Monday Round Up

THE CHAMPIONSHIP Slovakia

An impressive line up of athletes took to the start line at THE CHAMPIONSHIP in Slovakia on the weekend. But it was defending champions, Lionel Sanders (CAN) and Lucy Charles (GBR) who triumphed once again in the men’s and women’s events respectively.

After a slower start to the day, Lionel Sanders raced his way up from seventh position during the bike leg, closing the gap between himself and Germany’s Sebastian Kienle. Only 23 seconds separated Sanders and Kienle at the start of the run, with Kienle leading. But it was Sanders who took the lead and managed to break away in the last three kilometres of the run, claiming victory in the men’s race in 3:43:28. Just over a minute behind Sanders, Kienle finished the day in second place in 3:44:32. Rounding out the men’s podium was Germany’s Florian Angert who finished in 3:47:22.

Known for her strong swim, Great Britain’s Lucy Charles took the lead early on in the women’s event exiting the water in first position in 26:11. Charles maintained her lead on the bike and the run, taking the top spot on the podium in 4:06:10. Less than two minutes behind Charles was Germany’s Anne Haug who took second place in 4:07:58. Radka Vodickova (CZE) rounded out the women’s podium, coming home in 4:11:40. Australia’s Ellie Salthouse finished 10th in 4:28:40.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lionel Sanders 29:05 1:58:17 1:10:48 3:43:28 2 Sebastian Kienle 27:34 1:59:07 1:12:58 3:44:32 3 Florian Angert 25:22 1:59:10 1:17:56 3:47:22 4 Pieter Heemeryck 25:48 2:01:31 1:16:58 3:48:50 5 Maurice Clavel 25:41 2:01:13 1:18:07 3:49:49 6 Antony Costes 27:37 1:58:57 1:18:45 3:50:45 7 Michael Raelert 25:52 2:02:21 1:18:02 3:51:17 8 Adam Bowden 25:36 2:10:08 1:09:53 3:51:28 9 Andreas Dreitz 29:03 2:02:39 1:16:32 3:54:09 10 Ivan Kalashnikov 25:45 2:07:04 1:16:45 3:54:41

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lucy Charles 26:11 2:13:00 1:21:34 4:06:10 2 Anne Haug 29:44 2:16:16 1:15:57 4:07:58 3 Radka Vodickova 28:19 2:15:54 1:22:21 4:11:40 4 Emma Pallant 30:11 2:16:37 1:21:00 4:12:50 5 Kaisa Sali 30:13 2:16:26 1:21:28 4:13:59 6 Heather Wurtele 29:48 2:14:06 1:25:49 4:15:13 7 Kimberley Morrison 28:54 2:12:37 1:32:25 4:19:19 8 Katrien Verstuyft 29:38 2:21:55 1:28:44 4:25:53 9 Sarah Lewis 29:46 2:25:25 1:25:55 4:27:36 10 Ellie Salthouse (AUS) 28:22 2:24:15 1:30:15 4:28:40

IRONMAN Subic Bay Philippines

Subic Bay in the Philippines was sizzling on Sunday with the running of the inaugural Century Tuna IRONMAN Subic Bay Philippines event – the newest race to be added to the growing Philippine triathlon scene. Athletes toughed it out on the beautiful but difficult course, in challenging conditions – a hot swim, storms on the bike and a sizzling run.

In the men’s event it was Nicholas Baldwin (SYC) who, after dominating the bike (4:45:43), took the win – his first IRONMAN title – in 8:50:13, almost seven minutes ahead of New Zealand’s Cam Brown who crossed the finish line in second in a time of 8:56:49. Despite having the fastest swim of the day (51:14), New Zealand’s Simon Cochrane wasn’t able to maintain his lead on the bike and run, and rounded out the men’s podium in 8:58:58.

The women’s event saw some strong performances, but it was new mum, Liz Blatchford (AUS) who dominated the race from start to finish. Coming out of the swim in first position (53:01) Blatchford maintained her lead on the bike and run, and took home the win in 9:22:22. This was Blatchford’s first IRONMAN in three years – what a return to IRONMAN racing! Almost 20 minutes behind Blatchford was fellow Aussie, Dimity Lee Duke who finished in second place in 9:40:45. New Zealand’s Simone Maier rounded out the women’s podium, crossing the finish line in 9:47:39. After a strong start to the day, Australia’s Alise Selsmark finished the day in fifth in 10:13:48.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Nicholas Baldwin 55:07 4:45:43 3:03:52 8:50:13 2 Cameron Brown 55:48 4:53:38 3:01:53 8:56:49 3 Simon Cochrane (NZ) 51:14 4:54:01 3:07:16 8:58:58 4 Eneko Elosegi 1:00:00 4:57:41 3:32:06 9:35:38 5 August Benedicto 1:08:49 5:07:37 3:27:06 9:48:46 6 Freddy Lampret 55:12 4:59:33 3:50:37 9:51:21 7 Benjamin Rana 1:04:52 5:14:57 3:46:42 10:13:01 8 John Philip Duenas 1:17:24 5:46:48 3:16:41 10:27:33 9 Jonard Saim 1:00:09 5:30:08 4:40:54 11:17:47 10 Arland Macasieb 1:06:40 6:04:04 4:35:34 12:03:30

