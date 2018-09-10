Monday Round-Up

IRONMAN Wisconsin

USA’s Linsey Corbin claimed victory at the pro-women-only race at IRONMAN Wisconsin on the weekend. With a dominating bike-run combination Corbin took the top spot on the podium in 9:12:39, over 34 minutes ahead of her nearest rival – Jennie Hansen (USA). Hansen crossed the line in second position in 9:47:06. Rounding out the podium was USA’s, Katie Thomas. Coming out of the water in a close second (57:57) Thomas wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and run, and finished in third in 9:50:12.

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Linsey Corbin 1:01:16 4:59:09 3:04:52 9:12:39 2 Jennie Hansen 1:07:05 5:22:45 3:09:24 9:47:06 3 Katie Thomas 57:57 5:14:30 3:30:00 9:50:12 4 Lenny Ramsey 1:11:22 5:25:56 3:09:33 9:54:57 5 Robin Pomeroy 57:55 5:33:41 3:19:35 9:59:08 6 Erin Green 1:05:15 5:28:20 3:27:11 10:08:06 7 Natasha Van Der Merwe 1:05:21 5:37:15 3:25:55 10:17:07 8 Kimberly Goodell 1:05:17 5:33:07 3:34:10 10:19:29 9 Sarah Graves 1:13:51 5:44:00 3:43:11 10:51:28 10 Erika Simon 1:05:25 6:00:04 4:10:22 11:24:42

IRONMAN Wales

IRONMAN Wales saw a strong field of pro athletes take to the start line in both the men and women’s events.

With a consistently strong performance across the swim, bike and run, South Africa’s Matt Trautman took home the convincing victory in the men’s race in 8:53:21; almost seven minutes ahead of his nearest rival, Great Britain’s Philip Graves who took home second. Despite having the fastest swim of the day (48:54), Graves wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and run and finished in 9:00:13. Spain’s Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias rounded out the men’s podium in 9:09:50.

Great Britain’s Lucy Gossage took the dominating win in the women’s race. With a strong bike-run combination Gossage crossed the finish line in 9:52:37, over 13-minutes ahead of her nearest rival, Denmark’s Camilla Pedersen. Despite a strong start with the fastest swim of the day (51:44), Pedersen finished in second in 10:05:41. Rounding out the women’s podium was Nikki Bartlett (GBR) who finished in 10:14:43.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Matt Trautman 51:10 4:56:38 2:59:25 8:53:21 2 Philip Graves 48:54 4:58:37 3:05:27 9:00:13 3 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias 53:40 5:04:11 3:04:49 9:09:50 4 Victor Del Corral 54:59 5:09:52 3:05:25 9:16:56 5 Diego Van Looy 1:02:17 5:17:50 2:49:18 9:17:40 6 Henry Irvine 55:22 5:07:06 3:12:44 9:21:19 7 Brian Fogarty 1:06:46 5:03:46 3:11:57 9:30:51 8 Sebastien Escola Fasseur 1:03:32 5:13:31 3:07:06 9:31:11 9 Fabian Rahn 58:57 5:17:17 3:09:53 9:32:44 10 Trevor Wurtele 51:09 5:27:14 3:13:41 9:40:50

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lucy Gossage 1:00:11 5:30:48 3:15:03 9:52:37 2 Camilla Pedersen 51:44 5:41:51 3:24:35 10:05:41 3 Nikki Bartlett 1:00:14 5:34:22 3:32:49 10:14:43 4 Heather Wurtele 54:59 5:43:46 3:31:27 10:18:48 5 Jenny Schulz 1:02:33 5:57:15 3:23:24 10:32:46 6 Melanie McQuaid 55:04 6:02:11 3:55:07 11:02:32 7 Jana Candrova 1:05:15 6:22:55 3:49:20 11:27:18 8 Carla Van Rooijen 1:18:40 6:12:01 3:48:23 11:31:00

IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Cruz

Less than two minutes separated first and second place in the men’s race at IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Cruz on the weekend. USA’s Eric Lagerstrom took the win in 3:47:25 while fellow countrymen, Ben Hoffman (USA) finished close behind in 3:49:04. Justin Metzler (USA) rounded out the USA clean sweep, coming across the line in third in 3:51:45.

It was a sprint to the finish in the women’s race with less than 30-seconds separating first and second place. Australia’s Sarah Crowley took the win in 4:11:40 with Canada’s Paula Findlay finishing in close second in 4:12:09. Rounding out the women’s podium was USA’s Skye Moench who finished in 4:15:07. Another Aussie who had a solid day out, finishing in the top 10 in the women’s race was Grace Thek who finished in sixth place in 4:26:22.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Eric Lagerstrom 22:22 2:04:41 1:15:58 3:47:25 2 Ben Hoffman 23:45 2:04:44 1:16:02 3:49:04 3 Justin Metzler 23:36 2:08:19 1:15:10 3:51:45 4 Kyle Buckingham 23:38 2:08:18 1:17:05 3:53:38 5 James Cunnama 24:14 2:07:40 1:19:11 3:55:22 6 Andrew Talansky 25:10 2:02:13 1:26:22 3:58:14 7 Elliot Bach 23:44 2:08:09 1:22:05 3:58:32 8 Sean Harrington 25:09 2:14:49 1:14:06 3:58:36 9 Steven Zawaski 25:12 2:10:19 1:18:54 3:58:57 10 Kevin Portmann 25:59 2:09:16 1:19:53 3:59:38

