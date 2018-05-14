Monday Round Up

2018 ITU World Triathlon Yokohama

It was another history making event on the weekend as Spain’s Mario Mola delivered his third successive victory at the 2018 ITU World Triathlon in Yokohama. After an impressive swim, Mola survived a big bike pack and then broke away and dominated the run to finish in 1:44:59. He became the first man in WTS history to record a trio of back-to-back wins in Yokohama, his first WTS gold of the 2018 season. Also eager to get on the WTS podium, it was a sprint to the finish between Australia’s Jacob Birtwhistle and Spain’s Fernando Alarza. Birthwhistle’s running prowess was on display as he outsprinted Alarza to claim silver (1:45:40), his first WTS podium since July 2017, while Alarza took home bronze (1:45:51) in his first WTS podium since June 2017.

In the women’s event it was Bermuda’s superstar, Flora Duffy who took the gold (1:53:26) after leading the race from start to finish. No stranger to the top spot on the podium, Duffy claimed victory at Yokohama for the second year in a row. This is also her second straight WTS victory of the 2018 season. Claiming the silver medal was USA’s, Katie Zaferes (1:53:59) with bronze going to Great Britain’s Non Stanford (1:54:42), her first WTS podium since 2016. Aussie favourites, Ashleigh Gentle and Charlotte McShane rounded out the top 10 women, finishing in fourth and ninth, respectively.

Final Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Mario Mola 17:35 56:10 29:52 1:44:59 2 Jacob Birtwhistle 17:40 56:02 30:31 1:45:40 3 Fernando Alarza 17:35 56:10 30:39 1:45:51 4 Tyler Mislawchuk 17:30 56:12 31:03 1:46:10 5 Bence Bicsak 17:45 56:01 31:00 1:46:11 6 Rostislav Pevtsov 17:47 55:58 30:57 1:46:13 7 Ryan Bailie 17:41 56:01 31:09 1:46:15 8 Sam Ward 17:37 56:08 31:06 1:46:18 9 Luke Willian 17:39 56:09 31:10 1:46:22 10 Luis Vincent 17:29 56:12 31:15 1:46:23

Final Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Flora Duffy 18:34 59:50 33:27 1:53:26 2 Katie Zaferes 18:38 59:49 34:03 1:53:59 3 Non Stanford 18:52 59:32 34:46 1:54:42 4 Ashleigh Gentle 19:15 1:00:24 33:55 1:55:04 5 Claire Michel 19:17 1:00:23 34:01 1:55:13 6 Summer Cook 18:36 1:01:04 34:20 1:55:39 7 Vendula Frintova 19:05 1:00:31 34:39 1:55:47 8 Cassandre Beaugrand 18:38 1:00:58 34:41 1:55:53 9 Charlotte McShane 19:17 1:00:24 34:49 1:56:01 10 Laura Lindemann 18:55 59:27 36:10 1:56:06

IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam

It was an Aussie domination in the men’s event at IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam on the weekend. After going head-to-head in the swim and on the bike, Tim Reed outran fellow Aussie, Tim Van Berkel to claim victory in a time of 3:54:55. Van Berkel crossed the line almost two-minutes behind Reed, to come away with second place (3:56:51). Rounding out the men’s podium was New Zealand’s, Mike Phillips who finished four minutes behind Van Berkel in a time of 4:00:52.

Off the back of a successful come back to racing at Challenge Melbourne, new-mum Radka Vodickova (CZE) clearly dominated the women’s field, taking the win in 4:14:36, almost 10 minutes ahead of second place, Australia’s Dimity Lee Duke (4:25:35). Another long course favourite, and also a new mum, Caroline Steffen (CHE) cemented her return to racing with a third place finish in 4:29:57.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Tim Reed 23:46 2:07:11 1:21:23 3:54:55 2 Tim Van Berkel 23:47 2:07:09 1:23:17 3:56:51 3 Mike Phillips 23:40 2:07:21 1:27:09 4:00:52 4 Rodrigo Acevedo Van Arcken 28:13 2:16:18 1:24:40 4:11:47 5 Bartosz Banach 28:11 2:12:17 1:30:57 4:14:30 6 Pawel Miziarski 27:14 2:16:36 1:31:10 4:18:02 7 August Benedicto 31:12 2:21:14 1:31:46 4:26:59 8 Madhurjya Borah 33:39 2:48:26 2:08:33 5:34:22

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Radka Vodickova 25:00 2:16:57 1:29:45 4:14:36 2 Dimity Lee Duke 28:45 2:21:11 1:32:19 4:25:35 3 Caroline Steffen 26:59 2:25:16 1:34:31 4:29:57 4 Anna Eberhardt 31:46 2:22:44 1:38:47 4:36:08 5 Laura Wood 25:52 2:29:33 1:41:06 4:39:31 6 Lisa Tyack 30:47 2:31:25 1:36:14 4:41:43 7 Cindy Lewis Caballero 31:44 2:35:28 1:47:11 4:58:21 8 Leanne Szeto 27:39 2:44:10 1:54:50 5:10:23 9 Narae Chung 35:06 2:42:00 2:05:58 5:27:18

IRONMAN 70.3 Pays D’Aix

Across the globe, in France, it was Germany’s Andi Boecherer who dominated the men’s event to claim victory in 3:53:09, over five minutes ahead of second place; France’s Denis Chevrot (3:58:27). Hot on Chevrot’s heels was fellow compatriot, Keven Maurel (FRA) who rounded out the men’s podium in 3:58:43.

