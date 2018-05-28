Monday Round Up

IRONMAN Brazil

IRONMAN Brazil is a popular event among both local and international athletes alike. Held in the stunning Florianopolis (or “Floripa” as it’s affectionately called by the locals) on the Island of Santa Catarina, it offers a fast yet challenging, scenic course and beautiful beaches. It’s a favourite on the racing calendar and has been attracting athletes from all over the world for over 17 years.

In the men’s race, it was Sweden’s Jesper Svensson who took top spot on the podium. After taking the lead early on in the day, Svensson maintained his lead on the bike (4:23:44) and held on, on the run (2:55:41), to finish the day in an impressive, but not quite record-breaking time of 8:08:07. Almost six minutes behind Svensson was Brazil’s Igor Amorelli who finished in second in 8:14:29. Fellow countrymen, Thiago Vinhal (Brazil) rounded out the men’s podium crossing the finish line in 8:19:12.

In the women’s event Canada’s Kirsty Jahn took top spot on the podium. Jahn dominated the bike (4:55:14) and held on, on the run (3:01:06) to finish in an impressive time of 8:54:58. After a slower start to the day, USA’s Sarah Piampiano tried to make up ground on the bike and run, but despite having the fastest run of the day (2:58:21), Piampiano wasn’t able to close the gap, crossing the line in second place in 9:03:34. Brazil’s Bruna Mahn rounded out the women’s podium finishing in 9:10:38.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jesper Svensson 43:48 4:23:44 2:55:41 8:08:07 2 Igor Amorelli 44:46 4:28:17 2:57:05 8:14:29 3 Thiago Vinhal 46:38 4:38:01 2:50:25 8:19:12 4 Frank Silvestrin 46:28 4:38:07 2:52:09 8:21:04 5 Guilherme Manocchio 46:36 4:29:44 3:01:14 8:22:17 6 Anton Blokhin 46:31 4:38:25 2:58:58 8:28:06 7 Luis Ohde 46:40 4:38:38 3:05:45 8:35:31 8 Luiz Francisco Paiva Ferreira 43:52 4:41:23 3:10:30 8:40:41 9 Felipe Manente 51:13 4:47:35 3:06:30 8:51:08 10 Fabio Carvalho 46:37 4:34:51 3:25:30 8:52:20

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Kirsty Jahn 53:28 4:55:14 3:01:06 8:54:58 2 Sarah Piampiano 58:05 5:01:34 2:58:21 9:03:34 3 Bruna Mahn 52:38 5:06:21 3:07:15 9:10:38 4 Haley Chura 47:30 5:08:20 3:23:48 9:25:08 5 Pamela Tastets 52:39 5:16:12 3:27:07 9:41:14 6 Carolina Furriela 52:33 5:43:08 3:26:30 10:11:05

IRONMAN LANZAROTE

One of the longest-standing races in Europe, IRONMAN Lanzarote features a two-lap swim, a challenging bike course with strong winds and a flat sea front run.

This year it was Italy’s Alessandro De Gasperi who took the win in the men’s event. After leading the event out of the swim (49:20), he dominated the bike (5:03:32) and held on, on the run (2:54:23) to finish in 8:52:16, just over six minutes ahead of second place – Spain’s Iva Rana, who finished in 8:58:37. Rounding out the men’s podium was Cyril Viennot (France) who despite one of the fastest runs of the day (2:51:00), wasn’t able to close the gap on second, finishing in 9:01:36.

Lucy Gossage (GBR) took top spot in the women’s race in an impressive time of 9:49:27, just under eight minutes ahead of Denmark’s Michelle Vesterby, who finished in second in 9:57:11. After a slower start to the day, Nikki Bartlett (GBR) made up time on the bike and the run to finish in third in 10:01:46.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Alessandro De Gasperi 49:20 5:03:32 2:54:23 8:52:16 2 Iva Rana 49:24 5:07:38 2:56:38 8:58:37 3 Cyril Viennot 51:34 5:13:31 2:51:00 9:01:36 4 Jens Petersen-Bach 51:43 5:14:26 2:52:31 9:04:04 5 Andrej Vistica 56:24 5:06:57 2:57:05 9:06:08 6 Pedro Jose Andujar 55:43 5:06:51 2:59:11 9:07:33 7 Miquel Blanchart Tinto 51:39 5:26:09 2:45:35 9:08:34 8 Erik-Simon Strijk 54:08 5:14:23 2:55:23 9:10:28 9 Samuel Huerzeler 53:07 5:14:12 2:57:01 9:10:47 10 Diego Van Looy 1:02:03 5:13:13 2:48:46 9:11:05

