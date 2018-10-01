Monday Round-Up
IRONMAN Chattanooga
It was an eventful start to IRONMAN Chattanooga with the cancellation of the swim portion of the event due to heavy rains and flooding. The Pro Men only race kicked off with a bike time trial – the race turning into a bike-run event, and was won by Canada’s Cody Beals. Beals dominated on the bike (4:20:25) and on the run (2:48:17), taking the win in 7:10:22 – over 11 minutes ahead of the nearest competitor. A comeback run saw USA’s Matt Russell run his way into second place in 7:21:55. Kirill Kotsegarov (EST) rounded out the men’s podium in 7:23:06.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Cody Beals
|4:20:25
|2:48:17
|7:10:22
|2
|Matt Russell
|4:23:41
|2:55:45
|7:21:55
|3
|Kirill Kotsegarov
|4:22:47
|2:58:08
|7:23:06
|4
|Adam Otstot
|4:30:35
|2:59:52
|7:32:13
|5
|Scott Defilippis
|4:37:21
|2:52:15
|7:32:47
|6
|Adam Feigh
|4:31:49
|3:11:37
|7:45:18
|7
|Markus Thomschke
|4:33:41
|3:11:59
|7:47:44
|8
|Paul Ambrose
|4:31:37
|3:18:27
|7:52:21
|9
|Colin Laughery
|4:46:18
|3:12:06
|8:01:02
|10
|Jim Lubinski
|4:38:20
|3:23:41
|8:04:42
IRONMAN 70.3 Cozumel
There were some stand out performances in both the Pro Men and Women’s races at IRONMAN 70.3 Cozumel on the weekend.
The men’s race was won by Michael Weiss (AUT) who dominated the bike (2:00:52) and held on, on the run (1:18:51) to claim victory in 3:47:14, over two minutes ahead of his nearest rival, Tyler Butterfield (BMU). Exiting the swim in first position (22:16) Butterfield lost time on the bike (2:07:47) and, despite having the fastest run split of the day run (1:16:11), he wasn’t able to chase down Weiss on the run, and finished in second in 3:49:25. Rounding out the men’s podium was Alan Carrillo Avila (MEX) who finished in 3:52:33.
Less than two minutes separated first and second in the women’s event, with Australia’s Ellie Salthouse taking the eventual win in 4:15:12. Hot on Salthouses’s heels was Germany’s Svenja Thoes who claimed the second spot on the podium, finishing her day in a time of 4:16:44. Canada’s Angela Naeth rounded out the women’s podium in 4:25:12.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Michael Weiss
|23:36
|2:00:52
|1:18:51
|3:47:14
|2
|Tyler Butterfield
|22:16
|2:07:47
|1:16:11
|3:49:25
|3
|Alan Carrillo Avila
|23:18
|2:04:01
|1:21:56
|3:52:33
|4
|Francisco Serrano
|22:54
|2:07:14
|1:22:39
|3:55:53
|5
|Chris Leiferman
|22:50
|2:07:04
|1:24:46
|3:58:06
|6
|Elliot Bach
|23:21
|2:06:43
|1:29:03
|4:02:10
|7
|Justin Daerr
|24:37
|2:14:43
|1:21:27
|4:04:06
|8
|Steven Zawaski
|23:25
|2:06:44
|1:33:12
|4:06:57
|9
|Joaquin Pereda
|21:47
|2:17:21
|1:25:19
|4:07:33
|10
|David Guete
|22:56
|2:07:24
|1:34:48
|4:08:21
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Ellie Salthouse
|24:21
|2:22:54
|1:24:28
|4:15:12
|2
|Svenja Thoes
|25:10
|2:22:00
|1:25:59
|4:16:44
|3
|Angela Naeth
|27:51
|2:18:56
|1:34:25
|4:25:12
|4
|Jacqueline Godbe
|25:06
|2:22:07
|1:34:38
|4:25:50
|5
|Christen Brown
|25:08
|2:22:06
|1:40:43
|4:31:41
|6
|Adriana Carreno Cruz
|24:18
|2:35:22
|1:30:12
|4:33:11
|7
|Anne Basso
|27:50
|2:35:01
|1:42:32
|4:49:45
|8
|Laurel Wassner
|24:43
|2:31:51
|1:46:26
|4:52:08
IRONMAN 70.3 Cascais, Portugal
This weekend also saw IRONMAN 70.3 Cascais, Portugal unfold. Fernando Alarza (ESP) took line honours in the men’s race, coming through the tape as clear winner in 3:54:57 – over two minutes ahead of his nearest rival. Joao Silva (POR) and fellow countryman Filipe Azevedo (POR) battled it out for the second place finish with only 17 seconds separating the two. Silva ended up taking home second in 3:57:23, while Azevedo came across the line moments later, taking home third in 3:57:41.
