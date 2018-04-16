Monday Round Up

IRONMAN African Championship

The heat was on at the IRONMAN African Championship on the weekend with dominating performances in both the men and women’s races.

After finishing 11th in both 2015 and 2016, and in fourth place last year, South Africa’s Kyle Buckingham achieved his career’s biggest success in Port Elizabeth running down his opponents to secure the IRONMAN African Championship win by just under three minutes (8:13:00). Australia’s Josh Amberger who had the fastest swim of the day (46:24) finished in second place in a time of 8:16:01. Rounding out the men’s podium was Germany’s Maurice Clavel. As expected, Australia’s Cameron Wurf dominated on the bike (4:19:45) and was first off the bike. However, he wasn’t able to maintain his lead during the marathon and missed out on the podium by less than two minutes. Shout out to two-time champion, Ben Hoffman who unfortunately, due to injury, had to walk the marathon in a true display the IRONMAN spirit.

In the women’s race all eyes were on superstar, young gun, 24-year-old Lucy Charles (GBR), who after a dominating swim-bike combo, managed to hold her own in the marathon to take the win by almost seven minutes, ahead of Brit Susie Cheetham (9:02:58). A stand out performance on the run saw USA’s Linsey Corbin rounding out the podium in a total time of 9:07:10 and earning herself the fastest run split of 2:58:17.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Kyle Buckingham (RSA) 48:22 4:31:51 2:48:42 8:13:00 2 Josh Amberger (AUS) 46:24 4:31:36 2:53:43 8:16:01 3 Maurice Clavel (GER) 48:21 4:31:57 2:54:01 8:18:51 4 Cameron Wurf (AUS) 50:15 4:19:45 3:05:10 8:20:07 5 Ronnie Schildknecht (SUI) 53:53 4:35:37 2:49:03 8:23:09 6 Jonathan Shearon (USA) 53:56 4:35:48 2:49:16 8:23:57 7 Alessandro Degasperi (ITA) 48:30 4:42:43 2:48:34 8:25:10 8 Giulio Molinari (ITA) 48:19 4:37:54 2:54:58 8:25:29 9 Philipp Koutny (SUI) 50:44 4:40:34 2:50:36 8:26:18 10 Eneko Llanos (ESP) 48:28 4:31:49 3:07:08 8:31:56

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Lucy Charles (GBR) 47:32 4:57:22 3:05:45 8:56:06 2 Susie Cheetham (GBR) 55:48 5:01:54 3:00:47 9:02:58 3 Linsey Corbin (USA) 55:48 5:08:15 2:58:17 9:07:10 4 Rachel McBride (CA) 52:47 5:04:06 3:16:56 9:18:34 5 Manon Genet (FR) 59:43 5:06:06 3:11:22 9:21:59 6 Gurutze Frades (ESP) 59:18 5:11:02 3:14:38 9:30:14 7 Katharina Grohmann (GER) 1:10:06 5:13:18 3:06:54 9:35:07 8 Martina Kunz (SUI) 1:02:04 5:16:01 3:13:28 9:36:40 9 Maja Stage Nielsen (DK) 58:06 5:17:12 3:16:59 9:37:21 10 Annah Watkinson (RSA) 59:17 5:20:45 3:12:16 9:38:30

IRONMAN 70.3 Liuzhou

It was a wet day out at IRONMAN 70.3 Liuzhou on the weekend, conditions well suited to triathlon megastar Alistair Bronwlee, who took the win in dominating fashion (3:45:28). There was a strong Aussie contingent in the men’s race with Craig Alexander (AUS) and Sam Betten (AUS) finishing in second and third respectively.

The battle was on in the women’s race with Poland’s Agnieszka Jerzyk, who secured the win (4:19:13) by just three seconds ahead of Switzerland’s Imogen Simmonds (4:19:16). USA’s Sarah Piampiano, in her first race of the season, ran down the field to secure third place in 4:20:09, under a minute behind Simmonds.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Alistair Brownlee (GBR) 21:49 2:01:16 1:16:22 3:45:28 2 Craig Alexander (AUS) 23:10 2:07:31 1:12:51 3:49:17 3 Sam Betten (AUS) 23:05 2:08:24 1:13:13 3:50:29 4 Mark Buckingham (GBR) 23:12 2:08:37 1:16:54 3:54:29 5 Justin Metzler (USA) 23:11 2:08:38 1:18:29 3:55:47 6 Filipe Azevedo (UAE) 23:07 2:13:59 1:14:54 3:58:06 7 Guy Crawford (AUS) 23:09 2:07:57 1:23:19 4:00:24 8 Mitchell Robins (AUS) 23:12 2:13:51 1:18:00 4:00:50 9 Rudolf Naude (RSA) 23:01 2:08:35 1:24:40 4:02:58 10 Blake Kappler (AUS) 24:27 2:12:16 1:25:54 4:09:26

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Agnieszka Jerzyk (POL) 26:36 2:21:34 1:24:20 4:19:13 2 Imogen Simmonds (SUI) 25:11 2:22:37 1:24:22 4:19:16 3 Sarah Piampiano (USA) 30:31 2:22:25 1:20:17 4:20:09 4 Sue Huse (USA) 30:38 2:21:40 1:21:14 4:21:07 5 Anna Eberhardt (HUN) 31:13 2:22:14 1:28:58 4:29:08 6 Tine Holst (GER) 31:19 2:33:11 1:34:58 4:47:25 7 Caroline Martineau (CAN) 31:02 2:36:50 1:39:20 4:56:26 8 N/A – – – – 9 N/A – – – – 10 N/A – – – –

Challenge Roma

The second edition of Challenge Roma crowned Adam Bowden (3:22:03) and Sarah Lewis (3:46:48) in top spots in the men’s and women’s races, respectively.

Less than 30 seconds separated second and third in the men’s race. Spain’s Pablo Dapena Gonzales came home strong in second, in a time of 3:24:11 with fellow countrymen, Inaki Baldellou following close behind in a time of 3:24:38 to round out the podium in third, just seconds behind Gonzales.

In the women’s race Great Britain’s Alice Hector came home in second (3:51:19), followed just under two minutes by Italy’s Marta Bernardi, who rounded out the women’s podium in third, in a time of 3:52:47.

Top 3 Pro Men

Position Name Finish 1 Adam Bowden (GBR) 3:22:03 2 Pablo Dapena Gonzales (ESP) 3:24:11 3 Inaki Baldellou (ESP) 3:24:38

Top 3 Pro Women

Position Name Finish 1 Sarah Lewis (AUS) 3:46:48 2 Alice Hector (GBR) 3:51:19 3 Marta Bernardi (ITA) 3:53:53

Feature image: Korupt Vision