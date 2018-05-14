Monday Round Up
2018 ITU World Triathlon Yokohama
It was another history making event on the weekend as Spain’s Mario Mola delivered his third successive victory at the 2018 ITU World Triathlon in Yokohama. After an impressive swim, Mola survived a big bike pack and then broke away and dominated the run to finish in 1:44:59. He became the first man in WTS history to record a trio of back-to-back wins in Yokohama, his first WTS gold of the 2018 season. Also eager to get on the WTS podium, it was a sprint to the finish between Australia’s Jacob Birtwhistle and Spain’s Fernando Alarza. Birthwhistle’s running prowess was on display as he outsprinted Alarza to claim silver (1:45:40), his first WTS podium since July 2017, while Alarza took home bronze (1:45:51) in his first WTS podium since June 2017.
In the women’s event it was Bermuda’s superstar, Flora Duffy who took the gold (1:53:26) after leading the race from start to finish. No stranger to the top spot on the podium, Duffy claimed victory at Yokohama for the second year in a row. This is also her second straight WTS victory of the 2018 season. Claiming the silver medal was USA’s, Katie Zaferes (1:53:59) with bronze going to Great Britain’s Non Stanford (1:54:42), her first WTS podium since 2016. Aussie favourites, Ashleigh Gentle and Charlotte McShane rounded out the top 10 women, finishing in fourth and ninth, respectively.
Final Elite Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Mario Mola
|17:35
|56:10
|29:52
|1:44:59
|2
|Jacob Birtwhistle
|17:40
|56:02
|30:31
|1:45:40
|3
|Fernando Alarza
|17:35
|56:10
|30:39
|1:45:51
|4
|Tyler Mislawchuk
|17:30
|56:12
|31:03
|1:46:10
|5
|Bence Bicsak
|17:45
|56:01
|31:00
|1:46:11
|6
|Rostislav Pevtsov
|17:47
|55:58
|30:57
|1:46:13
|7
|Ryan Bailie
|17:41
|56:01
|31:09
|1:46:15
|8
|Sam Ward
|17:37
|56:08
|31:06
|1:46:18
|9
|Luke Willian
|17:39
|56:09
|31:10
|1:46:22
|10
|Luis Vincent
|17:29
|56:12
|31:15
|1:46:23
Final Elite Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Flora Duffy
|18:34
|59:50
|33:27
|1:53:26
|2
|Katie Zaferes
|18:38
|59:49
|34:03
|1:53:59
|3
|Non Stanford
|18:52
|59:32
|34:46
|1:54:42
|4
|Ashleigh Gentle
|19:15
|1:00:24
|33:55
|1:55:04
|5
|Claire Michel
|19:17
|1:00:23
|34:01
|1:55:13
|6
|Summer Cook
|18:36
|1:01:04
|34:20
|1:55:39
|7
|Vendula Frintova
|19:05
|1:00:31
|34:39
|1:55:47
|8
|Cassandre Beaugrand
|18:38
|1:00:58
|34:41
|1:55:53
|9
|Charlotte McShane
|19:17
|1:00:24
|34:49
|1:56:01
|10
|Laura Lindemann
|18:55
|59:27
|36:10
|1:56:06
IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam
It was an Aussie domination in the men’s event at IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam on the weekend. After going head-to-head in the swim and on the bike, Tim Reed outran fellow Aussie, Tim Van Berkel to claim victory in a time of 3:54:55. Van Berkel crossed the line almost two-minutes behind Reed, to come away with second place (3:56:51). Rounding out the men’s podium was New Zealand’s, Mike Phillips who finished four minutes behind Van Berkel in a time of 4:00:52.
Off the back of a successful come back to racing at Challenge Melbourne, new-mum Radka Vodickova (CZE) clearly dominated the women’s field, taking the win in 4:14:36, almost 10 minutes ahead of second place, Australia’s Dimity Lee Duke (4:25:35). Another long course favourite, and also a new mum, Caroline Steffen (CHE) cemented her return to racing with a third place finish in 4:29:57.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Tim Reed
|23:46
|2:07:11
|1:21:23
|3:54:55
|2
|Tim Van Berkel
|23:47
|2:07:09
|1:23:17
|3:56:51
|3
|Mike Phillips
|23:40
|2:07:21
|1:27:09
|4:00:52
|4
|Rodrigo Acevedo Van Arcken
|28:13
|2:16:18
|1:24:40
|4:11:47
|5
|Bartosz Banach
|28:11
|2:12:17
|1:30:57
|4:14:30
|6
|Pawel Miziarski
|27:14
|2:16:36
|1:31:10
|4:18:02
|7
|August Benedicto
|31:12
|2:21:14
|1:31:46
|4:26:59
|8
|Madhurjya Borah
|33:39
|2:48:26
|2:08:33
|5:34:22
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Radka Vodickova
|25:00
|2:16:57
|1:29:45
|4:14:36
|2
|Dimity Lee Duke
|28:45
|2:21:11
|1:32:19
|4:25:35
|3
|Caroline Steffen
|26:59
|2:25:16
|1:34:31
|4:29:57
|4
|Anna Eberhardt
|31:46
|2:22:44
|1:38:47
|4:36:08
|5
|Laura Wood
|25:52
|2:29:33
|1:41:06
|4:39:31
|6
|Lisa Tyack
|30:47
|2:31:25
|1:36:14
|4:41:43
|7
|Cindy Lewis Caballero
|31:44
|2:35:28
|1:47:11
|4:58:21
|8
|Leanne Szeto
|27:39
|2:44:10
|1:54:50
|5:10:23
|9
|Narae Chung
|35:06
|2:42:00
|2:05:58
|5:27:18
IRONMAN 70.3 Pays D’Aix
Across the globe, in France, it was Germany’s Andi Boecherer who dominated the men’s event to claim victory in 3:53:09, over five minutes ahead of second place; France’s Denis Chevrot (3:58:27). Hot on Chevrot’s heels was fellow compatriot, Keven Maurel (FRA) who rounded out the men’s podium in 3:58:43.
