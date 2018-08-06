Monday Round-Up

IRONMAN 70.3 Gdynia

An impressive line up of pro athletes took to the start line at IRONMAN 70.3 Gdynia – Poland’s vibrant seaport town on the south coast of the Baltic Sea.

Leading the race from start to finish, USA’s Timothy O’Donnell claimed the clear victory in the men’s race in 3:47:41. Despite putting the pressure on O’Donnell during the swim and bike, Germany’s Nils Frommhold wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the run, and settled for second place, finishing in 3:52:57. Hot on Frommhold’s heels was fellow countrymen, Markus Liebelt (GER). Despite a strong chase on the bike and the second fastest run of the day (1:14:39) Liebelt wasn’t able to run down Frommhold in the end and finished in third in 3:53:28.

In her fifth consecutive win for the year, Switzerland’s Daniela Ryf dominated the women’s event, taking the convincing win in 3:57:55 (a new world’s best time for the Ironman 70.3 distance), almost 23 minutes ahead of her nearest rival, Australia’s Mirinda Carfrae. Continuing her strong comeback to racing, new-mum Carfrae took the second spot on the podium in 4:20:47. Poland’s Ewa Komander rounded out the women’s podium finishing in 4:25:41.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Timothy O’Donnell 23:02 2:07:13 1:14:17 3:47:41 2 Nils Frommhold 23:10 2:07:11 1:19:05 3:52:57 3 Markus Liebelt 25:53 2:09:24 1:14:39 3:53:28 4 Ondrej Kubo 25:48 2:09:30 1:16:43 3:55:44 5 Aleksey Kalistratov 24:39 2:13:57 1:15:13 3:57:35 6 Erik Holmberg 26:14 2:09:09 1:19:12 3:57:50 7 Andrej Vistica 26:27 2:12:21 1:16:23 3:59:01 8 Tomasz Brembor 23:04 2:15:17 1:18:33 4:00:02 9 Maciej Chmura 24:30 2:14:16 1:18:01 4:00:24 10 Marcin Lawicki 25:07 2:12:40 1:20:19 4:01:23

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Daniela Ryf 24:35 2:12:27 1:17:40 3:57:55 2 Mirinda Carfrae 26:52 2:28:15 1:21:49 4:20:47 3 Ewa Komander 29:21 2:25:02 1:27:40 4:25:41 4 Joanna Soltysiak 29:26 2:26:18 1:28:19 4:27:34 5 Ewa Bugdol 26:39 2:33:07 1:27:51 4:31:26 6 Mikaela Persson 26:41 2:28:08 1:37:08 4:36:06 7 Emma Deary 32:06 2:30:39 1:33:25 4:39:58 8 Olga Kowalska 32:09 2:34:03 1:29:45 4:40:05

IRONMAN 70.3 Qujing

It was an Aussie domination at IRONMAN 70.3 Qujing with strong performances in both the men and women’s events.

In the men’s race, it was an Aussie podium trifecta with just over two minutes separating the top three. Out of the water in first place, David Dellow (AUS) held on, on the bike and run to claim victory in 4:01:43 with Guy Crawford (AUS) and Mitchell Kibby (AUS) hot on his heels. Despite the fastest bike of the day (2:08:08) Crawford wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the run and finished in second in 4:03:30. Rounding out the podium was Kibby (AUS) who had the fastest run of the day (1:20:27) and finished in 4:04:03. Another Aussie favourite, Nathan Shearer rounded out the top five in the men’s race, coming home in 4:12:20.

USA’s Kelsey Withrow led the women’s event from start to finish – Withrow claimed the clear victory in 4:33:26. Less than eight minutes later, Australia’s Kate Bevilaqua crossed the line, taking the second spot on the podium in 4:41:15. Michelle Vesterby (DEN) rounded out the women’s podium in 4:44:35.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 David Dellow 26:04 2:09:06 1:23:38 4:01:43 2 Guy Crawford 27:08 2:08:08 1:25:25 4:03:30 3 Mitchell Kibby 27:05 2:13:37 1:20:27 4:04:03 4 Fredrik Croneborg 28:40 2:13:52 1:24:05 4:09:32 5 Nathan Shearer 32:27 2:13:16 1:23:21 4:12:20 6 Nick Baldwin 30:13 2:14:40 1:27:22 4:15:22 7 Jian Chen 32:14 2:41:54 1:23:03 5:12:46 8 Liu Maodi 44:05 2:47:20 2:09:31 6:08:34 9 Run Tian 1:18:54 3:48:41 2:32:39 7:48:52

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Kelsey Withrow 27:36 2:26:32 1:35:19 4:33:26 2 Kate Bevilaqua 30:43 2:29:00 1:37:53 4:41:15 3 Michelle Vesterby 28:35 2:26:15 1:46:25 4:44:35 4 Laurel Wassner 28:39 2:35:10 1:41:17 4:49:34

IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship

The heat was on in Cebu, Philippines at the IRONMAN 70.3 Asia-Pacific Championship, with a strong field of pro athletes taking to the start line.