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Liz Blatchford 53:01 5:03:46 3:19:22 9:22:22 2 Dimity Lee Duke 1:00:22 5:05:48 3:23:26 9:40:45 3 Simone Maier 1:07:02 5:02:05 3:31:29 9:47:39 4 Julia Grant 1:01:00 5:25:01 3:25:10 9:57:09 5 Alise Selsmark 56:16 5:36:16 3:34:28 10:13:48 6 Erin Furness 1:04:01 5:42:58 4:03:25 10:56:47 7 Jana Candrova 1:08:32 5:47:56 4:13:55 11:19:28 8 Alexandra Ganzon 1:11:21 5:41:06 4:20:03 11:21:29

IRONMAN 70.3 Kraichgau

On the other side of the globe, the popular triathlon hotspot (also known as the land of the 1000 hills) Kraichgau, in southwest Germany, welcomed an impressive calibre of long course athletes for the half iron distance event.

The heat was on in the men’s event from start to finish with just over eight minutes separating the top three. After a strong start, Germany’s Jan Frodeno claimed victory in the men’s race in 3:49:05. Fellow countrymen, Patrick Lange wasn’t quite able to close the gap between himself and Frodeno, finishing in second place in 3:55:35. Despite having the fastest swims of the day (23:31), Australia’s Nick Kastelein wasn’t able to maintain his lead and finished the day in third in a total time of 3:57:13.

With a strong bike-run combination, Germany’s Laura Philipp claimed victory in the women’s race, setting a new course record along the way (4:20:50). Fellow countrywomen, Daniela Saemmler finished in second (4:31:16). Hot on Saemmler’s heels was Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED), who finished the day in third in 4:34:58.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jan Frodeno 23:29 2:11:03 1:11:06 3:49:05 2 Patrick Lange 25:25 2:14:19 1:12:20 3:55:35 3 Nicholas Kastelein (AUS) 23:31 2:15:38 1:14:33 3:57:13 4 Andi Boecherer 24:34 2:14:37 1:15:44 3:58:43 5 Marc Duelsen 25:45 2:14:04 1:17:10 4:00:18 6 Markus Rolli 25:24 2:14:11 1:17:18 4:00:21 7 Julian Mutterer 25:39 2:14:10 1:18:58 4:01:58 8 Bas Diederen 24:36 2:21:21 1:14:57 4:04:34 9 Tom Lecomte 26:30 2:16:22 1:20:32 4:06:37 10 Tobias Drachler 25:31 2:20:27 1:17:10 4:06:49

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Laura Philipp 28:31 2:27:28 1:21:13 4:20:50 2 Daniela Saemmler 28:44 2:33:10 1:25:48 4:31:16 3 Yvonne Van Vlerken Unavailable* Unavailable* 1:28:33 4:34:58 4 Tine Deckers 30:48 2:35:30 1:27:58 4:38:20 5 Katharina Grohmann 34:21 2:37:35 1:27:19 4:42:57 6 Natascha Schmitt 28:29 2:41:38 1:31:07 4:44:53 7 Anna-Lena Pohl 26:17 2:42:23 1:34:03 4:46:33 8 Nina Derron 28:29 2:37:10 1:39:02 4:48:23

*Swim/Bike times unavailable at time of collating the Monday Round

IRONMAN 70.3 Victoria

It was an action packed day of racing at IRONMAN 70.3 Victoria, on the southern tip of Canada’s Vancouver Island.

The men’s race saw a Canadian sweep, with Cody Beals (CAN) taking line honours in 3:54:45. Almost four minutes behind Beals was fellow countrymen, Brent McMahon (CAN) who finished in second in 3:58:27. Rounding out the men’s podium was Canada’s Nathan Killam who finished the day in 4:02:50. Australia’s Sam Betten, after one of the fastest swims of the day (24:06) wasn’t able to maintain the lead going into the bike and run, and finished the day in seventh place in 4:09:40.

It was a race to the finish in the women’s event with just over a minute separating first and second place. Canada’s Rachel McBride took top spot, finishing in 4:28:03 with Jen Annett, also of Canada, trailing close behind to finish in second place in 4:29:23. USA’s Jennifer Spieldenner rounded out the women’s podium, crossing the finish line in 4:31:48. Fastest run of the day went to USA’s Linsey Corbin, who completed the 21.1km in an impressive 1:27:28.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Cody Beals 24:38 2:10:48 1:16:55 3:54:45 2 Brent McMahon 24:03 2:15:38 1:16:07 3:58:27 3 Nathan Killam 25:49 2:13:48 1:20:39 4:02:50 4 Taylor Reid 25:14 2:16:54 1:19:34 4:04:15 5 Stephen Kilshaw 25:48 2:19:43 1:17:33 4:05:42 6 Kevin Portmann 26:00 2:14:43 1:22:53 4:06:17 7 Sam Betten 24:06 2:20:48 1:22:15 4:09:40 8 Adam Feigh 26:08 2:17:38 1:23:19 4:10:22 9 Frank Sorbara 25:13 2:23:55 1:17:04 4:10:41 10 Tyler Ems 26:05 2:19:04 1:24:11 4:12:40