After a slower start to the day, Manon Genet (FRA) claimed victory in the women’s event, coming across the line in 4:24:22, almost three minutes ahead of Austria’s Lisa Huetthaler who finished in second place in 4:27:08. Having one of the fastest swims of the day, Great Britain’s Fenella Langridge wasn’t able to maintain the lead out of the water eventually coming across the line in a third place finish in 4:28:24.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Andi Boecherer
|23:01
|2:09:44
|1:14:43
|3:53:09
|2
|Denis Chevrot
|22:57
|2:18:15
|1:11:34
|3:58:27
|3
|Kevin Maurel
|23:02
|2:16:20
|1:13:54
|3:58:43
|4
|Mark Buckingham
|23:04
|2:16:46
|1:13:44
|3:59:23
|5
|Marcus Herbst
|24:33
|2:14:52
|1:15:08
|3:59:45
|6
|Cyril Viennot
|23:11
|2:17:59
|1:14:50
|4:01:23
|7
|David Breuer
|23:05
|2:17:19
|1:17:21
|4:03:36
|8
|Robin Pasteur
|22:07
|2:19:05
|1:20:05
|4:07:01
|9
|Ashley Hurdman
|24:09
|2:21:07
|1:15:22
|4:07:11
|10
|Albert Moreno Molins
|24:36
|2:21:32
|1:15:13
|4:07:27
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Manon Genet
|26:35
|2:29:45
|1:21:12
|4:24:22
|2
|Lisa Huetthaler
|26:24
|2:30:18
|1:24:00
|4:27:08
|3
|Fenella Langridge
|24:25
|2:36:06
|1:22:00
|4:28:24
|4
|Lucy Gossage
|28:10
|2:33:40
|1:23:41
|4:32:44
|5
|Sonia Bracegirdle
|26:31
|2:39:11
|1:28:17
|4:40:59
|6
|Maria Czesnik
|25:56
|2:41:50
|1:26:34
|4:42:34
|7
|Karen Schultheiss
|34:26
|2:35:15
|1:31:18
|4:47:41
|8
|Mikaela Persson
|26:19
|2:37:31
|1:33:33
|4:49:11
|9
|Camille Donat
|24:26
|2:50:00
|1:31:16
|4:52:42
IRONMAN 70.3 Monterrey
Monterrey, Mexico’s third largest city saw some action-packed racing in both the men’s and women’s fields on the weekend.
In the men’s event, less than two minutes separated the top three with Antony Costes of France claiming the win in 3:40:49. USA’s Andrew Starykowicz claimed second place after a dominating bike leg, with fellow countrymen Kevin Collington rounding out the men’s podium almost 40-seconds later in 3:42:35.
It was a nail-biting start to the women’s race with the top three women across the line battling it out in the swim and on the bike. The breakaway away came during the run when Kaisa Sali (FIN) ran away from Australia’s Mirinda Carfrae and South Africa’s Jeanni Seymour, to take home the win in 4:06:33. Carfrae continued to cement her comeback to racing with a second place finish in 4:08:25, while Seymour rounded out the podium just over three minutes behind Carfrae in 4:11:39.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Antony Costes
|24:19
|1:57:46
|1:16:12
|3:40:49
|2
|Andrew Starykowicz
|24:13
|1:54:05
|1:20:58
|3:41:58
|3
|Kevin Collington
|24:14
|2:00:12
|1:15:49
|3:42:35
|4
|Tim O’Donnell
|23:38
|1:58:08
|1:17:56
|3:42:38
|5
|Matt Chrabot
|24:15
|1:59:39
|1:16:15
|3:42:55
|6
|Alex Libin
|26:12
|1:59:28
|1:15:23
|3:44:01
|7
|Cody Beals
|25:18
|2:00:32
|1:15:47
|3:44:16
|8
|Felipe Van
|24:20
|1:59:34
|1:18:36
|3:45:11
|9
|Francisco Serrano
|26:13
|1:58:31
|1:19:54
|3:47:22
|10
|Paul Matthews
|24:22
|1:59:39
|1:21:46
|3:48:16
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Kaisa Sali
|28:30
|2:12:58
|1:22:06
|4:06:33
|2
|Mirinda Carfrae
|28:31
|2:12:57
|1:24:10
|4:08:25
|3
|Jeanni Seymour
|28:09
|2:15:49
|1:24:55
|4:11:39
|4
|Lesley Smith
|28:31
|2:20:08
|1:24:14
|4:15:49
|5
|Laura Mathews
|29:48
|2:21:51
|1:37:47
|4:32:40
|6
|Pamela Tastets
|28:31
|2:23:13
|1:39:31
|4:34:09
|7
|Maggie Rusch
|30:08
|2:24:44
|1:42:24
|4:40:13
Feature image: Triathlon Australia