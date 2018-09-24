Monday Round-Up

IRONMAN Italy Emilia-Romagna

It was a German sweep of the men’s podium at Ironman Italy on the weekend. Andi Boecherer (GER) led from start to finish and took the convincing win in 8:01:50 – more than 16 minutes ahead of his nearest rival, fellow countryman Michael Ruenz (GER). Ruenz crossed the finish line in 8:18:10, claiming second place. Rounding out the men’s podium was Julian Metterer (GER) who finished in 8:23:38.

Germany reigned victorious in the women’s race, with Daniela Saemmler (GER) taking the dominating victory. With an impressive bike-run combination, Saemmler claimed the top spot on the podium in 9:05:49 – more than 14 minutes ahead of nearest rival, Gabriella Zelinka (HUN) who finished in 9:19:51. Bianca Steurer (AUT) took the final spot on the podium, finishing in 9:22:19.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Andi Boecherer 47:52 4:18:31 2:48:43 8:01:50 2 Michael Ruenz 52:38 4:29:04 2:49:53 8:18:10 3 Julian Mutterer 50:11 4:32:59 2:53:49 8:23:38 4 Lukasz Wojt 45:29 4:24:05 3:09:29 8:25:55 5 Reece Barclay 47:59 4:37:59 3:00:46 8:33:17 6 Zoltan Petsuk 48:06 4:45:18 2:56:43 8:36:41 7 Domenico Passuello 57:42 4:33:33 2:59:42 8:38:33 8 Mattia Ceccarelli 47:47 4:34:15 3:11:50 8:40:42 9 Morten Banke 57:45 4:34:30 3:03:28 8:43:11 10 Alberto Casadei 47:53 4:44:40 3:03:39 8:43:13

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Daniela Saemmler 57:21 4:44:00 3:17:28 9:05:49 2 Gabriella Zelinka 57:23 4:57:27 3:17:24 9:19:51 3 Bianca Steurer 58:55 4:57:28 3:17:54 9:22:19 4 Carolin Lehrieder 55:49 4:57:03 3:28:21 9:28:22 5 Federica De Nicola 1:00:08 5:04:38 3:15:37 9:28:59 6 Heini Hartikainen 1:05:04 4:57:04 3:32:29 9:43:18 7 Irene Coletto 1:09:25 5:02:22 3:30:18 9:50:27 8 Zeljka Saban Milicic 55:51 5:29:25 3:40:03 10:15:04

IRONMAN 70.3 Weymouth

Great Britain’s Elliot Smales took the top spot on the men’s podium at Ironman 70.3 Weymouth. Smales took the clear win in 4:03:08, over three minutes ahead of fellow countryman, Sam Pictor who finished in second in 4:06:29. Sam Proctor (GBR) rounded out the men’s podium in 4:07:27.

Only three minutes separated the top three in the women’s event. Taking the lead from the start, India Lee (GBR) ran away with the win in 4:25:05. Nikki Bartlett crossed the line just under three minutes later (4:28:01) taking home second place. Despite a strong start to the day (a 15:54 swim) Fenella Langridge (GBR) wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and run and finished in third in 4:28:06.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Elliot Smales 14:31 2:24:53 1:17:38 4:03:08 2 Sam Pictor 16:56 2:25:27 1:18:12 4:06:29 3 Sam Proctor 15:12 2:27:20 1:18:28 4:07:27 4 Alexandre Blain 18:51 2:19:04 1:26:21 4:10:44 5 Fraser Cartmell 14:46 2:27:52 1:23:19 4:12:42 6 Frederic Limousin 16:35 2:30:30 1:22:53 4:18:30

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 India Lee 15:31 2:37:46 1:23:58 4:25:05 2 Nikki Bartlett 18:24 2:31:50 1:30:36 4:28:01 3 Fenella Langridge 15:54 2:37:41 1:28:21 4:28:06 4 Chantal Cummings 17:55 2:42:22 1:27:02 4:33:46 5 Suzie Richards 18:22 2:44:21 1:32:09 4:43:25 6 Emma Deary 19:50 2:47:45 1:35:51 4:51:42

IRONMAN 70.3 Augusta

A strong field of pro triathletes took to the start line at Ironman 70.3 Augusta.

In the men’s race, USA’s Tim O’Donnell came out of the water in first position 20:26 and held onto his lead on the bike and run, claiming overall victory in 3:42:07. Less than three minutes later Canada’s Jackson Laundry crossed the line in second place in 3:44:50. Russia’s Ivan Tutukin rounded out the men’s podium in 3:46:02.

