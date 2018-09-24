Monday Round-Up
IRONMAN Italy Emilia-Romagna
It was a German sweep of the men’s podium at Ironman Italy on the weekend. Andi Boecherer (GER) led from start to finish and took the convincing win in 8:01:50 – more than 16 minutes ahead of his nearest rival, fellow countryman Michael Ruenz (GER). Ruenz crossed the finish line in 8:18:10, claiming second place. Rounding out the men’s podium was Julian Metterer (GER) who finished in 8:23:38.
Germany reigned victorious in the women’s race, with Daniela Saemmler (GER) taking the dominating victory. With an impressive bike-run combination, Saemmler claimed the top spot on the podium in 9:05:49 – more than 14 minutes ahead of nearest rival, Gabriella Zelinka (HUN) who finished in 9:19:51. Bianca Steurer (AUT) took the final spot on the podium, finishing in 9:22:19.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Andi Boecherer
|47:52
|4:18:31
|2:48:43
|8:01:50
|2
|Michael Ruenz
|52:38
|4:29:04
|2:49:53
|8:18:10
|3
|Julian Mutterer
|50:11
|4:32:59
|2:53:49
|8:23:38
|4
|Lukasz Wojt
|45:29
|4:24:05
|3:09:29
|8:25:55
|5
|Reece Barclay
|47:59
|4:37:59
|3:00:46
|8:33:17
|6
|Zoltan Petsuk
|48:06
|4:45:18
|2:56:43
|8:36:41
|7
|Domenico Passuello
|57:42
|4:33:33
|2:59:42
|8:38:33
|8
|Mattia Ceccarelli
|47:47
|4:34:15
|3:11:50
|8:40:42
|9
|Morten Banke
|57:45
|4:34:30
|3:03:28
|8:43:11
|10
|Alberto Casadei
|47:53
|4:44:40
|3:03:39
|8:43:13
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Daniela Saemmler
|57:21
|4:44:00
|3:17:28
|9:05:49
|2
|Gabriella Zelinka
|57:23
|4:57:27
|3:17:24
|9:19:51
|3
|Bianca Steurer
|58:55
|4:57:28
|3:17:54
|9:22:19
|4
|Carolin Lehrieder
|55:49
|4:57:03
|3:28:21
|9:28:22
|5
|Federica De Nicola
|1:00:08
|5:04:38
|3:15:37
|9:28:59
|6
|Heini Hartikainen
|1:05:04
|4:57:04
|3:32:29
|9:43:18
|7
|Irene Coletto
|1:09:25
|5:02:22
|3:30:18
|9:50:27
|8
|Zeljka Saban Milicic
|55:51
|5:29:25
|3:40:03
|10:15:04
IRONMAN 70.3 Weymouth
Great Britain’s Elliot Smales took the top spot on the men’s podium at Ironman 70.3 Weymouth. Smales took the clear win in 4:03:08, over three minutes ahead of fellow countryman, Sam Pictor who finished in second in 4:06:29. Sam Proctor (GBR) rounded out the men’s podium in 4:07:27.
Only three minutes separated the top three in the women’s event. Taking the lead from the start, India Lee (GBR) ran away with the win in 4:25:05. Nikki Bartlett crossed the line just under three minutes later (4:28:01) taking home second place. Despite a strong start to the day (a 15:54 swim) Fenella Langridge (GBR) wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and run and finished in third in 4:28:06.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Elliot Smales
|14:31
|2:24:53
|1:17:38
|4:03:08
|2
|Sam Pictor
|16:56
|2:25:27
|1:18:12
|4:06:29
|3
|Sam Proctor
|15:12
|2:27:20
|1:18:28
|4:07:27
|4
|Alexandre Blain
|18:51
|2:19:04
|1:26:21
|4:10:44
|5
|Fraser Cartmell
|14:46
|2:27:52
|1:23:19
|4:12:42
|6
|Frederic Limousin
|16:35
|2:30:30
|1:22:53
|4:18:30
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|India Lee
|15:31
|2:37:46
|1:23:58
|4:25:05
|2
|Nikki Bartlett
|18:24
|2:31:50
|1:30:36
|4:28:01
|3
|Fenella Langridge
|15:54
|2:37:41
|1:28:21
|4:28:06
|4
|Chantal Cummings
|17:55
|2:42:22
|1:27:02
|4:33:46
|5
|Suzie Richards
|18:22
|2:44:21
|1:32:09
|4:43:25
|6
|Emma Deary
|19:50
|2:47:45
|1:35:51
|4:51:42
IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta
A strong field of pro triathletes took to the start line at Ironman 70.3 Augusta.
In the men’s race, USA’s Tim O’Donnell came out of the water in first position 20:26 and held onto his lead on the bike and run, claiming overall victory in 3:42:07. Less than three minutes later Canada’s Jackson Laundry crossed the line in second place in 3:44:50. Russia’s Ivan Tutukin rounded out the men’s podium in 3:46:02.