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lucy Gossage 58:43 5:29:06 3:15:39 9:49:27 2 Michelle Vesterby 54:10 5:38:08 3:19:19 9:57:11 3 Nikki Bartlett 1:00:04 5:36:51 3:16:43 10:01:46 4 Saleta Castro Nogueira 56:02 5:58:02 3:03:45 10:04:26 5 Marta Bernardi 58:56 5:48:46 3:17:59 10:11:57 6 Jenny Schulz 1:02:00 6:01:15 3:09:32 10:20:36 7 Katja Konschak 55:32 6:09:55 3:17:52 10:31:56 8 Camille Donat 51:47 6:25:52 4:05:27 11:29:38 9 Annah Watkinson 1:00:26 5:58:02 5:34:03 12:39:58

IRONMAN 70.3 ST.PÖLTEN

With a unique swim course, challenging bike course and ending with a run through the old baroque town of St. Pölten, Ironman 70.3 St. Pölten is another popular event on the racing calendar and it didn’t disappoint this weekend with some action-packed racing in both the men and women’s events.

After a slower start to the day, Austria’s Michael Weiss dominated the bike (2:09:14) and run (1:09:28), taking line honours in a time of 3:51:36. Less than two minutes behind Weiss was Switzerland’s Ruedi Wild who finished in second in 3:53:20. Hot on Wild’s heels was Italy’s Giulio Molinari who, after one of the fastest bikes of the day (2:09:20) wasn’t able to hold on, on the run and finished in third in 3:54:03.

In the women’s event, Germany’s Laura Philipp took the win in 4:14:25, three minutes ahead of Helle Frederiksen (Denmark) who, despite having the fastest swim of the day (26:39) wasn’t able to maintain her lead on the bike and run, and finished in second in 4:17:25. Germany’s Anja Beranek rounded out the women’s podium in 4:21:59.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Michael Weiss 27:40 2:09:14 1:09:28 3:51:36 2 Ruedi Wild 24:35 2:11:30 1:12:42 3:53:20 3 Giulio Molinari 24:33 2:09:20 1:15:39 3:54:03 4 Florian Angert 24:26 2:11:34 1:13:39 3:54:15 5 Thomas Steger 25:17 2:13:27 1:11:23 3:54:47 6 Michael Raelert 24:28 2:11:48 1:17:24 3:58:00 7 Johann Ackermann 24:31 2:11:39 1:17:42 3:58:43 8 Markus Thomschke 27:12 2:11:31 1:15:32 3:59:31 9 Paul Reitmayr 24:43 2:11:39 1:20:57 4:01:55 10 Martin Bader 24:29 2:11:53 1:22:05 4:02:47

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Laura Philipp 28:09 2:23:07 1:18:22 4:14:25 2 Helle Frederiksen 26:39 2:24:43 1:21:23 4:17:25 3 Anja Beranek 27:45 2:23:42 1:25:36 4:21:59 4 Lisa Huetthaler 28:56 2:25:59 1:25:01 4:24:41 5 Bianca Steurer 30:01 2:30:34 1:25:34 4:31:05 6 Heini Hartikainen 34:02 2:35:04 1:26:18 4:40:52 7 Eva Wutti 29:30 2:35:01 1:33:12 4:42:23

Challenge Salou

This weekend also saw the fourth edition of the half iron distance event, Challenge Salou unfold.

In the men’s event it was Australia’s Cameron Wurf who, after an impressive bike (1:59:23), claimed victory in 3:45:37. Only a minute separated first and second, with Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzalez coming home in second place in 3:46:38. Rounding out the men’s podium was Great Britain’s George Goodwin who finished in 3:49:23.

Spain’s Judith Corachan Vaquera took top spot in the women’s race, finishing in 4:12:05. Great Britain’s Laura Siddall followed just over four minutes behind, taking second place in 4:16:26, while Italy’s Margie Santimaria rounded out the podium in 4:20:48.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Cameron Wurf 25:33 1:59:23 1:20:41 3:45:37 2 Pablo Dapena Gonzalez 22:56 2:07:33 1:16:09 3:46:38 3 George Goodwin 25:24 2:07:43 1:16:16 3:49:23

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Judith Corachan Vaquera 26:26 2:18:55 1:26:44 4:12:05 2 Laura Siddall 29:06 2:19:56 1:27:24 4:16:26 3 Margie Santimaria 26:14 2:24:54 1:29:40 4:20:48

