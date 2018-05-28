Monday Round Up
IRONMAN Brazil
IRONMAN Brazil is a popular event among both local and international athletes alike. Held in the stunning Florianopolis (or “Floripa” as it’s affectionately called by the locals) on the Island of Santa Catarina, it offers a fast yet challenging, scenic course and beautiful beaches. It’s a favourite on the racing calendar and has been attracting athletes from all over the world for over 17 years.
In the men’s race, it was Sweden’s Jesper Svensson who took top spot on the podium. After taking the lead early on in the day, Svensson maintained his lead on the bike (4:23:44) and held on, on the run (2:55:41), to finish the day in an impressive, but not quite record-breaking time of 8:08:07. Almost six minutes behind Svensson was Brazil’s Igor Amorelli who finished in second in 8:14:29. Fellow countrymen, Thiago Vinhal (Brazil) rounded out the men’s podium crossing the finish line in 8:19:12.
In the women’s event Canada’s Kirsty Jahn took top spot on the podium. Jahn dominated the bike (4:55:14) and held on, on the run (3:01:06) to finish in an impressive time of 8:54:58. After a slower start to the day, USA’s Sarah Piampiano tried to make up ground on the bike and run, but despite having the fastest run of the day (2:58:21), Piampiano wasn’t able to close the gap, crossing the line in second place in 9:03:34. Brazil’s Bruna Mahn rounded out the women’s podium finishing in 9:10:38.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jesper Svensson
|43:48
|4:23:44
|2:55:41
|8:08:07
|2
|Igor Amorelli
|44:46
|4:28:17
|2:57:05
|8:14:29
|3
|Thiago Vinhal
|46:38
|4:38:01
|2:50:25
|8:19:12
|4
|Frank Silvestrin
|46:28
|4:38:07
|2:52:09
|8:21:04
|5
|Guilherme Manocchio
|46:36
|4:29:44
|3:01:14
|8:22:17
|6
|Anton Blokhin
|46:31
|4:38:25
|2:58:58
|8:28:06
|7
|Luis Ohde
|46:40
|4:38:38
|3:05:45
|8:35:31
|8
|Luiz Francisco Paiva Ferreira
|43:52
|4:41:23
|3:10:30
|8:40:41
|9
|Felipe Manente
|51:13
|4:47:35
|3:06:30
|8:51:08
|10
|Fabio Carvalho
|46:37
|4:34:51
|3:25:30
|8:52:20
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Kirsty Jahn
|53:28
|4:55:14
|3:01:06
|8:54:58
|2
|Sarah Piampiano
|58:05
|5:01:34
|2:58:21
|9:03:34
|3
|Bruna Mahn
|52:38
|5:06:21
|3:07:15
|9:10:38
|4
|Haley Chura
|47:30
|5:08:20
|3:23:48
|9:25:08
|5
|Pamela Tastets
|52:39
|5:16:12
|3:27:07
|9:41:14
|6
|Carolina Furriela
|52:33
|5:43:08
|3:26:30
|10:11:05
IRONMAN LANZAROTE
One of the longest-standing races in Europe, IRONMAN Lanzarote features a two-lap swim, a challenging bike course with strong winds and a flat sea front run.
This year it was Italy’s Alessandro De Gasperi who took the win in the men’s event. After leading the event out of the swim (49:20), he dominated the bike (5:03:32) and held on, on the run (2:54:23) to finish in 8:52:16, just over six minutes ahead of second place – Spain’s Iva Rana, who finished in 8:58:37. Rounding out the men’s podium was Cyril Viennot (France) who despite one of the fastest runs of the day (2:51:00), wasn’t able to close the gap on second, finishing in 9:01:36.
Lucy Gossage (GBR) took top spot in the women’s race in an impressive time of 9:49:27, just under eight minutes ahead of Denmark’s Michelle Vesterby, who finished in second in 9:57:11. After a slower start to the day, Nikki Bartlett (GBR) made up time on the bike and the run to finish in third in 10:01:46.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Alessandro De Gasperi
|49:20
|5:03:32
|2:54:23
|8:52:16
|2
|Iva Rana
|49:24
|5:07:38
|2:56:38
|8:58:37
|3
|Cyril Viennot
|51:34
|5:13:31
|2:51:00
|9:01:36
|4
|Jens Petersen-Bach
|51:43
|5:14:26
|2:52:31
|9:04:04
|5
|Andrej Vistica
|56:24
|5:06:57
|2:57:05
|9:06:08
|6
|Pedro Jose Andujar
|55:43
|5:06:51
|2:59:11
|9:07:33
|7
|Miquel Blanchart Tinto
|51:39
|5:26:09
|2:45:35
|9:08:34
|8
|Erik-Simon Strijk
|54:08
|5:14:23
|2:55:23
|9:10:28
|9
|Samuel Huerzeler
|53:07
|5:14:12
|2:57:01
|9:10:47
|10
|Diego Van Looy
|1:02:03
|5:13:13
|2:48:46
|9:11:05
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Lucy Gossage
|58:43
|5:29:06
|3:15:39
|9:49:27
|2
|Michelle Vesterby
|54:10
|5:38:08
|3:19:19
|9:57:11
|3
|Nikki Bartlett
|1:00:04
|5:36:51
|3:16:43
|10:01:46
|4
|Saleta Castro Nogueira
|56:02
|5:58:02
|3:03:45
|10:04:26
|5
|Marta Bernardi
|58:56
|5:48:46
|3:17:59
|10:11:57
|6
|Jenny Schulz
|1:02:00
|6:01:15
|3:09:32
|10:20:36
|7
|Katja Konschak
|55:32
|6:09:55
|3:17:52
|10:31:56
|8
|Camille Donat
|51:47
|6:25:52
|4:05:27
|11:29:38
|9
|Annah Watkinson
|1:00:26
|5:58:02
|5:34:03
|12:39:58
IRONMAN 70.3 ST.PÖLTEN
With a unique swim course, challenging bike course and ending with a run through the old baroque town of St. Pölten, Ironman 70.3 St. Pölten is another popular event on the racing calendar and it didn’t disappoint this weekend with some action-packed racing in both the men and women’s events.