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Rachel McBride 25:18 2:31:29 1:28:20 4:28:03 2 Jen Annett 29:23 2:24:02 1:32:52 4:29:23 3 Jennifer Spieldenner 25:10 2:35:01 1:28:47 4:31:48 4 Linsey Corbin 28:00 2:34:27 1:27:28 4:33:41 5 Kinsey Laine 25:21 2:35:55 1:32:43 4:37:15 6 Alycia Hill 27:43 2:38:12 1:31:57 4:41:55 7 Carly Johann 29:18 2:36:58 1:33:12 4:42:51 8 Brittany Higgins 28:33 2:39:04 1:33:10 4:44:05 9 Molly Roohi 30:35 2:37:09 1:34:57 4:46:21 10 Steph Corker 26:22 2:44:16 1:33:07 4:47:36

IRONMAN 70.3 Raleigh

There were some strong performances at IRONMAN 70.3 Raleigh in North Carolina on the weekend.

In the men’s event, it was Canada’s Jackson Laundry who took the top spot on the podium, finishing in 3:55:23, with second place going to USA’s Matt Chrabot who finished four minutes behind Laundry in a time of 3:58:22. Hot on Chrabot’s heels was fellow countrymen Alex Libin (USA), who, despite an impressive run (1:16:51), wasn’t able to close the gap and finished in third in 3:59:57.

USA’s Meredith Kessler continued her impressive racing comeback, claiming victory in the women’s race in 4:21:14. Almost five minutes behind Kessler was Heather Jackson (USA) who finished in second in 4:25:55. Canada’s Stephanie Roy completed the women’s podium finishing in a time of 4:27:00.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jackson Laundry 26:34 2:06:14 1:20:03 3:55:23 2 Matt Chrabot 25:29 2:08:05 1:22:05 3:58:22 3 Alex Libin 26:32 2:13:27 1:16:51 3:59:57 4 Kennett Peterson 28:55 2:06:44 1:22:21 4:00:57 5 Adam Otstot 28:52 2:11:02 1:19:18 4:02:18 6 Robbie Deckard 26:35 2:14:25 1:22:54 4:06:38 7 Vinicius Canhedo 28:50 2:11:01 1:24:45 4:08:12 8 Benson Hall 29:09 2:10:47 1:26:27 4:09:34 9 Christopher Busset 32:02 2:14:21 1:21:28 4:10:30 10 David Guete 27:15 2:16:43 1:25:04 4:11:49

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Meredith Kessler 27:38 2:23:53 1:26:19 4:21:14 2 Heather Jackson 30:37 2:21:54 1:30:30 4:25:55 3 Stephanie Roy 30:40 2:34:13 1:19:10 4:27:00 4 Holly Benner 29:42 2:25:39 1:35:39 4:34:25 5 Christen Brown 29:57 2:29:31 1:35:50 4:38:36 6 Lenny Ramsey 34:50 2:33:19 1:27:45 4:40:19 7 Katie Thomas 28:48 2:30:18 1:39:09 4:42:32 8 Sierra Snyder 30:40 2:35:30 1:35:14 4:44:56 9 Danielle Dingman 41:01 2:28:31 1:34:32 4:47:08 10 Monica Adler 30:41 2:37:26 1:37:39 4:49:06

Challenge Venice

Venice, the beautiful and unique city in northeastern Italy was home to the full iron distance event, Challenge Venice on the weekend.

Germany’s Lukas Kramer took out the men’s event in 8:23:38, with Italy’s Alberto Casadei finishing in second (8:26:52). Rounding out the men’s podium was Jan Raphael (GER) who finished in 8:29:57.

Belgium’s Sofie Goos dominated the women’s event, claiming victory in 9:17:17, almost 20 minutes ahead of Simona Krivankova (CZE) who finished in second place in 9:36:25. Third place in the women’s race went to Sonja Skevin (CRO) who crossed the finish line in 9:49:21.

Top 3 Pro Men

Position Name Finish 1 Lukas Kramer 8:23:38 2 Alberto Casadei 8:26:52 3 Jan Raphael 8:29:57

Full results here

Top 3 Pro Women

Position Name Finish 1 Sofie Goos 9:17:17 2 Simona Krivankova 9:36:25 3 Sonja Skevin 9:49:21

Full results here

Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon™

This weekend also saw the 38th annual Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon™ take place. Considered one of the most difficult triathlons in the world, the race features a 2.4km swim from Alcatraz Island to the shore, a 29km bike and a 13km run through San Francisco, USA.

Rio Olympian Ben Kanute and past champion Sarah Haskins took first place honors in the men and women’s pro division.

Top 3 Pro Men

Position Name Finish 1 Ben Kanute 2:00:49 2 Cameron Dye 2:00:56 3 Jason West 2:01:55

Top 3 Pro Women

Position Name Finish 1 Sarah Haskins 2:15:46 2 Alicia Kaye 2:16:01 3 Lauren Goss 2:20:05

Feature image: Talbot Cox