It was a close battle between first and second place in the women’s event with just over a minute separating the top two. Poland’s Agnieszka Jerzyk ended up taking the top spot on the podium in 4:26:06, while Katrien Verstuyft (BEL) came home in second in 4:27:16. Great Britain’s Sarah Lewis rounded out the women’s podium in 4:30:17.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Fernando Alarza
|22:32
|2:15:24
|1:11:18
|3:54:57
|2
|Joao Silva
|23:24
|2:15:10
|1:12:39
|3:57:23
|3
|Filipe Azevedo
|23:28
|2:15:09
|1:12:52
|3:57:41
|4
|Aleksey Kalistratov
|24:06
|2:14:22
|1:13:08
|3:57:43
|5
|Colin Norris
|24:09
|2:14:24
|1:13:13
|3:57:48
|6
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias
|26:36
|2:10:20
|1:16:29
|4:00:10
|7
|Thomas Steger
|24:02
|2:16:21
|1:15:27
|4:01:42
|8
|Jose Estrangeiro
|24:06
|2:14:35
|1:17:55
|4:02:38
|9
|Pedro Jose Andujar
|26:38
|2:10:55
|1:18:56
|4:03:23
|10
|Guillaume Doree
|24:04
|2:14:13
|1:19:30
|4:04:21
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Agnieszka Jerzyk
|26:35
|2:27:11
|1:25:59
|4:26:06
|2
|Katrien Verstuyft
|26:37
|2:31:15
|1:22:56
|4:27:16
|3
|Sarah Lewis
|26:33
|2:33:08
|1:23:52
|4:30:17
|4
|Beatrice Weib
|25:19
|2:30:43
|1:31:23
|4:33:41
|5
|Sylvia Gehnbock
|30:45
|2:25:00
|1:35:34
|4:37:55
|6
|Sabrina Stadelmann
|30:56
|2:35:17
|1:25:51
|4:39:02
|7
|Helene Alberdi Sololuze
|26:29
|2:40:16
|1:26:42
|4:39:52
|8
|Ana Filipa Santos
|32:08
|2:38:40
|1:31:39
|4:50:10
IRONMAN 70.3 Rio De Janeiro
Less than four minutes separated the top three in the men’s event at IRONMAN 70.3 Rio De Janeiro. After a dominating performance on the bike (2:08:26), Reinaldo Colucci (BRA) took the win in 3:51:59. Despite having the fastest run of the day (1:11:59), fellow countryman, Iuri Vinuto (BRA) wasn’t able to chase down first place and crossed the line in second place in 3:54:23. Fernando Toldi (BRA) rounded out the men’s podium in 3:55:39.
In the women’s race Brazil’s Pamella Oliveira dominated the event claiming victory in 4:18:02. Second spot on the podium went to Romina Palacio (ARG) who finished in 4:33:38. Carolina Furriela (BRA) rounded out the women’s podium in 4:49:15.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Reinaldo Colucci
|23:41
|2:08:26
|1:15:55
|3:51:59
|2
|Iuri Vinuto
|23:36
|2:15:51
|1:11:59
|3:54:23
|3
|Fernando Toldi
|23:39
|2:11:45
|1:17:27
|3:55:39
|4
|Flavio Queiroga
|23:39
|2:15:46
|1:17:37
|4:00:07
|5
|Paulo Roberto Maciel Da Silva
|23:40
|2:15:56
|1:17:43
|4:00:20
|6
|Luiz Francisco Paiva Ferreira
|23:45
|2:13:47
|1:20:10
|4:00:47
|7
|Kevin Portmann
|28:16
|2:13:08
|1:23:28
|4:08:45
|8
|Felipe Manente
|25:25
|2:19:34
|1:24:27
|4:13:06
|9
|Roberto Rivera Cabrera
|25:19
|2:23:48
|1:25:00
|4:18:07
|10
|Juan Manuel Lauro
|25:19
|2:23:41
|1:31:51
|4:24:14
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Pamella Oliveira
|24:50
|2:23:56
|1:25:46
|4:18:02
|2
|Romina Palacio
|27:07
|2:37:28
|1:25:01
|4:33:38
|3
|Carolina Furriela
|29:20
|2:47:02
|1:29:11
|4:49:15
|4
|Nayara Luniere
|33:15
|2:44:57
|1:41:12
|5:04:18
Feature image: Sean Haffey/Getty Images for IRONMAN