4:34:25
|5
|Christen Brown
|29:57
|2:29:31
|1:35:50
|4:38:36
|6
|Lenny Ramsey
|34:50
|2:33:19
|1:27:45
|4:40:19
|7
|Katie Thomas
|28:48
|2:30:18
|1:39:09
|4:42:32
|8
|Sierra Snyder
|30:40
|2:35:30
|1:35:14
|4:44:56
|9
|Danielle Dingman
|41:01
|2:28:31
|1:34:32
|4:47:08
|10
|Monica Adler
|30:41
|2:37:26
|1:37:39
|4:49:06
Challenge Venice
Venice, the beautiful and unique city in northeastern Italy was home to the full iron distance event, Challenge Venice on the weekend.
Germany’s Lukas Kramer took out the men’s event in 8:23:38, with Italy’s Alberto Casadei finishing in second (8:26:52). Rounding out the men’s podium was Jan Raphael (GER) who finished in 8:29:57.
Belgium’s Sofie Goos dominated the women’s event, claiming victory in 9:17:17, almost 20 minutes ahead of Simona Krivankova (CZE) who finished in second place in 9:36:25. Third place in the women’s race went to Sonja Skevin (CRO) who crossed the finish line in 9:49:21.
Top 3 Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Finish
|1
|Lukas Kramer
|8:23:38
|2
|Alberto Casadei
|8:26:52
|3
|Jan Raphael
|8:29:57
Top 3 Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Finish
|1
|Sofie Goos
|9:17:17
|2
|Simona Krivankova
|9:36:25
|3
|Sonja Skevin
|9:49:21
Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon™
This weekend also saw the 38th annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon™ take place. Considered one of the most difficult triathlons in the world, the race features a 2.4km swim from Alcatraz Island to the shore, a 29km bike and a 13km run through San Francisco, USA.
Rio Olympian Ben Kanute and past champion Sarah Haskins took first place honors in the men and women’s pro division.
Top 3 Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Finish
|1
|Ben Kanute
|2:00:49
|2
|Cameron Dye
|2:00:56
|3
|Jason West
|2:01:55
Top 3 Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Finish
|1
|Sarah Haskins
|2:15:46
|2
|Alicia Kaye
|2:16:01
|3
|Lauren Goss
|2:20:05
Feature image: Talbot Cox