With an impressive bike-run combination, Australia’s Mirinda Carfrae took the top spot in the women’s event. The new mum crossed through the tape in 4:05:36. Hot on Carfrae’s heels was South Africa’s Jeanni Seymour, who finished in second place in 4:06:58. USA’s Lauren Barnett rounded out the women’s podium in 4:13:16.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Tim O’Donnell 20:26 2:04:36 1:13:28 3:42:07 2 Jackson Laundry 21:18 2:03:40 1:16:24 3:44:50 3 Ivan Tutukin 21:22 2:07:21 1:13:40 3:46:02 4 Kevin Collington 21:06 2:07:38 1:14:24 3:46:46 5 Matt Hanson 21:27 2:11:51 1:11:12 3:48:14 6 Alex Libin 21:20 2:07:23 1:16:32 3:49:00 7 Adam Otstot 22:20 2:08:26 1:16:43 3:51:07 8 Sean Harrington 22:29 2:08:17 1:17:17 3:51:37 9 Andre Lopes 22:16 2:08:23 1:19:33 3:54:09 10 Tyler Jordan 22:36 2:07:59 1:23:31 3:57:56

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Mirinda Carfrae 23:56 2:17:42 1:19:51 4:05:36 2 Jeanni Seymour 22:57 2:20:49 1:19:32 4:06:58 3 Lauren Barnett 23:59 2:20:51 1:24:15 4:13:16 4 Haley Chura 21:17 2:25:36 1:25:25 4:16:51 5 Jodie Robertson 24:58 2:25:49 1:25:19 4:21:24 6 Cecilia Davis-Hayes 25:06 2:23:38 1:30:13 4:23:15 7 Alycia Hill 24:00 2:28:22 1:25:56 4:23:24 8 Pamela-Ann Bachelder St-Pierre 25:14 2:28:41 1:26:30 4:24:20 9 Kelly Fillnow 25:56 2:28:46 1:28:32 4:27:43 10 Jessica Jones 24:05 2:30:15 1:34:55 4:34:11

Challenge Madrid

Timothy Van Houtem claimed crushing victory at Challenge Madrid on the weekend, finishing in 9:00:13, more than 22 minutes ahead of his nearest rival – Pablo Dapena Gonzalez who finished in 9:23:01. Rounding out the men’s podium was Carlos Aznar Gallego who came home in 9:26:29.

Less than two minutes separated first and second in the women’s race, with Laura Siddall taking the win in 9:54:33. Alexandra Tondeur crossed the line in second in 9:56:44, while Lisa Roberts rounded out the women’s podium in 10:07:16.

Pro Men

Position Name Finish 1 Timothy Van Houtem 9:00:13 2 Pablo Dapena Gonzalez 9:23:01 3 Carlos Aznar Gallego 9:26:29 4 Morten Brammer Olesen 9:28:12 5 Alejandro Santamaria Perez 9:46:27 6 Dirk Wijnalda 9:50:22 7 Alberto Bravo Sanchez 10:01:05 8 Santiago Martinez Torres 10:09:50 9 Jon Albizuri Izagirre 10:21:12 10 Pello Osoro Gutierrez 10:25:35

Pro Women

Position Name Finish 1 Laura Siddall 9:54:33 2 Alexandra Tondeur 9:56:44 3 Lisa Roberts 10:07:16 4 Eva Wutti 10:15:03 5 Margie Santimaria 10:46:05 6 Helena Kotopulu 11:05:42 7 Silvia Felt Balbach 11:19:06 8 Miriam Van Reijen 11:38:47 9 Vanessa Pereira 12:01:20

Beijing International Triathlon

This weekend saw the Beijing International Triathlon unfold, with some exciting racing in both the pro men and women’s fields.

Seconds separated the top three in the men’s race, with Jonny Brownlee taking the win in 1:51:37. Less than 10 seconds later Kristian Blummenfelt crossed the line in second in 1:51:46. Henri Shoeman took the third spot on the podium in 1:51:58.

Off the back of her win at the WTS ITU Grand Final on the Gold Coast, Australia’s Ashleigh Gentle ran away from the field (37:35) to claim victory in the women’s event in 2:05:55. Despite a strong swim-bike, Non Stanford wasn’t quite able to hold pace with Gentle on the run and finished in second in 2:07:52. Lucy Hall rounded out the women’s podium in 2:09:12.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jonny Brownlee 17:18 57:31 32:52 1:51:37 2 Kristian Blummenfelt 17:53 56:45 33:05 1:51:46 3 Henri Schoeman 17:09 57:29 33:14 1:51:58

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Ashleigh Gentle 19:34 1:04:29 37:35 2:05:55 2 Non Stanford 18:29 1:05:26 39:24 2:07:52 3 Lucy Hall 18:26 1:04:58 41:26 2:09:12

Queensland Tri Series (QTS) – Race 1 Robina

QTS Olympic Distance

This weekend saw some strong performances at round one of the Queensland Tri Series, Olympic Distance event in Robina.

In the Open Men’s event, with a strong swim-bike combination, Sam Betten held on, on the run and came away with the win in 1:49:23. Nicholas Free finished in second in 1:50:57, while Thomas Kendall rounded out the podium in 2:00:49.

Madi Roberts took the dominating win in the Open Women’s event. A strong performance in the swim, and on the bike and run saw Roberts take the convincing win in 2:03:06. Khloe Healy took the second spot on the podium in 2:27:43.

Open Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Sam Betten 17:43 57:05 34:34 1:49:23 2 Nicholas Free 17:45 59:40 33:32 1:50:57 3 Thomas Kendall 20:19 1:01:53 38:36 2:00:49 4 Wilson Purdie 37:14 1:20:01 48:57 2:46:13

Open Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Madi Roberts 20:44 1:02:53 39:28 2:03:06 2 Khloe Healy 25:09 1:16:14 46:20 2:27:43

