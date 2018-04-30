Monday Round Up

2018 ITU World Triathlon Bermuda

History was made at the debut of the 2018 MS Amlin World Triathlon Bermuda in both the men and women’s races on the weekend. The first Olympic-distance race of the season saw some fast and furious racing, and close, photo finishes.

For the first time in WTS history, the men’s race saw a Norwegian sweep of the podium with less than a minute separating the top three. Casper Stornes dominated his way through the race to claim gold in what was only his third WTS elite race of his career, while compatriots, Kristian Blummenfelt and Gustav Iden finished with silver and bronze respectively. Mario Mola, despite having the fastest run time (31:19) of the day, finished just off the podium in fourth place. After exiting the water as swim leader (18:48), Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Henri Schoeman (RSA) couldn’t quite hold the lead on the bike and run and came across the finish line in eighth position. Australia’s Ryan Bailie came in in ninth place, only four seconds behind Schoeman, while fellow Aussie favourite, Aaron Royle finished in 25th in a total time of 1:58:53.

In the women’s race, Bermuda’s Flora Duffy was the hometown hero and could not have asked for a better race outcome, earning her first WTS win of the season. Duffy dominated the event from the start making her the first woman in WTS history to win a race after being the leader across all three disciplines – the swim, bike and run. Less than two minutes behind Duffy were Vicky Holland (silver) and Katie Zaferes (bronze), who battled it out in a photo-finish sprint to the line, securing their spots on the podium.

Elite Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Casper Stornes 19:11 1:01:42 32:51 1:54:47 2 Kristian Blummenfelt 19:05 1:03:08 31:55 1:55:08 3 Gustav Iden 19:20 1:02:53 31:52 1:55:10 4 Mario Mola 19:17 1:04:05 31:19 1:55:45 5 Rodrigo Gonzalez 19:35 1:03:53 31:33 1:55:58 6 Fernando Alarza 19:22 1:04:03 31:39 1:56:08 7 Dorian Coninx 18:54 1:04:29 31:46 1:56:08 8 Henri Schoeman 18:48 1:04:36 32:07 1:56:24 9 Ryan Bailie 19:07 1:04:14 32:06 1:56:28 10 Crisanto Grajales 19:24 1:03:59 32:07 1:56:29

Elite Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Flora Duffy 19:38 1:06:32 34:29 2:01:39 2 Vicky Holland 19:57 1:07:37 34:46 2:03:25 3 Katie Zaferes 19:59 1:07:32 34:52 2:03:25 4 Kristen Kasper 19:41 1:07:54 37:06 2:05:40 5 Yuko Takahashi 19:56 1:07:37 37:19 2:05:51 6 Alice Betto 19:55 1:07:37 37:30 2:06:05 7 Yuka Sato 19:59 1:07:35 37:47 2:06:23 8 Jodie Stimpson 20:02 1:07:31 37:59 2:06:37 9 Taylor Spivey 20:00 1:07:30 38:23 2:07:02 10 Joanna Brown 20:33 1:09:17 36:43 2:07:38

IRONMAN North American Championship, Texas

All eyes were on Texas on the weekend with the IRONMAN North American Championship set to have some strong, record-breaking performances.

It was a fight to the finish in the men’s race, with just over 30 seconds separating first and second. Matt Hanson repeated his 2015 and 2017 success and took home the win with a consistent performance across all three disciplines, finishing in a time of 7:39:25, while Russia’s Ivan Tutukin followed close behind (7:39:57) to come home in second place. Great Britain’s Will Clarke rounded out the men’s podium crossing the line just over five minutes behind Tutukin in 7:45:22.

With a strong bike-run combination Aussie favourite Mel Hauschildt dominated the women’s race coming across the line as clear winner in 8:31:04, over 10 minutes ahead of USA’s Jodie Robertson who finished in 8:43:15. Just over 30 seconds behind Robertson was fellow countrywomen, Lesley Smith who rounded out the women’s podium in 8:43:51. Another standout performance in the women’s race was new-mum Meredith Kessler, who had a strong return to racing. Kessler had a fast start to the day with a 53:46 swim but after a strong bike, wasn’t quite able to maintain the form on the run and finished in a solid sixth place.

NB: IRONMAN made the decision prior to the start of the IRONMAN North American Championship to reduce the bike leg from the standard 180km to approximately 177km, “in the interest of athletes safety”. This means that any records achieved at the event will not be officially recognised due to the shortened distance on the bike.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Matt Hanson 52:30 4:07:27 2:34:40 7:39:25 2 Ivan Tutukin 49:30 4:10:22 2:35:20 7:39:57 3 Will Clarke 49:49 4:09:58 2:40:44 7:45:22 4 Tim Berkel 54:45 3:55:00 2:52:00 7:47:43 5 Jan Ven Berkel 49:28 4:10:14 2:44:17 7:48:40 6 Brent McMahon 49:25 4:10:27 2:44:53 7:49:49 7 Ruedi Wild 49:22 4:10:23 2:45:00 7:50:19 8 Andrew Starykowicz 49:27 3:54:59 3:00:57 7:50:56 9 Frederik Van Lierde 49:25 4:10:30 2:48:33 7:53:43 10 Johann Ackermann 49:14 4:03:19 2:59:38 7:57:02

