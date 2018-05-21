Monday Round Up

2018 Astana ITU Triathlon World Cup

The capital city of Kazakhstan, Astana made its ITU World Cup debut on the weekend, hosting the next event on the ITU World Cup calendar. Athletes flocked to the city to pursue Olympic qualification points for Tokyo 2020 as well as the honour of being the first atop the podium at the debut event.

However, the event wasn’t without its challenges, with cold temperatures and biting wind leaving the officials no choice but to change the format of the women’s race to a duathlon for athlete’s safety. The sun came out and weather conditions improved by the time the men lined up, meaning a swim was possible for the men’s race.

Just under a minute separated the top three in the men’s event, with Russia’s Dmitry Polyanskiy claiming victory in 1:36:50. Only 16-seconds later, Australia’s Marcel Walkington finished in second in 1:37:06. Aurelien Raphael (FRA) rounded out the men’s podium in 1:37:24.

The forced format change in the women’s event lead to some thrillingly tight racing with only 40-seconds separating the top three. Sandra Dodet (FRA) took the top spot in 1:57:14, with fellow countrywoman, Emilie Morier trailing close behind to finish in second place in 1:57:51. Italy’s Angelica Olmo rounded out the women’s podium in 1:57:55. Australia’s Tamsyn Moana-Veale finished the day in seventh place in 1:58:37.

Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Dmitry Polyanskiy 8:40 54:58 31:46 1:36:50 2 Marcel Walkington 8:41 54:59 32:07 1:37:06 3 Aurelien Raphael 8:35 54:58 32:25 1:37:24 4 Bence Bicsak 8:45 54:56 32:33 1:37:39 5 Lasse Luhrs 9:09 56:08 31:09 1:37:45 6 Alexander Bryukhankov 9:14 56:05 31:11 1:37:52 7 Tony Smoragiewicz 9:22 55:55 31:21 1:38:00 8 Igor Polyanskiy 8:41 54:57 32:58 1:38:02 9 Lukas Hollaus 9:13 55:50 31:25 1:38:04 10 Nathan Grayel 9:22 55:59 31:28 1:38:04

Full results here

Elite Women

Position Name Run Bike Run Finish 1 Sandra Dodet 17:50 1:02:45 35:45 1:57:14 2 Emilie Morier 17:52 1:02:45 36:16 1:57:51 3 Angelica Olmo 17:50 1:02:45 36:27 1:57:55 4 Zsofia Kovacs 17:50 1:02:47 36:34 1:58:07 5 Justine Guerard 17:51 1:02:44 36:51 1:58:22 6 Gillian Sanders 17:51 1:02:48 37:03 1:58:36 7 Tamsyn Moana-Veale 17:49 1:02:51 37:05 1:58:37 8 Petra Kurikova 17:50 1:02:51 37:15 1:58:48 9 Verena Steinhauser 17:53 1:02:45 37:35 1:59:05 10 Erika Ackerlund 17:52 1:02:47 37:47 1:59:19

Full results here

IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga

It was an action packed day of racing in Chattanooga on the weekend. A scenic, fast course with a downstream swim in the Tennessee River was always going to guarantee PBs – at least in the swim, and both the pro men and women’s events showcased some fast and furious racing.

The race was on in the men’s event with just under two minutes separating the top three finishers. After a strong start to the day, it was USA’s uber-biker Andrew Starykowicz, who took the pro men’s victory. He dominated the bike (2:00:45) and held on, on the run to finish in 3:46:28. Canada’s Jackson Laundry finished just under a minute behind Starykowicz, claiming second in 3:47:16. USA’s Adam Otstot rounded out the men’s podium finishing in 3:48:13. After a tough day in the office, Aussie Joe Gambles finished in fifth place in 3:50:27.

