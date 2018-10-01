Monday Round-Up

IRONMAN Chattanooga

It was an eventful start to IRONMAN Chattanooga with the cancellation of the swim portion of the event due to heavy rains and flooding. The Pro Men only race kicked off with a bike time trial – the race turning into a bike-run event, and was won by Canada’s Cody Beals. Beals dominated on the bike (4:20:25) and on the run (2:48:17), taking the win in 7:10:22 – over 11 minutes ahead of the nearest competitor. A comeback run saw USA’s Matt Russell run his way into second place in 7:21:55. Kirill Kotsegarov (EST) rounded out the men’s podium in 7:23:06.

Pro Men

Position Name Bike Run Finish 1 Cody Beals 4:20:25 2:48:17 7:10:22 2 Matt Russell 4:23:41 2:55:45 7:21:55 3 Kirill Kotsegarov 4:22:47 2:58:08 7:23:06 4 Adam Otstot 4:30:35 2:59:52 7:32:13 5 Scott Defilippis 4:37:21 2:52:15 7:32:47 6 Adam Feigh 4:31:49 3:11:37 7:45:18 7 Markus Thomschke 4:33:41 3:11:59 7:47:44 8 Paul Ambrose 4:31:37 3:18:27 7:52:21 9 Colin Laughery 4:46:18 3:12:06 8:01:02 10 Jim Lubinski 4:38:20 3:23:41 8:04:42

IRONMAN 70.3 Cozumel

There were some stand out performances in both the Pro Men and Women’s races at IRONMAN 70.3 Cozumel on the weekend.

The men’s race was won by Michael Weiss (AUT) who dominated the bike (2:00:52) and held on, on the run (1:18:51) to claim victory in 3:47:14, over two minutes ahead of his nearest rival, Tyler Butterfield (BMU). Exiting the swim in first position (22:16) Butterfield lost time on the bike (2:07:47) and, despite having the fastest run split of the day run (1:16:11), he wasn’t able to chase down Weiss on the run, and finished in second in 3:49:25. Rounding out the men’s podium was Alan Carrillo Avila (MEX) who finished in 3:52:33.

Less than two minutes separated first and second in the women’s event, with Australia’s Ellie Salthouse taking the eventual win in 4:15:12. Hot on Salthouses’s heels was Germany’s Svenja Thoes who claimed the second spot on the podium, finishing her day in a time of 4:16:44. Canada’s Angela Naeth rounded out the women’s podium in 4:25:12.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Michael Weiss 23:36 2:00:52 1:18:51 3:47:14 2 Tyler Butterfield 22:16 2:07:47 1:16:11 3:49:25 3 Alan Carrillo Avila 23:18 2:04:01 1:21:56 3:52:33 4 Francisco Serrano 22:54 2:07:14 1:22:39 3:55:53 5 Chris Leiferman 22:50 2:07:04 1:24:46 3:58:06 6 Elliot Bach 23:21 2:06:43 1:29:03 4:02:10 7 Justin Daerr 24:37 2:14:43 1:21:27 4:04:06 8 Steven Zawaski 23:25 2:06:44 1:33:12 4:06:57 9 Joaquin Pereda 21:47 2:17:21 1:25:19 4:07:33 10 David Guete 22:56 2:07:24 1:34:48 4:08:21



Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Ellie Salthouse 24:21 2:22:54 1:24:28 4:15:12 2 Svenja Thoes 25:10 2:22:00 1:25:59 4:16:44 3 Angela Naeth 27:51 2:18:56 1:34:25 4:25:12 4 Jacqueline Godbe 25:06 2:22:07 1:34:38 4:25:50 5 Christen Brown 25:08 2:22:06 1:40:43 4:31:41 6 Adriana Carreno Cruz 24:18 2:35:22 1:30:12 4:33:11 7 Anne Basso 27:50 2:35:01 1:42:32 4:49:45 8 Laurel Wassner 24:43 2:31:51 1:46:26 4:52:08

IRONMAN 70.3 Cascais, Portugal

This weekend also saw IRONMAN 70.3 Cascais, Portugal unfold. Fernando Alarza (ESP) took line honours in the men’s race, coming through the tape as clear winner in 3:54:57 – over two minutes ahead of his nearest rival. Joao Silva (POR) and fellow countryman Filipe Azevedo (POR) battled it out for the second place finish with only 17 seconds separating the two. Silva ended up taking home second in 3:57:23, while Azevedo came across the line moments later, taking home third in 3:57:41.

