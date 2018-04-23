Monday Round Up

Challenge Melbourne

After battling through volatile weather the last couple of years, you couldn’t have asked for better conditions yesterday at Challenge Melbourne. It was fresh but not hyperthermia-inducing freezing; the bay was like a swimming pool; there was no wind and the sun came up to play warming up the run. These near-perfect racing conditions produced some super fast results and PBs galore.

The heat was on in the men’s race with less than two minutes separating the top four finishers. Mike Phillips took the win in 3:43:51, with Levi Maxwell in second (3:45:14), and just 19-seconds behind was Max Neumann in third (3:45:23).

Race favourite, Annabel Luxford (4:04:23) dominated the women’s race claiming victory almost five minutes ahead of Laura Siddall (4:09:49). New mum, Radka Vodickova Kahlefedt showed that she is back in form, rounding out the women’s podium in a time of 4:11:12.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Mike Phillips 23:52 2:06:33 1:10:01 3:43:51 2 Levi Maxwell 25:23 2:04:52 1:11:50 3:45:04 3 Max Neumann 23:49 2:06:27 1:11:12 3:45:23 4 Sam Douglas 23:54 2:06:23 1:12:09 3:45:45 5 Casey Munro 23:49 2:06:43 1:12:48 3:46:44 6 David Mainwaring 25:25 2:07:54 1:10:35 3:47:15 7 Fraser Walsh 25:20 2:05:12 1:13:40 3:47:27 8 James Davy 23:50 2:06:40 1:15:33 3:49:26 9 Lindsey Lawry 23:44 2:06:09 1:16:29 3:49:40 10 Luke Bell 23:58 2:05:12 1:17:57 3:50:38

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Annabel Luxford 25:22 2:17:33 1:17:59 4:04:23 2 Laura Siddall 29:34 2:17:16 1:19:17 4:09:49 3 Radka Vodickova Kahlefeldt 25:24 2:21:29 1:20:56 4:11:12 4 Grace Thek 26:57 2:24:52 1:16:34 4:12:14 5 Christine Cross 27:39 2:19:24 1:22:07 4:13:01 6 Kirralee Seidel 26:55 2:25:11 1:23:28 4:19:16 7 Hannah Wells 27:25 2:24:36 1:24:03 4:19:32 8 Annelise Jefferies 29:39 2:22:41 1:25:02 4:21:16 9 Claire Davis 26:54 2:29:07 1:26:47 4:26:30 10 Laura Wood 27:29 2:28:34 1:28:52 4:28:32

IRONMAN 70.3 Florianopolis

Brazil’s Igor Amorelli took out the win in a time of 3:46:46, just over three minutes ahead of USA’s Tim O’Donnell (3:50:22). Brazil’s Iuri Vinuto had the fastest run split of the day of 1:12:33 and rounded out the podium with his third place finish (3:51:49).

The women’s race saw some exciting racing and was a Brazilian domination with less than a minute separating the top three. Pamella Oliveira took home the win in 4:23:03, Bruna Mahn came home in second, hot on Oliveira’s heels, in 4:23:14. Rounding out the women’s podium was Beatriz Neres who came home in 4:23:59.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Igor Amorelli 23:16 2:03:04 1:17:08 3:46:46 2 Tim O’Donnell 22:49 2:08:15 1:15:27 3:50:22 3 Iuri Vinuto 23:09 2:12:49 1:12:33 3:51:49 4 Santiago Ascenco 25:25 2:12:40 1:11:27 3:52:58 5 Fernando Toldi 23:17 2:07:48 1:19:38 3:54:20 6 Luiz Francisco Paiva Ferreira 22:46 2:09:07 1:22:53 3:58:26 7 Bruno Joaquim 22:45 2:08:04 1:24:05 3:58:36 8 Felipe Manente 27:08 2:15:35 1:20:30 4:06:58 9 Alan Baucco 24:17 2:18:30 1:21:53 4:08:39 10 Fellipe Santos 23:25 2:16:50 1:29:24 4:13:27

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Pamella Oliveira 24:25 2:28:55 1:25:54 4:23:03 2 Bruna Mahn 28:30 2:26:57 1:23:53 4:23:14 3 Beatriz Neres 27:43 2:28:19 1:23:50 4:23:59 4 Luiza Cravo 28:47 2:29:40 1:22:12 4:24:38 5 Nicole Valentine 29:57 2:29:45 1:28:55 4:32:41 6 Mariana Borges DE Andrade 28:45 2:37:20 1:34:08 4:44:12

IRONMAN 70.3 Peru

The weekend saw another fast Ironman 70.3, this time in Peru. The fight was on, on the run in the men’s race with only 30-seconds separating first, France’s Cyril Viennot, 3:47:19, and second, USA’s Andy Potts, 3:47:49. About two-minutes behind Potts was Argentina’s Mario De Elias (3:49:57) who crossed the line in third.

In the women’s race, after a slower swim, USA’s Sarah Piampiano dominated the bike and run to take home the win in 4:15:08, six minutes ahead of fellow countrywomen, Kelsey Withrow who came home in second in 4:21:00. Just over a minute behind Withrow was Argentina’s Romina Palacio who secured her place on the podium, coming home in third in 4:22:13.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Cyril Viennot 24:07 1:49:04 1:14:33 3:47:19 2 Andy Potts 22:18 2:07:38 1:14:50 3:47:49 3 Mario De Elias 24:08 1:49:11 1:17:18 3:49:57 4 Tim Rea 24:03 1:49:05 1:17:59 3:50:50 5 Raul Tejada 24:08 1:48:53 1:18:36 3:51:01 6 Felipe Van De Wyngard 22:18 2:06:54 1:25:22 3:57:06 7 Alan Carrillo 26:17 2:08:06 1:20:11 3:57:58 8 TJ Tollakson 24:03 2:06:36 1:38:07 4:11:16 9 Chris Schroeder 24:04 2:18:43 1:26:19 4:12:33 10 Diego Vasquez 26:33 2:20:49 1:24:51 4:16:15

Pro Women