Monday Round Up

The weekend saw an exciting two-day super sprint format race (400m swim/10km run/2.5km run) at the 2018 Chengdu ITU Triathlon World Cup, which comprised of semi-finals on day one and finals on day two.

Only two minutes separated the top three in the men’s event, with Azerbaijan’s Rostislav Pevstov running away with the gold medal in 28:18. It was a head-to-head battle for second and third, with France’s Felix Duchampt taking silver (28:20) and Mexico’s Rodrigo Gonzalez taking the bronze (28:20). Australia’s Brandon Copeland achieved a top 10 result, coming in in ninth place in 28:32.

The women’s race saw some exciting action with mere seconds separating the top three. Australia’s Emma Jeffcoat stole the show to claim gold in her second World Cup win of the season (31:20). Hot on her heels were USA’s Tamara Gorman, silver (31:27) and Japan’s Fuka Sega, bronze (31:34). Fellow Aussies to round out the top 10 were Tamsyn Moana-Veale, seventh (32:08) and Sophie Malowiecki, ninth (32:18).

Final Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Rostislav Pevtsov 6:29 13:43 7:03 28:18 2 Felix Duchampt 6:41 13:32 7:09 28:20 3 Rodrigo Gonzalez 6:41 13:34 7:07 28:20 4 Daniel Hoy 6:37 13:34 7:09 28:25 5 Gabor Faldum 6:40 13:30 7:16 28:27 6 Morgan Pearson 6:29 13:43 7:13 28:29 7 Valentin Wernz 6:34 13:35 7:23 28:31 8 Hayden Wilde 6:40 13:30 7:17 28:31 9 Brandon Copeland 6:34 13:37 7:22 28:32 10 Seth Rider 6:15 13:50 7:22 28:32

Final Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Emma Jeffcoat 6:34 15:10 8:27 31:20 2 Tamara Gorman 6:35 15:10 8:34 31:27 3 Fuka Sega 6:36 15:07 8:44 31:34 4 Bianca Bogen 6:39 15:05 8:47 31:39 5 Zsofia Kovacs 7:03 15:28 8:24 32:05 6 Giorgia Priarone 7:21 15:11 8:24 32:06 7 Tamsyn Moana-Veale 6:43 15:51 8:24 32:08 8 Yuliya Yelistratova 6:59 15:27 8:30 32:14 9 Sophie Malowiecki 7:06 15:28 8:36 32:18 10 Rebecca Spence 7:04 15:31 8:37 32:21

IRONMAN Australia, Port Macquarie

Near perfect conditions in Port Macquarie saw a day of dominating racing, records broken and history made.

In the men’s race, all eyes were on Australia’s Luke McKenzie leading into the race – after victories at Ironman Cairns and Ironman Western Australia in previous years, could he become the first man to claim all three Australian titles? But it wasn’t to be. Having one of the strongest swims of the day (45:57), it was Belgian superstar Marino Vanhoenacker who claimed victory in a time of 8:14:38, setting a new course record. This was Vanhoenacker’s 17th IRONMAN win and made IRONMAN history – he is the first athlete to win an IRONMAN title on every continent. Despite his impressive run, it wasn’t enough for McKenzie to close the gap between him and Vanhoenacker, and he crossed the finish line just under four minutes behind Vanhoenacker, in 8:18:11. Rounding out the men’s podium was New Zealand’s Mark Bowstead who after coming out of the water in first place (45:48) wasn’t able to maintain the lead and came home in 8:26:26.

All eyes were on returning IRONMAN Australia champion, Laura Siddall (UK) leading into the race – could she defend her IRONMAN Australia crown? And indeed she did. After a slower start in the swim (55:48), Siddall controlled the bike (4:56:13) and the run (3:10:22) to claim victory in a dominating 9:05:59, well ahead of Melanie Burke (NZ) who crossed the line in second (9:29:51), almost 24-minutes behind Siddall. Siddall’s back-to-back victory see’s her join former multiple champions including, Chrissie Wellington, Paula Newby Fraser, Lori Bowden and Lisa Bentley. After leading the women in the swim, USA’s Kelsey Withrow wasn’t able to maintain the lead but managed to hold on to round out the women’s podium, crossing the line 9:45:00.