The men’s race saw some edge of your seat racing with less than two minutes separating the top three. Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez took the win in 3:46:45 and was followed less than a minute by Tyler Butterfield (BMU) who took the second place finish in 3:47:39. New Zealand’s Braden Currie rounded out the men’s podium in 3:48:12. There were strong performances from the Aussies with Tim Reed (fourth, 3:52:51), Craig Alexander (fifth, 3:54:09), Luke McKenzie (sixth, 3:55:29) and Casey Munro (eighth, 3:57:42) all finishing in the top 10.

In the women’s event, Radka Vodickova (CZE) took home a convincing victory in 4:12:13, over nine minutes ahead of the rest of the field. New mum, Switzerland’s Caroline Steffen showed she is back, returning to racing in impressive form finishing second in 4:21:46. Hot on Steffen’s heels was Australia’s Melissa Hauschildt who rounded out the women’s podium in 4:22:50. The Aussie women had strong performances on the day with Dimity Lee Duke (eighth, 4:40:16) and Lisa Tyack (ninth, 4:40:50) both finishing in the top 10.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Mauricio Mendez 25:16 2:03:55 1:13:38 3:46:45 2 Tyler Butterfield 25:29 2:03:41 1:14:42 3:47:39 3 Braden Currie 25:17 2:03:44 1:15:15 3:48:12 4 Tim Reed 25:33 2:03:33 1:19:45 3:52:51 5 Craig Alexander 25:28 2:05:45 1:18:53 3:54:09 6 Luke McKenzie 25:31 2:03:29 1:22:26 3:55:29 7 Mike Philips 25:26 2:03:40 1:24:00 3:56:57 8 Casey Munro 25:23 2:03:17 1:24:28 3:57:42 9 Jakub Langhammer 25:35 2:05:43 1:22:58 3:58:21 10 Kevin Collington 25:12 2:05:59 1:24:51 4:00:13

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Radka Vodickova 27:56 2:18:00 1:21:57 4:12:13 2 Caroline Steffen 28:02 2:21:26 1:27:44 4:21:46 3 Melissa Hauschildt 30:20 2:16:20 1:31:34 4:22:50 4 Beth McKenzie 32:47 2:29:21 1:23:14 4:31:03 5 Lauren Brandon 24:39 2:20:43 1:42:00 4:32:20 6 Sabrina Stadelmann 32:46 2:29:43 1:29:22 4:36:38 7 Manami Iijima 27:07 2:33:36 1:31:52 4:37:42 8 Dimity Lee Duke 32:47 2:27:23 1:34:54 4:40:16 9 Lisa Tyack 32:45 2:30:49 1:31:58 4:40:50 10 Simone Maier 35:57 2:27:52 1:32:20 4:41:41

IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder

IRONMAN 70.3 Boulder saw some nail-biting finishes and dominating performances on the weekend.

Just over a minute separated the top three in the men’s race, with New Zealand’s Callum Millward and USA’s Ben Hoffman going head-to-head in a sprint finish. Millward held on to claim victory in 3:47:04, while Hoffman took home second only two seconds later in 3:47:06. Just over a minute later, USA’s Matt Chrabot crossed the line in third in 3:48:07. There were also strong performances from the Aussie men on the day. Despite having the fastest swim (23:18) and bike (1:58:10) of the day, Sam Appleton (AUS) wasn’t able to hold on, on the run and came home in fourth in 3:51:06. Paul Ambrose (AUS) finished in eighth in 4:01:10, while Jake Montgomery (AUS) rounded out the top 10 in 4:02:59.