It was a close battle between first and second place in the women’s event with just over a minute separating the top two. Poland’s Agnieszka Jerzyk ended up taking the top spot on the podium in 4:26:06, while Katrien Verstuyft (BEL) came home in second in 4:27:16. Great Britain’s Sarah Lewis rounded out the women’s podium in 4:30:17.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Fernando Alarza 22:32 2:15:24 1:11:18 3:54:57 2 Joao Silva 23:24 2:15:10 1:12:39 3:57:23 3 Filipe Azevedo 23:28 2:15:09 1:12:52 3:57:41 4 Aleksey Kalistratov 24:06 2:14:22 1:13:08 3:57:43 5 Colin Norris 24:09 2:14:24 1:13:13 3:57:48 6 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias 26:36 2:10:20 1:16:29 4:00:10 7 Thomas Steger 24:02 2:16:21 1:15:27 4:01:42 8 Jose Estrangeiro 24:06 2:14:35 1:17:55 4:02:38 9 Pedro Jose Andujar 26:38 2:10:55 1:18:56 4:03:23 10 Guillaume Doree 24:04 2:14:13 1:19:30 4:04:21

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Agnieszka Jerzyk 26:35 2:27:11 1:25:59 4:26:06 2 Katrien Verstuyft 26:37 2:31:15 1:22:56 4:27:16 3 Sarah Lewis 26:33 2:33:08 1:23:52 4:30:17 4 Beatrice Weib 25:19 2:30:43 1:31:23 4:33:41 5 Sylvia Gehnbock 30:45 2:25:00 1:35:34 4:37:55 6 Sabrina Stadelmann 30:56 2:35:17 1:25:51 4:39:02 7 Helene Alberdi Sololuze 26:29 2:40:16 1:26:42 4:39:52 8 Ana Filipa Santos 32:08 2:38:40 1:31:39 4:50:10

IRONMAN 70.3 Rio De Janeiro

Less than four minutes separated the top three in the men’s event at IRONMAN 70.3 Rio De Janeiro. After a dominating performance on the bike (2:08:26), Reinaldo Colucci (BRA) took the win in 3:51:59. Despite having the fastest run of the day (1:11:59), fellow countryman, Iuri Vinuto (BRA) wasn’t able to chase down first place and crossed the line in second place in 3:54:23. Fernando Toldi (BRA) rounded out the men’s podium in 3:55:39.

In the women’s race Brazil’s Pamella Oliveira dominated the event claiming victory in 4:18:02. Second spot on the podium went to Romina Palacio (ARG) who finished in 4:33:38. Carolina Furriela (BRA) rounded out the women’s podium in 4:49:15.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Reinaldo Colucci 23:41 2:08:26 1:15:55 3:51:59 2 Iuri Vinuto 23:36 2:15:51 1:11:59 3:54:23 3 Fernando Toldi 23:39 2:11:45 1:17:27 3:55:39 4 Flavio Queiroga 23:39 2:15:46 1:17:37 4:00:07 5 Paulo Roberto Maciel Da Silva 23:40 2:15:56 1:17:43 4:00:20 6 Luiz Francisco Paiva Ferreira 23:45 2:13:47 1:20:10 4:00:47 7 Kevin Portmann 28:16 2:13:08 1:23:28 4:08:45 8 Felipe Manente 25:25 2:19:34 1:24:27 4:13:06 9 Roberto Rivera Cabrera 25:19 2:23:48 1:25:00 4:18:07 10 Juan Manuel Lauro 25:19 2:23:41 1:31:51 4:24:14

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Pamella Oliveira 24:50 2:23:56 1:25:46 4:18:02 2 Romina Palacio 27:07 2:37:28 1:25:01 4:33:38 3 Carolina Furriela 29:20 2:47:02 1:29:11 4:49:15 4 Nayara Luniere 33:15 2:44:57 1:41:12 5:04:18