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Sarah Crowley 25:29 2:17:17 1:24:06 4:11:40 2 Paula Findlay 24:18 2:20:56 1:22:39 4:12:09 3 Skye Moench 25:55 2:18:50 1:25:26 4:15:07 4 Lisa Norden 24:09 2:18:25 1:32:12 4:19:29 5 Jennifer Spieldenner 24:12 2:25:06 1:26:55 4:20:47 6 Grace Thek (AUS) 25:38 2:30:55 1:24:49 4:26:22 7 Lauren Barnett 27:51 2:26:05 1:28:34 4:27:27 8 Pamela-Ann Bachelder St-Pierre 27:55 2:28:11 1:27:00 4:27:51 9 Kinsey Laine 25:28 2:29:48 1:27:50 4:28:21 10 Sue Huse 31:23 2:26:42 1:28:08 4:32:16

IRONMAN 70.3 Ruegan

Germany’s Florian Angert took out the men’s race at IRONMAN 70.3 Ruegan on the weekend, finishing in 3:47:35, two and a half minutes ahead of fellow countrymen, Patrick Lange (GER) who finished in second in 3:50:05. Horst Reichel (GER) rounded out the men’s podium finishing in 3:51:56.

In the women’s race, Germany’s Laura Philipp dominated the event, taking the top spot on the podium in convincing fashion. Philipp finished in 4:16:02, almost 16 minutes ahead of her nearest rival, second place finisher Claire Hann (GBR) – Hann finished in 4:32:01. Germany’s Laura Zimmermann rounded out the women’s podium finishing in 4:33:20.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Florian Angert 28:03 1:59:12 1:15:50 3:47:35 2 Patrick Lange 28:46 2:03:48 1:13:15 3:50:05 3 Horst Reichel 28:41 2:03:47 1:15:10 3:51:56 4 Markus Liebelt 31:14 2:02:05 1:17:15 3:55:17 5 Franz Loeschke 29:31 2:04:00 1:19:18 3:57:28 6 Ondrej Kubo 31:17 2:02:25 1:19:05 3:57:55 7 Tobias Drachler 28:55 2:06:16 1:18:07 3:57:57 8 Mathias Lyngso Petersen 28:16 2:09:20 1:16:45 3:59:30 9 Christian Kramer 28:49 2:04:42 1:21:17 3:59:40 10 Fabian Gunther 31:12 2:05:44 1:18:45 4:00:29

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Laura Philipp 33:08 2:12:57 1:24:25 4:16:02 2 Claire Hann 32:02 2:24:39 1:29:12 4:32:01 3 Laura Zimmermann 38:41 2:21:09 1:28:00 4:33:20 4 Joanna Soltysiak 35:15 2:22:41 1:31:33 4:35:00 5 Ewa Bugdol 33:12 2:33:27 1:33:43 4:45:54 6 Leonie Konczalla 38:18 2:21:47 1:42:48 4:47:57

Challenge Almere-Amsterdam

The action was fast and furious at Challenge Almere-Amsterdam on the weekend.

In the men’s race, Jaroslav Kovacic (SLO) took out the top spot on the podium in the men’s race, finishing in 7:55:44 – a new course record – almost five minutes ahead of nearest rival, Australia’s Cameron Wurf who finished in second in 8:00:55. Denmark’s Kristian Hogenhaug rounded out the men’s podium in 8:03:31.

Defending champion, Netherland’s Yvonne van Vlerken dominated the women’s event, taking the win in 9:00:03, over 16 minutes ahead of second place finisher and fellow countrywoman, Els Visser (NED) who finished in 9:16:30. Germany’s Lina-Kristin Schnik rounded out the women’s podium finishing in 9:17:47. Aussie up and comer, Renee Kiley had a solid performance finishing in sixth spot in 9:33:00.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Jaroslav Kovacic 50:08 4:18:54 2:43:28 7:55:44 2 Cameron Wurf 53:48 4:10:49 2:52:25 8:00:55 3 Kristian Hogenhaug 54:56 4:13:52 2:50:23 8:03:31 4 Evert Scheltinga 50:05 4:18:41 2:57:32 8:10:32 5 Marc Unger 53:38 4:26:16 2:55:33 8:19:29 6 Bryan McCrystal 58:07 4:16:20 3:08:10 8:27:09 7 Diederik Scheltinga 53:36 4:35:25 2:55:22 8:28:51 8 Dirk Wijnalda 1:00:55 4:36:18 2:51:22 8:32:16 9 Steff Overmars 54:52 4:30:43 3:10:15 8:41:07 10 Till Schramm 53:39 4:33:04 3:10:29 8:41:40

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Yvonne van Vlerken 1:00:30 4:48:33 3:07:04 9:00:03 2 Els Visser 1:00:31 4:53:04 3:19:13 9:16:30 3 Lina-Kristin Schnik 1:07:40 4:56:15 3:08:10 9:17:47 4 Debbie Greig 58:00 4:59:43 3:18:39 9:20:39 5 Karen Steurs 1:00:40 5:01:48 3:14:07 9:22:05 6 Renee Kiley 1:00:28 4:59:54 3:26:29 9:33:00 7 Jenny Nae 1:10:34 5:13:15 3:07:44 9:35:29 8 Brooke Brown 1:00:37 5:03:21 3:32:06 9:44:54 9 Marleen Honkoop 1:08:02 5:15:04 3:21:53 9:51:48 10 Rahel Bellinga 1:09:17 5:08:08 3:28:42 9:51:50