Unfortunately, after a strong start and leading the bike leg at IRONMAN Australia initially, Aussie Annabel Luxford was forced to pull out of the event during the bike leg with asthma issues.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Marino Vanhoenacker 45:57 4:30:57 2:54:12 8:14:38 2 Luke McKenzie 46:46 4:33:57 2:53:14 8:18:11 3 Mark Bowstead 45:48 4:29:10 3:07:20 8:26:26 4 Nathan Shearer 54:30 4:38:39 2:52:14 8:29:14 5 Paul Ambrose 46:42 4:34:18 3:05:01 8:29:38 6 Dougal Allan 52:46 4:38:47 2:59:17 8:34:46 7 Mitchell Robins 46:41 4:54:28 2:57:24 8:42:50 8 Levi Maxwell 51:12 4:48:12 3:06:53 8:49:26 9 Jarrod Harvey 51:39 4:52:32 3:09:34 8:58:13 10 Bryce McMaster 52:40 6:01:02 4:13:23 11:12:38

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Laura Siddall 55:48 4:56:13 3:10:22 9:05:59 2 Melanie Burke 1:00:14 5:10:47 3:14:34 9:29:51 3 Kelsey Withrow 48:42 5:27:10 3:23:13 9:45:00 4 Els Visser 55:50 5:11:50 3:44:54 9:56:32 5 Renee Kiley 57:53 5:17:55 3:36:21 9:58:14 6 Jessica Mitchell 1:00:13 5:25:09 3:27:11 9:58:26 7 Kierra Sansome 1:00:54 5:53:12 3:33:14 10:32:41

IRONMAN 70.3 Busselton

The wild, wild west lived up to its name with severe weather conditions making less than ideal race conditions and forcing the cancellation of the swim. Due to extreme on-shore wind and rain the swim was cancelled at IRONMAN 70.3 Busselton with the event turned into a 3km run/90km bike/21.1km run.

In the men’s race, New Zealand’s Terenzo Bozzone topped the field, adding a fourth victory in Western Australia to his 2014 Ironman 70.3 Busselton win and back-to-back Ironman Western Australia titles. Bozzone finished more than 10 minutes ahead of Kiwi compatriot, Callum Millward, second (3:38:29). Australia’s Craig Alexander finished in third in 3:39:03.

The women’s event turned into a more controversial affair. An accidental course-cut by the top three women across the line saw them DQ’d, naming Liz Blatchford (4:10:54) as the 2018 IRONMAN 70.3 Busselton women’s champion. Rounding out the women’s podium were Annelise Jefferies, second (4:17:39) and Lisa Tyack, third (4:22:02).

Pro Men

Position Name Run 1 Bike Run 2 Finish 1 Terenzo Bozzone 9:57 1:58:08 1:16:34 3:27:00 2 Callum Millward 9:58 2:09:53 1:16:09 3:28:29 3 Craig Alexander 9:58 2:09:52 1:16:44 3:39:03 4 David Mainwaring 9:56 2:09:35 1:19:18 3:41:01 5 Brett Johnson 9:56 2:12:26 1:19:06 3:43:59 6 Fraser Walsh 9:57 2:10:08 1:22:35 3:44:59 7 Blake Kappler 10:58 2:08:45 1:25:35 3:47:50 8 Oli Stenning 10:24 2:10:57 1:26:03 3:49:56 9 William Cannon 9:58 2:11:29 1:26:24 3:50:20 10 Jason Hall 9:57 2:20:34 1:18:25 3:51:23

Pro Women

Position Name Run 1 Bike Run 2 Finish 1 Liz Blatchford 12:01 2:24:12 1:32:06 4:10:54 2 Annelise Jefferies 12:01 2:31:23 1:31:28 4:17:39 3 Lisa Tyack 12:01 2:36:44 1:30:31 4:22:02 4 Kirby Diaz 12:02 2:31:57 1:35:47 4:22:15 5 Claire Davis 12:01 2:34:42 1:35:13 4:24:57 6 Karen Toulmin 12:01 2:45:27 1:34:16 4:35:00

IRONMAN 70.3 North American Pro Championship St George

Impressive line-ups in both the men and women’s events at the IRONMAN 70.3 North American Pro Championship St George, Utah saw hot battles to the finish in both the male and female professional athlete fields.

Canada’s Lionel Sanders, who was the 2016 champion, took the title in the men’s race setting a new course record with a finish time of 3:41:11, breaking Alistair Brownlee’s 2017 time of 3:41:58. Germany’s Sebastian Kienle finished in second place in a time of 3:42:38, less than two minutes behind Sanders. Austria’s Michael Weiss rounded out the men’s podium in 3:43:14. Despite having the fastest swim of the day (23:09), Australia’s Sam Appleton wasn’t able to maintain the lead, coming home in fourth place in 3:46:51. Fellow Aussie’s, Tim Reed and Joe Gambles finished in fifth (3:50:25) and seventh (3:54:13) respectively.