After a slower start to the day, Manon Genet (FRA) claimed victory in the women’s event, coming across the line in 4:24:22, almost three minutes ahead of Austria’s Lisa Huetthaler who finished in second place in 4:27:08. Having one of the fastest swims of the day, Great Britain’s Fenella Langridge wasn’t able to maintain the lead out of the water eventually coming across the line in a third place finish in 4:28:24.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Andi Boecherer 23:01 2:09:44 1:14:43 3:53:09 2 Denis Chevrot 22:57 2:18:15 1:11:34 3:58:27 3 Kevin Maurel 23:02 2:16:20 1:13:54 3:58:43 4 Mark Buckingham 23:04 2:16:46 1:13:44 3:59:23 5 Marcus Herbst 24:33 2:14:52 1:15:08 3:59:45 6 Cyril Viennot 23:11 2:17:59 1:14:50 4:01:23 7 David Breuer 23:05 2:17:19 1:17:21 4:03:36 8 Robin Pasteur 22:07 2:19:05 1:20:05 4:07:01 9 Ashley Hurdman 24:09 2:21:07 1:15:22 4:07:11 10 Albert Moreno Molins 24:36 2:21:32 1:15:13 4:07:27

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Manon Genet 26:35 2:29:45 1:21:12 4:24:22 2 Lisa Huetthaler 26:24 2:30:18 1:24:00 4:27:08 3 Fenella Langridge 24:25 2:36:06 1:22:00 4:28:24 4 Lucy Gossage 28:10 2:33:40 1:23:41 4:32:44 5 Sonia Bracegirdle 26:31 2:39:11 1:28:17 4:40:59 6 Maria Czesnik 25:56 2:41:50 1:26:34 4:42:34 7 Karen Schultheiss 34:26 2:35:15 1:31:18 4:47:41 8 Mikaela Persson 26:19 2:37:31 1:33:33 4:49:11 9 Camille Donat 24:26 2:50:00 1:31:16 4:52:42

IRONMAN 70.3 Monterrey

Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest city saw some action-packed racing in both the men’s and women’s fields on the weekend.

In the men’s event, less than two minutes separated the top three with Antony Costes of France claiming the win in 3:40:49. USA’s Andrew Starykowicz claimed second place after a dominating bike leg, with fellow countrymen Kevin Collington rounding out the men’s podium almost 40-seconds later in 3:42:35.

It was a nail-biting start to the women’s race with the top three women across the line battling it out in the swim and on the bike. The breakaway away came during the run when Kaisa Sali (FIN) ran away from Australia’s Mirinda Carfrae and South Africa’s Jeanni Seymour, to take home the win in 4:06:33. Carfrae continued to cement her comeback to racing with a second place finish in 4:08:25, while Seymour rounded out the podium just over three minutes behind Carfrae in 4:11:39.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Antony Costes 24:19 1:57:46 1:16:12 3:40:49 2 Andrew Starykowicz 24:13 1:54:05 1:20:58 3:41:58 3 Kevin Collington 24:14 2:00:12 1:15:49 3:42:35 4 Tim O’Donnell 23:38 1:58:08 1:17:56 3:42:38 5 Matt Chrabot 24:15 1:59:39 1:16:15 3:42:55 6 Alex Libin 26:12 1:59:28 1:15:23 3:44:01 7 Cody Beals 25:18 2:00:32 1:15:47 3:44:16 8 Felipe Van 24:20 1:59:34 1:18:36 3:45:11 9 Francisco Serrano 26:13 1:58:31 1:19:54 3:47:22 10 Paul Matthews 24:22 1:59:39 1:21:46 3:48:16

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Kaisa Sali 28:30 2:12:58 1:22:06 4:06:33 2 Mirinda Carfrae 28:31 2:12:57 1:24:10 4:08:25 3 Jeanni Seymour 28:09 2:15:49 1:24:55 4:11:39 4 Lesley Smith 28:31 2:20:08 1:24:14 4:15:49 5 Laura Mathews 29:48 2:21:51 1:37:47 4:32:40 6 Pamela Tastets 28:31 2:23:13 1:39:31 4:34:09 7 Maggie Rusch 30:08 2:24:44 1:42:24 4:40:13