The women’s event produced some nail bitting racing with just over a minute separating first and second. After a strong bike (2:19:42), Heather Jackson (USA) took line honours finishing in 4:11:08. Hot on Jackson’s heels was new mum, Meredith Kessler who continues to cement her return to racing. Having the fastest swim of the day (20:54), Kessler finished second in 4:12:20. Rounding out the women’s podium was Linsey Corbin who finished in 4:16:43.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Andrew Starykowicz 19:23 2:00:45 1:22:11 3:46:28 2 Jackson Laundry 19:55 2:07:22 1:16:59 3:47:16 3 Adam Otstot 21:15 2:07:13 1:15:49 3:48:13 4 Matt Hanson 21:03 2:06:32 1:17:36 3:49:24 5 Joe Gambles 20:17 2:08:59 1:17:34 3:50:27 6 Kevin Collington 19:20 2:09:17 1:18:53 3:51:10 7 Matt Russell 22:18 2:06:18 1:19:03 3:51:41 8 Antoine Jolicoeur Desroches 19:14 2:08:17 1:22:47 3:54:03 9 Andy Potts 19:18 2:16:52 1:14:43 3:55:09 10 Steven Zawaski 20:37 2:07:50 1:23:32 3:55:25

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Heather Jackson 22:44 2:19:42 1:25:15 4:11:08 2 Meredith Kessler 20:54 2:20:59 1:25:33 4:12:20 3 Linsey Corbin 22:47 2:23:33 1:26:43 4:16:43 4 Skye Moench 22:42 2:23:44 1:28:04 4:18:18 5 Holly Benner 22:21 2:23:56 1:28:25 4:19:02 6 Robin Pomeroy 21:27 2:25:01 1:29:54 4:19:55 7 Cecilia Davis-Hayes 25:52 2:24:00 1:30:58 4:24:46 8 Lenny Ramsey 26:16 2:30:05 1:26:38 4:28:16 9 Danielle Dingman 29:12 2:25:19 1:29:46 4:29:09 10 Molly Roohi 24:27 2:28:28 1:33:42 4:30:52

IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona

Quickly becoming one of Europe’s triathlon hotspots, Calella, the stunning seaside city on the Costa del Maresme, 58km northeast of Barcelona, played host to over 2500 athletes who took part in Ironman 70.3 Barcelona on the weekend.

Ahead of his Ironman debut at Ironman Cairns next month, Spain’s Javier Gomez held the lead from start to finish in the men’s event. Gomez claimed victory in a time of 4:01:39, just over three minutes ahead of Britain’s David McNamee who finished in second place (4:04:46). Despite having one of the fastest bikes of the day (2:22:05), Belgium’s Bart Aernouts couldn’t quite close in on second place, finishing in third in a time of 4:06:40.

In the women’s event, it was Britain’s Emma Pallant who dominated the field finishing in 4:32:54, over six-minutes ahead of fellow Brit, Fenella Langridge who finished in second place in 4:39:04. A mere 25-seconds was the difference between second and third place in the women’s event. Despite having one of the fastest runs of the day (1:20:51), Austria’s Eva Wutti couldn’t quite close in on Langridge, crossing the finish the line in a third place finish (4:39:29).

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Javier Gomez Noya 22:31 2:25:26 1:10:08 4:01:39 2 David McNamee 22:47 2:25:43 1:12:32 4:04:46 3 Bart Aernouts 26:07 2:22:05 1:14:29 4:06:40 4 Etienne Diemunsch 23:37 2:28:32 1:12:46 4:08:33 5 Adam Bowden 22:32 2:31:44 1:10:05 4:08:53 6 Elliot Smales 23:34 2:29:51 1:15:04 4:12:22 7 Andreas Giglmayr 23:44 2:29:14 1:16:45 4:13:59 8 Arnaud Guilloux 24:51 2:26:50 1:19:38 4:15:41 9 Tobias Drachler * * 1:18:14 4:16:04 10 Milan Brons 24:50 2:27:17 1:20:20 4:16:21

*Results for swim and bike not available on ironman.com at the time of collating the Monday Round Up.

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Emma Pallant 27:11 2:41:08 1:20:50 4:32:54 2 Fenella Langridge 25:13 2:43:05 1:26:35 4:39:04 3 Eva Wutti 27:14 2:46:30 1:20:51 4:39:29 4 Camilla Pedersen 25:14 2:41:55 1:28:47 4:40:23 5 Agnieszka Jerzyk 27:11 2:47:15 1:30:06 4:48:53 6 Amber Ferreira 27:16 2:49:15 1:29:24 4:51:18 7 Sylvia Gehnbeock 31:24 2:42:53 1:33:13 4:52:28 8 Annie Thoren 25:10 2:48:34 1:34:52 4:53:17 9 Molly Supple 26:29 2:49:59 1:34:15 4:56:05

Feature image: Korupt Vision