In the women’s race, Canada’s Paula Findlay who is new to Ironman 70.3 racing fought an impressive line up to come away with the win in 4:15:52. South Africa’s Jeanni Seymour crossed the line in second (4:17:18), while USA’s Sarah True rounded out the podium in 4:17:45.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lionel Sanders 25:21 2:01:33 1:11:47 3:41:11 2 Sebastian Kienle 25:23 2:01:16 1:13:14 3:42:38 3 Michael Weiss 26:39 2:02:31 1:10:41 3:43:14 4 Sam Appleton 23:09 2:05:41 1:15:14 3:46:51 5 Tim Reed 23:26 2:08:57 1:14:46 3:50:25 6 Antony Costes 23:23 2:07:09 1:18:12 3:51:46 7 Joe Gambles 23:28 2:09:03 1:18:44 3:54:13 8 Trevor Wurtele 26:01 2:13:05 1:15:16 3:57:19 9 Sam Long 27:05 2:11:01 1:17:27 3:58:19 10 Justin Metzler 23:23 2:15:40 1:18:14 3:59:52

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Paula Findlay 24:39 2:25:12 1:23:05 4:15:52 2 Jeanni Seymour 25:26 2:27:52 1:21:05 4:17:18 3 Sarah True 24:29 2:27:29 1:22:55 4:17:45 4 Alicia Kaye 24:33 2:25:02 1:26:41 4:19:18 5 Meredith Kessler 24:38 2:23:38 1:29:37 4:21:31 6 Heather Wurtele 27:30 2:25:09 1:27:08 4:22:50 7 Pamella Oliveira 24:27 2:27:32 1:28:29 4:23:57 8 Michaela Herlbauer 26:50 2:31:35 1:26:48 4:28:59 9 Melanie McQuaid 27:34 2:26:37 1:35:44 4:33:07 10 Katy Evans 25:42 2:39:11 1:27:40 4:36:19

Wildflower Triathlon Experience Long Course

It was a hot, clear day in Lake San Antonio, Monterey, California at the Wildflower Triathlon Experience Long Course event.

In the men’s race Rudy von Berg commanded the race from the start, finishing in 4:00:41, less than three minutes ahead of six-time defending champion and race favourite, Jesse Thomas who claimed second place in 4:03:19. Rounding out the men’s podium was Nathan Killam (4:11:38).

Heather Jackson took the clear win in 4:34:46, almost five minutes ahead of Carrie Lester, second (4:39:07). Robin Pomeroy rounded out the women’s podium, crossing the line in 4:46:22.

Elite Men

Position Name Finish 1 Rodolphe von Berg 4:00:41 2 Jesse Thomas 4:03:19 3 Nathan Killam 4:11:38 4 Stephen Kilshaw 4:13:07 5 Sean Daugherty 4:13:36 6 Scott Defilippis 4:16:56 7 Jesse Vondracek 4:19:37 8 Paul Stevenson 4:20:48 9 Andrew Langfield 4:21:39 10 Tyler Jordan 4:22:31

Elite Women

Position Name Finish 1 Heather Jackson 4:34:46 2 Carrie Lester 4:39:07 3 Robin Pomeroy 4:46:22 4 Jennifer Spieldenner 4:51:28 5 Kinsey Laine 4:54:06 6 Carly Johann 4:56:56 7 Nicole Falcaro 4:58:21 8 Brittany Oliver 4:59:13 9 Leslie Miller 5:10:32 10 Kelly O’Mara 5:14:12

Challenge Riccione

Across the globe, in Northern Italy, athletes lined up to take on the course at Challenge Riccione.

In the men’s event, Giulio Molinari claimed victory in 4:00:58. Hot on his heels was Thomas Stegger who finished second in 4:01:50. Rounding out the men’s podium was Frederic Funk who finished in 4:04:31.

Yvonne Van Vlerken was crowned winner in the women’s event, crossing the finish line in 4:37:18. Rounding out the women’s podium were, Margie Santimaria, second (4:41:30) and Bianca Steurer, third (4:42:44).

Pro Men

Position Name Finish 1 Giulio Molinari 4:00:58 2 Thomas Steger 4:01:50 3 Frederic Funk 4:04:31

Pro Women

Position Name Finish 1 Yvonne Van Vlerken 4:37:18 2 Margie Santimaria 4:41:30 3 Bianca Steurer 4:42:44

