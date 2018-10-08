IRONMAN Taiwan

Less than three minutes separated the top two in the men’s race at IRONMAN Taiwan on the weekend. Italy’s Daniel Fontana took the win 7:47:36 with Australia’s Jarrod Harvey close behind, coming home in second place in 7:50:30. Fellow Aussie, Alexander Polizzi rounded out the men’s podium in 8:01:22.

In the women’s race, Canada’s Sue Huse took the top spot on the podium in 8:25:04. Despite a dominating performance on the bike (4:54:49 – the fastest bike split of the day), New Zealand’s Sonia Bracebirdle wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the run and came home in second place in 8:32:00. Germany’s Katharina Grohmann rounded out the women’s podium, finishing her day in 8:34:41.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim* Bike Run Finish 1 Daniel Fontana – 4:34:51 3:02:46 7:47:36 2 Jarrod Harvey – 4:34:42 3:05:45 7:50:30 3 Alexander Polizzi – 4:39:32 3:11:57 8:01:22 4 Domenico Passuello – 4:40:51 3:12:41 8:04:41 5 Gerhard De Bruin – 4:45:44 3:15:17 8:11:34 6 Balazs Csoke – 4:50:22 3:14:57 8:15:36 7 Deak Zsombor – 5:01:12 3:07:28 8:19:32 8 Eneko Elosegi – 4:53:19 3:17:38 8:21:30 9 Imanol Sagarzazu Pego – 5:06:42 3:07:19 8:24:45

*Results not available on Ironman.com at time of collating the Monday Round-Up

Pro Women

Position Name Swim* Bike Run Finish 1 Sue Huse – 5:00:19 3:12:21 8:25:04 2 Sonia Bracebirdle – 4:54:49 3:25:34 8:32:00 3 Katharina Grohmann – 5:07:22 3:15:51 8:34:41 4 Judith Corachan Vaquera – 5:01:38 3:25:35 8:37:40 5 Jennie Hansen – 5:08:23 3:17:45 8:39:40 6 Kelly Fillnow – 5:07:35 3:29:04 8:49:07 7 Brooke Brown – 5:14:28 3:27:07 8:55:31 8 Palmira Alvarez – 5:21:58 3:32:54 9:12:21 9 Shiao Yu Li – 5:37:28 3:33:19 9:24:22 10 Nicole Valentine – 5:31:38 3:50:01 9:33:16

*Results not available on Ironman.com at time of collating the Monday Round-Up

IRONMAN Barcelona

There were some standout performances in both the Pro Men and Women’s races at IRONMAN Barcelona on the weekend.

After coming out of the swim well ahead of the pack, Sweden’s Jesper Svensson blitzed the bike (4:22:21 – fastest bike split of the day) and held on, on the run (2:53:12) taking home the win in 8:05:56. But it was a race to the finish between first and second as Germany’s Franz Loeschke came very close to running down Svensson – only 10 seconds separated the pair. Loeschke ended up in second in 8:06:07. Taking home the fastest run split of the day (2:43:26) Miquel Blanchart (ESP) rounded out the men’s podium, coming across the line in 8:14:23.

In the women’s race it was Germany’s Laura Philipp who claimed victory after a lightning-fast run. Philipp completed the 42.2km run in a crushing time of 2:52:00 (#canrun) and took the overall women’s win in 8:34:57, more than half an hour ahead of her nearest competitor, Hanna Maksimava (BLR). Maksimava took home second spot on the podium in 9:08:18, while Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED) rounded out the women’s podium in 9:10:49.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jesper Svensson 46:14 4:22:21 2:53:12 8:05:56 2 Franz Loeschke 48:23 4:26:42 2:46:46 8:06:07 3 Miquel Blanchart Tinto 50:30 4:36:01 2:43:26 8:14:23 4 Sebastian Mahr 48:28 4:37:18 2:45:29 8:16:59 5 Tomas Renc 50:26 4:36:03 2:47:54 8:19:02 6 Marcus Herbst 50:28 4:24:29 3:00:04 8:19:11 7 Evert Scheltinga 48:38 4:26:07 3:00:50 8:19:58 8 David Hanko 48:24 4:37:50 2:51:37 8:22:34 9 Christian Kramer 48:20 4:26:35 3:03:33 8:22:42 10 Albert Moreno Molins 50:31 4:35:56 2:52:09 8:23:14

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Laura Philipp 55:43 4:42:39 2:52:00 8:34:57 2 Hanna Maksimava 55:33 5:07:40 2:59:50 9:08:18 3 Yvonne Van Vlerken 55:50 4:49:32 3:21:01 9:10:49 4 Simona Krivankova 1:05:32 5:01:26 3:06:30 9:19:06 5 Pleuni Hooijman 1:04:50 4:52:51 3:28:07 9:30:36 6 Merce Tusell 1:06:00 5:05:33 3:15:36 9:33:25 7 Venla Koivulva-Huttunen 1:04:26 4:58:54 3:35:14 9:43:52 8 Anni Antikainen 1:04:27 5:12:37 3:25:34 9:47:19 9 Dolca Olle Gatell 55:38 5:08:18 3:42:36 9:52:03 10 Rahel Bellinga 1:05:32 4:57:28 3:54:34 10:03:13

IRONMAN 70.3 Lanzarote

Tom Lecomte (FRA) had a dominating performance in the men’s race at IRONMAN 70.3 Lanzarote on the weekend, taking the win in 3:51:41 – more than six minutes ahead of nearest rival, Emilio Aguayo Munoz (ESP). Despite having one of the fastest swims of the day (22:53), Aguayo Munoz wasn’t able to maintain the lead on the bike and run, and settled for second place, finishing in 3:57:46. George Goodwin (GBR) laid claim to the final spot on the podium, ending his day in 4:01:11.

In the women’s event, the race was closer with just over four minutes separating the top three. Great Britain’s Lucy Gossage ran away with the win, coming across the line in 4:28:02. Jenny Schulz (DEU) finished in second in 4:30:41, while Anna Noguera (ESP) rounded out the women’s podium, coming home in 4:32:10.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Tom Lecomte 26:02 2:08:59 1:12:48 3:51:41 2 Emilio Aguayo Munoz 22:53 2:12:25 1:18:39 3:57:46 3 George Goodwin 25:14 2:14:13 1:17:42 4:01:11 4 Andreas Giglmayr 24:33 2:15:29 1:17:02 4:01:57 5 Manuel Kung 22:50 2:12:03 1:23:57 4:03:03 6 Nicholas Ward Munoz 28:33 2:11:58 1:20:49 4:05:20 7 Nils Frommhold 22:55 2:06:34 1:33:40 4:06:56 8 Romain Garcin 31:09 2:13:16 1:23:40 4:11:55 9 Chris Standidge 24:39 2:17:45 1:30:36 4:17:26 10 Erwan Jacobi 27:45 2:19:28 1:26:27 4:18:32

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lucy Gossage 29:30 2:26:30 1:27:46 4:28:02 2 Jenny Schulz 29:31 2:28:56 1:27:49 4:30:41 3 Anna Noguera 28:24 2:31:57 1:27:28 4:32:10 4 Jeanne Collonge 29:35 2:34:10 1:27:08 4:35:29 5 Bea Weiss 25:23 2:27:44 1:38:21 4:35:40 6 Camilla Pedersen 25:31 2:28:38 1:38:45 4:37:35 7 Saleta Castro Nogueira 27:58 2:39:48 1:33:48 4:46:13

Feature image: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images