In the women’s race, an elated Ellie Salthouse (AUS) took the clear win. Salthouse road away from the rest of the field on the bike (2:11:11) and held on, on the run (1:22:21), taking the convincing win, in 4:03:56; over eight minutes ahead of the rest of the field. Second place went to South Africa’s Jeanni Seymour who, despite having the fastest swim of the day (25:31), wasn’t able to maintain the pace on the bike and run, and finished in 4:12:27. The final spot on the podium went to USA’s Lesley Smith who took home third in 4:17:24.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Callum Millward 24:38 2:01:32 1:16:47 3:47:04 2 Ben Hoffman 25:21 2:00:43 1:16:45 3:47:06 3 Matt Chrabot 23:39 2:02:31 1:17:52 3:48:07 4 Sam Appleton 23:18 1:58:10 1:25:29 3:51:06 5 Alex Libin 26:01 2:04:09 1:21:50 3:56:23 6 Fernando Toldi 25:18 2:08:06 1:20:18 3:57:58 7 Sean Daugherty 26:03 2:04:54 1:23:18 3:58:35 8 Paul Ambrose 25:14 2:04:56 1:26:17 4:01:10 9 Steven Zawaski 25:45 2:05:25 1:26:59 4:02:48 10 Jake Montgomery 26:09 2:02:31 1:29:55 4:02:59

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Ellie Salthouse 25:55 2:11:11 1:22:21 4:03:56 2 Jeanni Seymour 25:31 2:16:02 1:26:25 4:12:27 3 Lesley Smith 26:58 2:19:31 1:25:27 4:17:24 4 Paula Findlay 25:58 2:16:15 1:32:23 4:19:14 5 Alicia Kaye 25:34 2:16:35 1:33:10 4:20:09 6 Stephanie Roy 29:32 2:22:50 1:24:52 4:22:02 7 Rachel Olson 25:33 2:26:37 1:30:52 4:28:04 8 Katy Evans 25:35 2:25:27 1:32:48 4:28:50 9 Romina Palacio 25:55 2:26:50 1:33:22 4:30:38 10 Nicole Falcaro 31:10 2:28:10 1:26:29 4:30:45

IRONMAN Maastricht Limburg

It was a pro women’s only event in the Netherlands at Ironman Maastricht Limburg on the weekend, and with the small but powerful field of pro women on the start line, it was set to be an exciting race. And the race certainly didn’t disappoint on the excitement front, with less than eight minutes separating the top three finishers.

With the strongest bike of the day (5:00:54) Els Visser (NED) held on, on the run to claim convincing victory in 9:31:06, almost four minutes ahead of her nearest rival, second place finisher and fellow countrywoman Yvonne Van Vlerken (NED) who crossed the finish line in 9:34:55. Rounding out the podium was New Zealand’s Sonia Bracegirdle who finished in 9:38:29.

Pro Women

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Els Visser 1:00:25 5:00:54 3:25:28 9:31:06 2 Yvonne Van Vlerken 1:02:11 5:07:05 3:21:42 9:34:55 3 Sonia Bracegirdle 1:00:23 5:13:40 3:19:12 9:38:29 4 Katja Konschak 56:04 5:27:23 3:10:43 9:39:39 5 Angela Naeth 1:05:41 5:02:26 3:27:28 9:41:00 6 Haley Chura 52:05 5:15:34 4:13:58 10:26:55 7 Pleuni Hoojiman 1:11:53 5:03:42 4:22:34 10:42:48

IRONMAN Tallinn

Over in capital city of Estonia, IRONMAN Tallinn produced some exciting racing in the men’s only pro race with less than six minutes separating the top three.

With a strong bike-run combination, Switzerland’s Philipp Koutny ran away from the field on the undulating run (2:47:44) to claim victory in 8:01:18. Second place went to Marc Duelsen of Germany who finished in 8:06:16, less than five minutes behind Koutny. Despite having the fastest swim of the day (46:12) Estonia’s Marko Albert wasn’t able to maintain his lead on the bike and run, and finished in third position, rounding out the podium in 8:07:11.

Pro Men

Position Name Swim Bike Run Finish 1 Philipp Koutny 49:41 4:19:50 2:47:44 8:01:18 2 Marc Duelsen 52:16 4:17:25 2:52:51 8:06:16 3 Marko Albert 46:12 4:19:02 2:58:18 8:07:11 4 Gergo Badar 52:18 4:26:33 2:46:44 8:10:02 5 Markus Thomschke 49:48 4:19:27 2:56:47 8:10:29 6 Denis Chevrot 49:45 4:19:33 2:59:43 8:13:11 7 Gregor Buchholz 49:46 4:29:06 2:49:03 8:13:33 8 Per Bittner 49:50 4:20:04 3:06:00 8:19:44 9 Daniil Sapunov 49:47 4:30:44 2:56:37 8:21:48 10 Andrey Lyatskiy 52:46 4:26:20 3:07:53 8:32:05

Feature image: Sportografia.pl / Enea IRONMAN 70.3 Gdynia