With an impressive bike-run combination, Australia’s Mirinda Carfrae took the top spot in the women’s event. The new mum crossed through the tape in 4:05:36. Hot on Carfrae’s heels was South Africa’s Jeanni Seymour, who finished in second place in 4:06:58. USA’s Lauren Barnett rounded out the women’s podium in 4:13:16.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Tim O’Donnell
|20:26
|2:04:36
|1:13:28
|3:42:07
|2
|Jackson Laundry
|21:18
|2:03:40
|1:16:24
|3:44:50
|3
|Ivan Tutukin
|21:22
|2:07:21
|1:13:40
|3:46:02
|4
|Kevin Collington
|21:06
|2:07:38
|1:14:24
|3:46:46
|5
|Matt Hanson
|21:27
|2:11:51
|1:11:12
|3:48:14
|6
|Alex Libin
|21:20
|2:07:23
|1:16:32
|3:49:00
|7
|Adam Otstot
|22:20
|2:08:26
|1:16:43
|3:51:07
|8
|Sean Harrington
|22:29
|2:08:17
|1:17:17
|3:51:37
|9
|Andre Lopes
|22:16
|2:08:23
|1:19:33
|3:54:09
|10
|Tyler Jordan
|22:36
|2:07:59
|1:23:31
|3:57:56
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Mirinda Carfrae
|23:56
|2:17:42
|1:19:51
|4:05:36
|2
|Jeanni Seymour
|22:57
|2:20:49
|1:19:32
|4:06:58
|3
|Lauren Barnett
|23:59
|2:20:51
|1:24:15
|4:13:16
|4
|Haley Chura
|21:17
|2:25:36
|1:25:25
|4:16:51
|5
|Jodie Robertson
|24:58
|2:25:49
|1:25:19
|4:21:24
|6
|Cecilia Davis-Hayes
|25:06
|2:23:38
|1:30:13
|4:23:15
|7
|Alycia Hill
|24:00
|2:28:22
|1:25:56
|4:23:24
|8
|Pamela-Ann Bachelder St-Pierre
|25:14
|2:28:41
|1:26:30
|4:24:20
|9
|Kelly Fillnow
|25:56
|2:28:46
|1:28:32
|4:27:43
|10
|Jessica Jones
|24:05
|2:30:15
|1:34:55
|4:34:11
Challenge Madrid
Timothy Van Houtem claimed crushing victory at Challenge Madrid on the weekend, finishing in 9:00:13, more than 22 minutes ahead of his nearest rival – Pablo Dapena Gonzalez who finished in 9:23:01. Rounding out the men’s podium was Carlos Aznar Gallego who came home in 9:26:29.
Less than two minutes separated first and second in the women’s race, with Laura Siddall taking the win in 9:54:33. Alexandra Tondeur crossed the line in second in 9:56:44, while Lisa Roberts rounded out the women’s podium in 10:07:16.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Finish
|1
|Timothy Van Houtem
|9:00:13
|2
|Pablo Dapena Gonzalez
|9:23:01
|3
|Carlos Aznar Gallego
|9:26:29
|4
|Morten Brammer Olesen
|9:28:12
|5
|Alejandro Santamaria Perez
|9:46:27
|6
|Dirk Wijnalda
|9:50:22
|7
|Alberto Bravo Sanchez
|10:01:05
|8
|Santiago Martinez Torres
|10:09:50
|9
|Jon Albizuri Izagirre
|10:21:12
|10
|Pello Osoro Gutierrez
|10:25:35
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Finish
|1
|Laura Siddall
|9:54:33
|2
|Alexandra Tondeur
|9:56:44
|3
|Lisa Roberts
|10:07:16
|4
|Eva Wutti
|10:15:03
|5
|Margie Santimaria
|10:46:05
|6
|Helena Kotopulu
|11:05:42
|7
|Silvia Felt Balbach
|11:19:06
|8
|Miriam Van Reijen
|11:38:47
|9
|Vanessa Pereira
|12:01:20
Beijing International Triathlon
This weekend saw the Beijing International Triathlon unfold, with some exciting racing in both the pro men and women’s fields.
Seconds separated the top three in the men’s race, with Jonny Brownlee taking the win in 1:51:37. Less than 10 seconds later Kristian Blummenfelt crossed the line in second in 1:51:46. Henri Shoeman took the third spot on the podium in 1:51:58.
Off the back of her win at the WTS ITU Grand Final on the Gold Coast, Australia’s Ashleigh Gentle ran away from the field (37:35) to claim victory in the women’s event in 2:05:55. Despite a strong swim-bike, Non Stanford wasn’t quite able to hold pace with Gentle on the run and finished in second in 2:07:52. Lucy Hall rounded out the women’s podium in 2:09:12.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jonny Brownlee
|17:18
|57:31
|32:52
|1:51:37
|2
|Kristian Blummenfelt
|17:53
|56:45
|33:05
|1:51:46
|3
|Henri Schoeman
|17:09
|57:29
|33:14
|1:51:58
Full results here
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Ashleigh Gentle
|19:34
|1:04:29
|37:35
|2:05:55
|2
|Non Stanford
|18:29
|1:05:26
|39:24
|2:07:52
|3
|Lucy Hall
|18:26
|1:04:58
|41:26
|2:09:12
Full results here
Queensland Tri Series (QTS) – Race 1 Robina
QTS Olympic Distance
This weekend saw some strong performances at round one of the Queensland Tri Series, Olympic Distance event in Robina.
In the Open Men’s event, with a strong swim-bike combination, Sam Betten held on, on the run and came away with the win in 1:49:23. Nicholas Free finished in second in 1:50:57, while Thomas Kendall rounded out the podium in 2:00:49.
Madi Roberts took the dominating win in the Open Women’s event. A strong performance in the swim, and on the bike and run saw Roberts take the convincing win in 2:03:06. Khloe Healy took the second spot on the podium in 2:27:43.
Open Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Sam Betten
|17:43
|57:05
|34:34
|1:49:23
|2
|Nicholas Free
|17:45
|59:40
|33:32
|1:50:57
|3
|Thomas Kendall
|20:19
|1:01:53
|38:36
|2:00:49
|4
|Wilson Purdie
|37:14
|1:20:01
|48:57
|2:46:13
Open Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Madi Roberts
|20:44
|1:02:53
|39:28
|2:03:06
|2
|Khloe Healy
|25:09
|1:16:14
|46:20
|2:27:43
Feature image: Korupt Vision