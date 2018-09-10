Monday Round-Up
IRONMAN Wisconsin
USA’s Linsey Corbin claimed victory at the pro-women-only race at IRONMAN Wisconsin on the weekend. With a dominating bike-run combination Corbin took the top spot on the podium in 9:12:39, over 34 minutes ahead of her nearest rival – Jennie Hansen (USA). Hansen crossed the line in second position in 9:47:06. Rounding out the podium was USA’s, Katie Thomas. Coming out of the water in a close second (57:57) Thomas wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and run, and finished in third in 9:50:12.
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Linsey Corbin
|1:01:16
|4:59:09
|3:04:52
|9:12:39
|2
|Jennie Hansen
|1:07:05
|5:22:45
|3:09:24
|9:47:06
|3
|Katie Thomas
|57:57
|5:14:30
|3:30:00
|9:50:12
|4
|Lenny Ramsey
|1:11:22
|5:25:56
|3:09:33
|9:54:57
|5
|Robin Pomeroy
|57:55
|5:33:41
|3:19:35
|9:59:08
|6
|Erin Green
|1:05:15
|5:28:20
|3:27:11
|10:08:06
|7
|Natasha Van Der Merwe
|1:05:21
|5:37:15
|3:25:55
|10:17:07
|8
|Kimberly Goodell
|1:05:17
|5:33:07
|3:34:10
|10:19:29
|9
|Sarah Graves
|1:13:51
|5:44:00
|3:43:11
|10:51:28
|10
|Erika Simon
|1:05:25
|6:00:04
|4:10:22
|11:24:42
IRONMAN Wales
IRONMAN Wales saw a strong field of pro athletes take to the start line in both the men and women’s events.
With a consistently strong performance across the swim, bike and run, South Africa’s Matt Trautman took home the convincing victory in the men’s race in 8:53:21; almost seven minutes ahead of his nearest rival, Great Britain’s Philip Graves who took home second. Despite having the fastest swim of the day (48:54), Graves wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and run and finished in 9:00:13. Spain’s Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias rounded out the men’s podium in 9:09:50.
Great Britain’s Lucy Gossage took the dominating win in the women’s race. With a strong bike-run combination Gossage crossed the finish line in 9:52:37, over 13-minutes ahead of her nearest rival, Denmark’s Camilla Pedersen. Despite a strong start with the fastest swim of the day (51:44), Pedersen finished in second in 10:05:41. Rounding out the women’s podium was Nikki Bartlett (GBR) who finished in 10:14:43.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Matt Trautman
|51:10
|4:56:38
|2:59:25
|8:53:21
|2
|Philip Graves
|48:54
|4:58:37
|3:05:27
|9:00:13
|3
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias
|53:40
|5:04:11
|3:04:49
|9:09:50
|4
|Victor Del Corral
|54:59
|5:09:52
|3:05:25
|9:16:56
|5
|Diego Van Looy
|1:02:17
|5:17:50
|2:49:18
|9:17:40
|6
|Henry Irvine
|55:22
|5:07:06
|3:12:44
|9:21:19
|7
|Brian Fogarty
|1:06:46
|5:03:46
|3:11:57
|9:30:51
|8
|Sebastien Escola Fasseur
|1:03:32
|5:13:31
|3:07:06
|9:31:11
|9
|Fabian Rahn
|58:57
|5:17:17
|3:09:53
|9:32:44
|10
|Trevor Wurtele
|51:09
|5:27:14
|3:13:41
|9:40:50
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Lucy Gossage
|1:00:11
|5:30:48
|3:15:03
|9:52:37
|2
|Camilla Pedersen
|51:44
|5:41:51
|3:24:35
|10:05:41
|3
|Nikki Bartlett
|1:00:14
|5:34:22
|3:32:49
|10:14:43
|4
|Heather Wurtele
|54:59
|5:43:46
|3:31:27
|10:18:48
|5
|Jenny Schulz
|1:02:33
|5:57:15
|3:23:24
|10:32:46
|6
|Melanie McQuaid
|55:04
|6:02:11
|3:55:07
|11:02:32
|7
|Jana Candrova
|1:05:15
|6:22:55
|3:49:20
|11:27:18
|8
|Carla Van Rooijen
|1:18:40
|6:12:01
|3:48:23
|11:31:00
IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Cruz
Less than two minutes separated first and second place in the men’s race at IRONMAN 70.3 Santa Cruz on the weekend. USA’s Eric Lagerstrom took the win in 3:47:25 while fellow countrymen, Ben Hoffman (USA) finished close behind in 3:49:04. Justin Metzler (USA) rounded out the USA clean sweep, coming across the line in third in 3:51:45.
