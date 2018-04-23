Monday Round Up
Challenge Melbourne
After battling through volatile weather the last couple of years, you couldn’t have asked for better conditions yesterday at Challenge Melbourne. It was fresh but not hyperthermia-inducing freezing; the bay was like a swimming pool; there was no wind and the sun came up to play warming up the run. These near-perfect racing conditions produced some super fast results and PBs galore.
The heat was on in the men’s race with less than two minutes separating the top four finishers. Mike Phillips took the win in 3:43:51, with Levi Maxwell in second (3:45:14), and just 19-seconds behind was Max Neumann in third (3:45:23).
Race favourite, Annabel Luxford (4:04:23) dominated the women’s race claiming victory almost five minutes ahead of Laura Siddall (4:09:49). New mum, Radka Vodickova Kahlefedt showed that she is back in form, rounding out the women’s podium in a time of 4:11:12.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Mike Phillips
|23:52
|2:06:33
|1:10:01
|3:43:51
|2
|Levi Maxwell
|25:23
|2:04:52
|1:11:50
|3:45:04
|3
|Max Neumann
|23:49
|2:06:27
|1:11:12
|3:45:23
|4
|Sam Douglas
|23:54
|2:06:23
|1:12:09
|3:45:45
|5
|Casey Munro
|23:49
|2:06:43
|1:12:48
|3:46:44
|6
|David Mainwaring
|25:25
|2:07:54
|1:10:35
|3:47:15
|7
|Fraser Walsh
|25:20
|2:05:12
|1:13:40
|3:47:27
|8
|James Davy
|23:50
|2:06:40
|1:15:33
|3:49:26
|9
|Lindsey Lawry
|23:44
|2:06:09
|1:16:29
|3:49:40
|10
|Luke Bell
|23:58
|2:05:12
|1:17:57
|3:50:38
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Annabel Luxford
|25:22
|2:17:33
|1:17:59
|4:04:23
|2
|Laura Siddall
|29:34
|2:17:16
|1:19:17
|4:09:49
|3
|Radka Vodickova Kahlefeldt
|25:24
|2:21:29
|1:20:56
|4:11:12
|4
|Grace Thek
|26:57
|2:24:52
|1:16:34
|4:12:14
|5
|Christine Cross
|27:39
|2:19:24
|1:22:07
|4:13:01
|6
|Kirralee Seidel
|26:55
|2:25:11
|1:23:28
|4:19:16
|7
|Hannah Wells
|27:25
|2:24:36
|1:24:03
|4:19:32
|8
|Annelise Jefferies
|29:39
|2:22:41
|1:25:02
|4:21:16
|9
|Claire Davis
|26:54
|2:29:07
|1:26:47
|4:26:30
|10
|Laura Wood
|27:29
|2:28:34
|1:28:52
|4:28:32
IRONMAN 70.3 Florianopolis
Brazil’s Igor Amorelli took out the win in a time of 3:46:46, just over three minutes ahead of USA’s Tim O’Donnell (3:50:22). Brazil’s Iuri Vinuto had the fastest run split of the day of 1:12:33 and rounded out the podium with his third place finish (3:51:49).
The women’s race saw some exciting racing and was a Brazilian domination with less than a minute separating the top three. Pamella Oliveira took home the win in 4:23:03, Bruna Mahn came home in second, hot on Oliveira’s heels, in 4:23:14. Rounding out the women’s podium was Beatriz Neres who came home in 4:23:59.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Igor Amorelli
|23:16
|2:03:04
|1:17:08
|3:46:46
|2
|Tim O’Donnell
|22:49
|2:08:15
|1:15:27
|3:50:22
|3
|Iuri Vinuto
|23:09
|2:12:49
|1:12:33
|3:51:49
|4
|Santiago Ascenco
|25:25
|2:12:40
|1:11:27
|3:52:58
|5
|Fernando Toldi
|23:17
|2:07:48
|1:19:38
|3:54:20
|6
|Luiz Francisco Paiva Ferreira
|22:46
|2:09:07
|1:22:53
|3:58:26
|7
|Bruno Joaquim
|22:45
|2:08:04
|1:24:05
|3:58:36
|8
|Felipe Manente
|27:08
|2:15:35
|1:20:30
|4:06:58
|9
|Alan Baucco
|24:17
|2:18:30
|1:21:53
|4:08:39
|10
|Fellipe Santos
|23:25
|2:16:50
|1:29:24
|4:13:27
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Pamella Oliveira
|24:25
|2:28:55
|1:25:54
|4:23:03
|2
|Bruna Mahn
|28:30
|2:26:57
|1:23:53
|4:23:14
|3
|Beatriz Neres
|27:43
|2:28:19
|1:23:50
|4:23:59
|4
|Luiza Cravo
|28:47
|2:29:40
|1:22:12
|4:24:38
|5
|Nicole Valentine
|29:57
|2:29:45
|1:28:55
|4:32:41
|6
|Mariana Borges DE Andrade
|28:45
|2:37:20
|1:34:08
|4:44:12
IRONMAN 70.3 Peru
The weekend saw another fast Ironman 70.3, this time in Peru. The fight was on, on the run in the men’s race with only 30-seconds separating first, France’s Cyril Viennot, 3:47:19, and second, USA’s Andy Potts, 3:47:49. About two-minutes behind Potts was Argentina’s Mario De Elias (3:49:57) who crossed the line in third.
In the women’s race, after a slower swim, USA’s Sarah Piampiano dominated the bike and run to take home the win in 4:15:08, six minutes ahead of fellow countrywomen, Kelsey Withrow who came home in second in 4:21:00. Just over a minute behind Withrow was Argentina’s Romina Palacio who secured her place on the podium, coming home in third in 4:22:13.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Cyril Viennot
|24:07
|1:49:04
|1:14:33
|3:47:19
|2
|Andy Potts
|22:18
|2:07:38
|1:14:50
|3:47:49
|3
|Mario De Elias
|24:08
|1:49:11
|1:17:18
|3:49:57
|4
|Tim Rea
|24:03
|1:49:05
|1:17:59
|3:50:50
|5
|Raul Tejada
|24:08
|1:48:53
|1:18:36
|3:51:01
|6
|Felipe Van De Wyngard
|22:18
|2:06:54
|1:25:22
|3:57:06
|7
|Alan Carrillo
|26:17
|2:08:06
|1:20:11
|3:57:58
|8
|TJ Tollakson
|24:03
|2:06:36
|1:38:07
|4:11:16
|9
|Chris Schroeder
|24:04
|2:18:43
|1:26:19
|4:12:33
|10
|Diego Vasquez
|26:33
|2:20:49
|1:24:51
|4:16:15
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Sarah Piampiano
|28:25
|2:19:59
|1:23:14
|4:15:08
|2
|Kelsey Withrow
|24:56
|2:25:24
|1:26:46
|4:21:00
|3
|Romina Palacio
|25:19
|2:28:01
|1:25:26
|4:22:13
|4
|Emma-Kate Lidbury
|27:45
|2:31:10
|1:35:21
|4:38:13
|5
|Elizabeth Nyitray
|29:02
|2:33:01
|1:39:29
|4:45:29
|6
|Lotty Harari
|32:35
|2:34:43
|1:33:06
|4:45:36
|7
|Jenny Fletcher
|28:01
|2:31:40
|1:41:27
|4:46:02