After a slower start to the day, Austria’s Michael Weiss dominated the bike (2:09:14) and run (1:09:28), taking line honours in a time of 3:51:36. Less than two minutes behind Weiss was Switzerland’s Ruedi Wild who finished in second in 3:53:20. Hot on Wild’s heels was Italy’s Giulio Molinari who, after one of the fastest bikes of the day (2:09:20) wasn’t able to hold on, on the run and finished in third in 3:54:03.
In the women’s event, Germany’s Laura Philipp took the win in 4:14:25, three minutes ahead of Helle Frederiksen (Denmark) who, despite having the fastest swim of the day (26:39) wasn’t able to maintain her lead on the bike and run, and finished in second in 4:17:25. Germany’s Anja Beranek rounded out the women’s podium in 4:21:59.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Michael Weiss
|27:40
|2:09:14
|1:09:28
|3:51:36
|2
|Ruedi Wild
|24:35
|2:11:30
|1:12:42
|3:53:20
|3
|Giulio Molinari
|24:33
|2:09:20
|1:15:39
|3:54:03
|4
|Florian Angert
|24:26
|2:11:34
|1:13:39
|3:54:15
|5
|Thomas Steger
|25:17
|2:13:27
|1:11:23
|3:54:47
|6
|Michael Raelert
|24:28
|2:11:48
|1:17:24
|3:58:00
|7
|Johann Ackermann
|24:31
|2:11:39
|1:17:42
|3:58:43
|8
|Markus Thomschke
|27:12
|2:11:31
|1:15:32
|3:59:31
|9
|Paul Reitmayr
|24:43
|2:11:39
|1:20:57
|4:01:55
|10
|Martin Bader
|24:29
|2:11:53
|1:22:05
|4:02:47
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Laura Philipp
|28:09
|2:23:07
|1:18:22
|4:14:25
|2
|Helle Frederiksen
|26:39
|2:24:43
|1:21:23
|4:17:25
|3
|Anja Beranek
|27:45
|2:23:42
|1:25:36
|4:21:59
|4
|Lisa Huetthaler
|28:56
|2:25:59
|1:25:01
|4:24:41
|5
|Bianca Steurer
|30:01
|2:30:34
|1:25:34
|4:31:05
|6
|Heini Hartikainen
|34:02
|2:35:04
|1:26:18
|4:40:52
|7
|Eva Wutti
|29:30
|2:35:01
|1:33:12
|4:42:23
Challenge Salou
This weekend also saw the fourth edition of the half iron distance event, Challenge Salou unfold.
In the men’s event it was Australia’s Cameron Wurf who, after an impressive bike (1:59:23), claimed victory in 3:45:37. Only a minute separated first and second, with Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzalez coming home in second place in 3:46:38. Rounding out the men’s podium was Great Britain’s George Goodwin who finished in 3:49:23.
Spain’s Judith Corachan Vaquera took top spot in the women’s race, finishing in 4:12:05. Great Britain’s Laura Siddall followed just over four minutes behind, taking second place in 4:16:26, while Italy’s Margie Santimaria rounded out the podium in 4:20:48.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Cameron Wurf
|25:33
|1:59:23
|1:20:41
|3:45:37
|2
|Pablo Dapena Gonzalez
|22:56
|2:07:33
|1:16:09
|3:46:38
|3
|George Goodwin
|25:24
|2:07:43
|1:16:16
|3:49:23
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Judith Corachan Vaquera
|26:26
|2:18:55
|1:26:44
|4:12:05
|2
|Laura Siddall
|29:06
|2:19:56
|1:27:24
|4:16:26
|3
|Margie Santimaria
|26:14
|2:24:54
|1:29:40
|4:20:48