It was a sprint to the finish in the women’s race with less than 30-seconds separating first and second place. Australia’s Sarah Crowley took the win in 4:11:40 with Canada’s Paula Findlay finishing in close second in 4:12:09. Rounding out the women’s podium was USA’s Skye Moench who finished in 4:15:07. Another Aussie who had a solid day out, finishing in the top 10 in the women’s race was Grace Thek who finished in sixth place in 4:26:22.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Eric Lagerstrom
|22:22
|2:04:41
|1:15:58
|3:47:25
|2
|Ben Hoffman
|23:45
|2:04:44
|1:16:02
|3:49:04
|3
|Justin Metzler
|23:36
|2:08:19
|1:15:10
|3:51:45
|4
|Kyle Buckingham
|23:38
|2:08:18
|1:17:05
|3:53:38
|5
|James Cunnama
|24:14
|2:07:40
|1:19:11
|3:55:22
|6
|Andrew Talansky
|25:10
|2:02:13
|1:26:22
|3:58:14
|7
|Elliot Bach
|23:44
|2:08:09
|1:22:05
|3:58:32
|8
|Sean Harrington
|25:09
|2:14:49
|1:14:06
|3:58:36
|9
|Steven Zawaski
|25:12
|2:10:19
|1:18:54
|3:58:57
|10
|Kevin Portmann
|25:59
|2:09:16
|1:19:53
|3:59:38
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Sarah Crowley
|25:29
|2:17:17
|1:24:06
|4:11:40
|2
|Paula Findlay
|24:18
|2:20:56
|1:22:39
|4:12:09
|3
|Skye Moench
|25:55
|2:18:50
|1:25:26
|4:15:07
|4
|Lisa Norden
|24:09
|2:18:25
|1:32:12
|4:19:29
|5
|Jennifer Spieldenner
|24:12
|2:25:06
|1:26:55
|4:20:47
|6
|Grace Thek (AUS)
|25:38
|2:30:55
|1:24:49
|4:26:22
|7
|Lauren Barnett
|27:51
|2:26:05
|1:28:34
|4:27:27
|8
|Pamela-Ann Bachelder St-Pierre
|27:55
|2:28:11
|1:27:00
|4:27:51
|9
|Kinsey Laine
|25:28
|2:29:48
|1:27:50
|4:28:21
|10
|Sue Huse
|31:23
|2:26:42
|1:28:08
|4:32:16
IRONMAN 70.3 Ruegan
Germany’s Florian Angert took out the men’s race at IRONMAN 70.3 Ruegan on the weekend, finishing in 3:47:35, two and a half minutes ahead of fellow countrymen, Patrick Lange (GER) who finished in second in 3:50:05. Horst Reichel (GER) rounded out the men’s podium finishing in 3:51:56.