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Melissa Hauschildt 59:07 4:29:55 2:57:07 8:31:04 2 Jodie Robertson 1:00:41 4:27:31 3:08:52 8:43:15 3 Lesley Smith 57:49 4:39:56 2:58:48 8:43:51 4 Michelle Vesterby 56:05 4:33:11 3:11:21 8:45:47 5 Sara Svensk 59:32 4:32:34 3:09:53 8:46:48 6 Meredith Kessler 53:46 4:34:33 3:13:27 8:47:43 7 Jen Annett 1:02:22 4:25:11 3:16:52 8:49:26 8 Kimberley Morrison 56:23 4:27:46 3:21:55 8:50:59 9 Tine Deckers 59:28 4:35:01 3:17:18 8:57:33 10 Darbi Roberts 56:18 4:41:32 3:15:27 8:59:03

IRONMAN 70.3 Marbella, Spain

Spain saw some fast half-iron distance racing in both the men and women’s events.

It was a battle to the finish in the men’s race between USA’s Chris Leiferman (3:57:47) who took out top spot and Great Britain’s David McNamee (3:54:47) who was hot on his heels. Behind them was Germany’s Andreas Dreitz who rounded out the podium only a minute behind first and second (3:58:42).

In the women’s race, Germany’s Laura Philipp took home the convincing win (4:25:27) with a dominating bike-run combination. Six minutes later Italy’s Marta Bernardi came home to claim second place (4:31:28), while Germany’s Daniela Saemmler came across the line in third (4:33:29).

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Chris Leiferman 19:31 2:22:18 1:11:49 3:57:47 2 David McNamee 18:43 2:23:36 1:11:50 3:57:47 3 Andreas Dreitz 19:07 2:20:22 1:14:49 3:58:42 4 Romain Guillaume 18:47 2:21:07 1:17:45 4:01:44 5 Adrian Haller 18:57 2:25:46 1:13:39 4:02:58 6 Albert Moreno Molins 20:39 2:25:51 1:13:21 4:03:44 7 Daniel Baekkegard 18:17 2:24:13 1:18:58 4:05:26 8 Kenneth Vandendriessche 20:38 2:25:44 1:15:25 4:06:08 9 Felix Hentschel 22:37 2:26:53 1:12:18 4:06:32 10 Christian Kramer 18:49 2:25:45 1:17:21 4:06:57

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Laura Philipp 22:22 2:39:18 1:19:27 4:25:27 2 Marta Bernardi 22:26 2:44:03 1:20:20 4:31:28 3 Daniela Saemmler 22:27 2:43:12 1:23:33 4:33:29 4 Anja Beranek 22:09 2:43:38 1:25:30 4:35:34 5 Judith Corachan Vaquera 22:07 2:43:52 1:27:24 4:37:34 6 Alexandra Tondeur 23:50 2:50:37 1:22:23 4:42:57 7 Suzie Richards 24:57 2:50:43 1:31:53 4:52:54 8 Federica De Nicola 22:34 2:52:19 1:34:35 4:54:45 9 Patricia Bueno Perez 23:43 3:09:18 1:35:17 5:13:22 10 Rahel Bellinga 27:11 2:58:11 1:44:56 5:15:58

Challenge Taiwan

Challenge Taiwan saw some impressive full distance performances.

Dylan McNeice was the convincing winner in the men’s race, taking out the race in 8:16:56 just over five minutes ahead of Fredrik Croneborg (8:22:11). Aussie Luke Bell rounded out the men’s podium in 8:28:18.

Julia Grant dominated the women’s race in 9:38:31 over 10 minutes ahead of second place getter, Alyssa Godesky (9:49:54). Li Shiao Yu rounded out the women’s podium in 10:07:19.

Top 3 Pro Men

Position Name Finish 1 Dylan McNeice 8:16:56 2 Fredrik Croneborg 8:22:11 3 Luke Bell 8:28:18

Top 3 Pro Women

Position Name Finish 1 Julia Grant 9:38:31 2 Alyssa Godesky 9:49:54 3 Li Shiao Yu 10:07:19

Polar Cannes International Triathlon

The stunning city of Cannes located on the French Riviera welcomed some big names to its fifth edition of the Polar Cannes International Triathlon. Javier Gomez cemented his strength in long course racing taking home the win in 4:27:12, over 10 minutes ahead of Kevin Maurel (4:39:32), second. Close behind Maurel was Malte Plappert who finished in third in 4:40:24.

Off the back of a recent crushing performance at the IRONMAN African Championships, Great Britain’s Lucy Charles is showing no signs of slowing down. She took home the win despite multiple mechanicals on the bike, in 5:14:27 just over two minutes ahead of Johanna Daumas (5:16:56), second. Third place went to Marion Gay-Pageon who finished in 5:24:14.

Top 3 Pro Men

Position Name Finish 1 Javier Gomez Noya 4:27:12 2 Kevin Maurel 4:39:32 3 Malte Plappert 4:40:24

Top 3 Pro Women

Position Name Finish 1 Lucy Charles 5:14:27 2 Johanna Daumas 5:16:56 3 Marion Gay-Pageon 5:24:14