In the women’s race, Germany’s Laura Philipp dominated the event, taking the top spot on the podium in convincing fashion. Philipp finished in 4:16:02, almost 16 minutes ahead of her nearest rival, second place finisher Claire Hann (GBR) – Hann finished in 4:32:01. Germany’s Laura Zimmermann rounded out the women’s podium finishing in 4:33:20.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Florian Angert
|28:03
|1:59:12
|1:15:50
|3:47:35
|2
|Patrick Lange
|28:46
|2:03:48
|1:13:15
|3:50:05
|3
|Horst Reichel
|28:41
|2:03:47
|1:15:10
|3:51:56
|4
|Markus Liebelt
|31:14
|2:02:05
|1:17:15
|3:55:17
|5
|Franz Loeschke
|29:31
|2:04:00
|1:19:18
|3:57:28
|6
|Ondrej Kubo
|31:17
|2:02:25
|1:19:05
|3:57:55
|7
|Tobias Drachler
|28:55
|2:06:16
|1:18:07
|3:57:57
|8
|Mathias Lyngso Petersen
|28:16
|2:09:20
|1:16:45
|3:59:30
|9
|Christian Kramer
|28:49
|2:04:42
|1:21:17
|3:59:40
|10
|Fabian Gunther
|31:12
|2:05:44
|1:18:45
|4:00:29
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Laura Philipp
|33:08
|2:12:57
|1:24:25
|4:16:02
|2
|Claire Hann
|32:02
|2:24:39
|1:29:12
|4:32:01
|3
|Laura Zimmermann
|38:41
|2:21:09
|1:28:00
|4:33:20
|4
|Joanna Soltysiak
|35:15
|2:22:41
|1:31:33
|4:35:00
|5
|Ewa Bugdol
|33:12
|2:33:27
|1:33:43
|4:45:54
|6
|Leonie Konczalla
|38:18
|2:21:47
|1:42:48
|4:47:57
Challenge Almere-Amsterdam
The action was fast and furious at Challenge Almere-Amsterdam on the weekend.
In the men’s race, Jaroslav Kovacic (SLO) took out the top spot on the podium in the men’s race, finishing in 7:55:44 – a new course record – almost five minutes ahead of nearest rival, Australia’s Cameron Wurf who finished in second in 8:00:55. Denmark’s Kristian Hogenhaug rounded out the men’s podium in 8:03:31.
Defending champion, Netherland’s Yvonne van Vlerken dominated the women’s event, taking the win in 9:00:03, over 16 minutes ahead of second place finisher and fellow countrywoman, Els Visser (NED) who finished in 9:16:30. Germany’s Lina-Kristin Schnik rounded out the women’s podium finishing in 9:17:47. Aussie up and comer, Renee Kiley had a solid performance finishing in sixth spot in 9:33:00.
Pro Men
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Jaroslav Kovacic
|50:08
|4:18:54
|2:43:28
|7:55:44
|2
|Cameron Wurf
|53:48
|4:10:49
|2:52:25
|8:00:55
|3
|Kristian Hogenhaug
|54:56
|4:13:52
|2:50:23
|8:03:31
|4
|Evert Scheltinga
|50:05
|4:18:41
|2:57:32
|8:10:32
|5
|Marc Unger
|53:38
|4:26:16
|2:55:33
|8:19:29
|6
|Bryan McCrystal
|58:07
|4:16:20
|3:08:10
|8:27:09
|7
|Diederik Scheltinga
|53:36
|4:35:25
|2:55:22
|8:28:51
|8
|Dirk Wijnalda
|1:00:55
|4:36:18
|2:51:22
|8:32:16
|9
|Steff Overmars
|54:52
|4:30:43
|3:10:15
|8:41:07
|10
|Till Schramm
|53:39
|4:33:04
|3:10:29
|8:41:40
Pro Women
|Position
|Name
|Swim
|Bike
|Run
|Finish
|1
|Yvonne van Vlerken
|1:00:30
|4:48:33
|3:07:04
|9:00:03
|2
|Els Visser
|1:00:31
|4:53:04
|3:19:13
|9:16:30
|3
|Lina-Kristin Schnik
|1:07:40
|4:56:15
|3:08:10
|9:17:47
|4
|Debbie Greig
|58:00
|4:59:43
|3:18:39
|9:20:39
|5
|Karen Steurs
|1:00:40
|5:01:48
|3:14:07
|9:22:05
|6
|Renee Kiley
|1:00:28
|4:59:54
|3:26:29
|9:33:00
|7
|Jenny Nae
|1:10:34
|5:13:15
|3:07:44
|9:35:29
|8
|Brooke Brown
|1:00:37
|5:03:21
|3:32:06
|9:44:54
|9
|Marleen Honkoop
|1:08:02
|5:15:04
|3:21:53
|9:51:48
|10
|Rahel Bellinga
|1:09:17
|5:08:08
|3:28:42
|9:51:50
Feature image: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images for IRONMAN